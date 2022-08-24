ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Steak Tips Are a Massachusetts Specialty You Should Try for Yourself

By Evan Bleier, @itishowitis
InsideHook
InsideHook
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fgY9X_0hTM7FXy00
Steak tips are a staple in Boston and throughout Massachusetts. Essdras M Suarez/The Boston Globe via Getty

An expert on rare cuts of beef, all things sausage and the decadence of dry-aged dogs and burgers, protein professor James Peisker, a co-founder of Nashville meat purveyor Porter Road has some advice when it comes to steak: just try the tip.

That, of course, would be the steak tip, a cut that is as prevalent at summer cookouts in Massachusetts and other parts of New England as children named Brady but doesn’t seem to have the same sort of popularity nationwide. Sometimes called sirloin tips and not to be confused with the tri-tip, steak tips are the chunky trimmings that are leftover when cuts like sirloin, tenderloin or ribeyes are sliced down to size. In many locales those tender trimmings are just ground up into hamburger, but Bay State butchers put ’em to the side so they can be marinated (and therefore tenderized) into melt-in-your-mouth pieces of meat.

A St. Louis native who cooked and served steak tips when he worked at a local country club, Peisker hadn’t thought about the cut for years until one day when he took notice of all the bits and pieces of odd-shaped meat that were being left behind by Porter Road’s butchers. In a response that involved a trip down memory lane, Peisker took some of his own advice and added steak tips sourced from dry-aged ribeyes, New York strips, sirloin slices and Picanha pieces to Porter Road’s online offerings.

“If you look to the steak tip, you’re getting something for half or one-third of the price that has the same quality of an entire steak,” Peisker tells InsideHook. “If cooked correctly, and there’s a big asterisk right there, you could have an even better eating experience than with the larger format version of those steaks. You’ll have a little bit of intermuscular fat, but the majority of it is just pure lean meat.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15yb1F_0hTM7FXy00
Never seen steak tips on a menu? That’s a shame. Wendy Maeda/The Boston Globe via Getty

The reason for that according to Peisker, again with the caveat that the cooking is done correctly, is that the size of steak tips maximizes the amount of marinated meat that’s undergone the Maillard reaction in each mouthful. (The Maillard reaction is many small, simultaneous chemical reactions that produce new flavors aromas, and colors which occurs when proteins and sugars in food are transformed by heat.)

“During the searing process, a good marinade that’s high in sugar starts to caramelize whether it’s in a skillet or on the grill. It’s gonna become crunchy as it becomes less molten and you can get a lot more of that Maillard reaction and caramelization per bite,” Peisker says. “That char is the flavor we crave and if you give yourself the ability to be able to get more of it, it’s just gonna be a better eating experience overall. The reason why we all don’t eat boiled steaks is because of that Maillard reaction.” (Perhaps not all of us.)

What Peisker can’t explain is the reason steak tips aren’t more popular than they are. “The more I think about it, I have not seen steak tips on a menu in a very long time. Maybe it is just a New England thing,” he says. “Ten years ago, you would’ve never found a tri-tip if you were east of the Rockies. That always just got ground into ground beef because they didn’t know how to market it or sell it.”

While you’ll have to source the tips on your own — or just simply order some from Peisker and Porter Road — we were able to round up a Maillard-inducing marinade from Antimo DiMeo, the executive chef at Bardea Steak, a carnivore paradise in downtown Wilmington that boasts conventional cuts as well as options like kangaroo, elk, bison and ostrich. Soak. Sauté. Repeat.

Bardea Steak executive chef Antimo DiMeo’s Marinade

Ingredients

  • 1 cup tamari
  • 1/2 cup blended oil/EVOO
  • 1/4 cup mirin
  • 1/4 cup honey
  • 3 cloves garlic
  • 1/2 knob ginger
  • 3 tbsp. sambal
  • 1 tsp. Dijon
  • 3 tbsp. dried shiitake
  • 1 tbsp. black peppercorn
  • 1 tbsp. coriander
  • 1 sprig rosemary
  • 1 sprig thyme
  • Zest of 1 lemon

Directions

  1. Thoroughly combine all ingredients and then fully submerge the steak tips in the marinade.
  2. Cover and refrigerate for at least one hour or for up to a day, turning several times.

