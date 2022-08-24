ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Passengers forced to walk through ‘terrifying’ emergency tunnel under the sea after France-England train breaks down

By Tristan Bove
Fortune
Fortune
 3 days ago
A train broke down in the undersea tunnel connecting France and England.

Eurotunnel passengers were forced to wait in an undersea tunnel for hours after the train connecting the French city of Calais to the British town of Folkestone broke down Tuesday evening.

The line ferries passengers along the 50 kilometer (31 mile) Channel Tunnel between France and England, but after an alarm on board sparked the need for an inspection, the train was forced to stop mid-journey.

“The service tunnel was terrifying,” Sarah Fellows, 37, from Birmingham, England, told PA news agency.

Rachel Thynne, a teacher and writer, who was also on the train, told Fortune: “About 10 minutes into the train journey, the train just stopped, and we had an announcement saying there was a problem with the train, but they didn’t know what the problem was.

“Two hours later, they got us moving a little bit, and then it stopped again. The same problem had happened,” Thynne said. “It was getting hotter and hotter in the carriage.”

At one point, an announcement was made asking if there was a doctor on board the broken-down train, Thynne said.

“Someone was panicking a bit, as they were traveling on their own. Most people were calm and friendly though,” she said.

A ‘precautionary measure’

Thynne spent four hours total on the train before being asked to disembark, at which point passengers were accompanied down a service tunnel by foot to take another train to Folkestone.

Passengers left behind approximately 100 vehicles on the original train when they disembarked.

The evacuation was taken as a “precautionary measure,” a spokesperson for Getlink, the company that manages and operates both the Eurotunnel service and the Channel Tunnel infrastructure, told Fortune.

Eurotunnel passengers shared footage last night on social media showing dozens of people walking through the undersea tunnel during the evacuation.

Thynne described the experience walking through the service tunnel as “disconcerting” and “abnormal.”

The service shuttle transferred passengers to the terminal in Folkestone, where restaurants offered free food and drink to the passengers, Thynne said, although she added that lines for refreshments were so long that not every passenger was able to eat.

“We had to queue for food, and they opened the restaurants and just gave us the free food. Except the queue was so long that we didn’t actually get any,” she said.

Six-hour ordeal

In total, Thynne said that the ordeal lasted around six hours between time on the original train and the wait in the Folkestone terminal before passengers’ cars were returned to them.

“Operations like this do take time, but they are for the safety of everyone and must be conducted carefully,” Getlink’s spokesperson said.

The disruption caused the delays of several other trains Tuesday night, although operations had returned to normal and all affected passengers had been accounted for by 6 a.m. local time Wednesday morning, he added.

“We apologize to anyone who got caught up in the incident, but we stress that we will always put customer safety above everything,” the spokesperson said.

Passengers described the situation as a “trap” on Twitter.

The Eurotunnel transit between Calais and Folkestone normally takes around 35 minutes.

Comments / 115

MoparNut
3d ago

Really a terrified walk down a maintenance/emergency tunnel because a train broke down. Yeah must’ve been horrifying I don’t know how they probably survived it. Stop Overdramatizing things that don’t need to be dramatized. A train broke down and some people had to walk down a tunnel not that scary.

Reply(26)
44
Matthew Gautreau
3d ago

Can't imagine what would happen if they were in the middle of the woods! Lions, and Tigers and Bears Oh MY!! Think there's an alien abduction immenent when the see the stars and Milky Way for their first time LOLHeaven forbid they see Aurora Borealis!!

Reply(3)
25
Russell Brooks
2d ago

We have a generation, or three, of sissies. Terrifying. Oh my, what will they do when something actually bad happens, instead of a mere inconvenience?

Reply
3
The Independent

Dramatic video shows 130ft superyacht sinking off Italy coast after being battered in storm

Dramatic footage has captured the moment a 40-metre superyacht sank into the Mediterranean sea after being battered in a storm. The 40-metre-long luxury vessel was sailing from Gallipoli to Milazzo overnight on Saturday when it got into trouble around 15km from Italy’s Catanzaro Marina.Footage shows the yacht, named My Saga, rapidly disappearing beneath waves, as lifeboats appear to float beside it. The captain sent out a distress call to the Port Authority of Crotone, with officials told the yacht was taking on a significant amount of water from the stern. The Italian coastguard dispatched two patrol vessels and rescued...
NewsBreak
Traffic
Country
France
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Rail Transport
The Independent

62-year-old French man survives 16 hours inside capsized boat by using air bubble

A French sailor has survived a 16-hour ordeal inside his capsized boat by using an air bubble.The 62-year-old sailor had sent out a distress signal on Monday evening from his 12m-long boat, the Jeanne Solo Sailor, which had set out from Portugal’s Lisbon.The call was sent out 22.5km off the Sisargas Islands near Spain’s north-west Galicia region.Spain’s coastguard found the sailing boat face down in the icy waters of the Atlantic Ocean at a point when the agency’s officials said the sailor’s survival was “verging on impossible”.A rescue ship carrying five divers and three helicopters were deployed to aid...
ACCIDENTS
TheDailyBeast

Terrifying Moment When Storm Turns Ferris Wheel Into Windmill

Violent storms may have marked the end of Italy’s brutal heatwave, but not without causing massive damage to a number of structures, including a ferris wheel in the Tuscan coastal town of Piombino that started spinning like a windmill early Thursday. No one was on the ride when the storm swept through, but several people captured the cars flying around the wheel as the wind whipped it out of control. The system is expected to linger over the Italian peninsula for another 24 hours. A #Piombino durante il passaggio del violento fronte temporalesco. Allerta gialla estesa fino a domani! pic.twitter.com/sVn9OeOfpM— Eugenio Giani (@EugenioGiani) August 18, 2022 Read more at The Daily Beast.
TRAFFIC
Daily Mail

Spain's Stonehenge revealed: Prehistoric circle of 150 stones 2,000 years older than Britain's famed monument emerges from the depths of a reservoir after drought causes water to drop to a quarter of its usual level

A prehistoric circle of 150 standing stones dubbed the Spanish Stonehenge has re-emerged from a reservoir for the only the fifth time since its discovery after the worst drought in 60 years left the waterbody at a quarter of its usual level. The Dolmen of Guadalperal, a circle of granite...
EUROPE