Comments / 1

Related
WNAW 94.7

Rejoice! MA Folks are Receiving Their Refunds from Peanut Butter Company

Massachusetts consumers who purchased the tainted Jif peanut butter products have a reason to rejoice as the refund coupons are finally hitting our mailboxes. You probably remember a few months back, there was a recall on Jif peanut butter and Jif peanut butter-related items due to possible Salmonella contamination in the products. I know for a fact that some of the tainted peanut butter products were sold in Berkshire County as I had three jars of the peanut butter in question stored in my kitchen cupboard. In a recent update, I mentioned that getting the refund coupons from the J.M. Smuckers Company (the parent company of Jif) would be delayed a bit longer than originally anticipated. You can check out that article by going here.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Fast Casual

D’Angelo Grilled Sandwiches launching prototype to fuel growth

For over 50 years, D'Angelo Grilled Sandwiches has served the New England area but is now ready to expand beyond its 85 locations in Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Connecticut. Fueled by a smaller prototype designed to accentuate the increasing demand for walk-in and carry out service, New...
MAINE STATE
WNAW 94.7

Massachusetts’ Favorite Junk Food for 2022 is a Tasty Delight (photo)

One thing that I loved doing prior to the pandemic was going to the movies. My wife and I used to go to Regal Cinemas in the Berkshire Mall from time to time. We just loved the whole movie-going experience from ordering the tickets on the app to going to the theater and of course ordering popcorn and some candy. You gotta love those movie theater treats. We'll start going to some Berkshire County theaters again but we're just not there yet.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Massachusetts Food & Drinks
InsideHook

We Know Where DC’s Coolest Brands Will Be This Weekend

Second to politics, the most notable thing about DC to non-residents is the cherry blossoms. Thousands flock to the DMV each spring to see nature’s wonder bloom around the city. Then, as quick as they came, they’re gone — but if you know where to look, they live on, in a series of murals all around the city, from Dupont to Northeast.
POLITICS
MassLive.com

‘World’s largest’ go-kart track opening on the East Coast; 30% larger than Massachusetts location

A massive racetrack touted as the “world’s largest” go-kart racing course is set to open in New Jersey this fall, officials announced. Supercharged Entertainment, which runs a large go-kart arena in Wrentham, Massachusetts, plans to open the multi-level track in New Jersey this fall that they hope will become a vacation destination for travelers arriving to airports in Newark and New York, a company official told NJ Advance Media.
WRENTHAM, MA
spectrumnews1.com

Dry summer keeps Massachusetts' tallest fire tower busy

PRINCETON, Mass. - Across Massachusetts, over three dozen fire towers play a key part in preventing wildfires from getting out of control. Amid this summer's drought, they've been particularly busy. Alex Belote, fire program coordinator with the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation, said there have been 840 wildfires this...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eating Meat#Steaks#Local Life#Sirloin Steak#Food Drink#Food Drink Info
Live 95.9

Western MA Cannabis Dispensary Introduces THC Mouth Spray

Berkshire Roots in collaborations with Yellow Labs Inc have announced the newest THC product to hit the market for Massachusetts consumers, a THC Mist sublingual mouth spray. In a press release, the company which has locations in both Boston and Pittsfield, Massachusetts, says the THC Mist is a fast-onset oral spray powered by delivri™, a new high-performance micro dose technology that delivers cannabinoids through the lining of the mouth directly into the bloodstream at a high level of absorption.
PITTSFIELD, MA
CBS Boston

Amazon is shutting down five warehouses in Massachusetts

BOSTON -- Amazon is closing down five warehouses in Massachusetts.The facilities that are closing are in Milford, Dedham, Everett, Randolph, and Mansfield. There are plans to renovate the warehouses in Mansfield and Randolph. "We regularly look at how we can improve the experience for our employees, partners, drivers, and customers, and that includes upgrading our facilities," Amazon spokesperson Caitlin McLaughlin said in a statement. "As part of that effort, we'll be closing our delivery stations in Milford, Dedham, Everett, Randolph, and Mansfield and offering all employees the opportunity to transfer to several different delivery stations in Massachusetts."Amazon is working with employees to offer them work opportunities at nearby sites, and to accommodate their scheduling preferences.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston

Amazon to close 5 delivery warehouses in Mass.

The company said workers can transfer to another local warehouse. Amazon plans to close five delivery warehouses in Massachusetts to help cope with overgrowth during the COVID-19 pandemic, The Boston Globe reported Thursday. The five delivery warehouses are in Milford, Dedham, Everett, Randolph, and Mansfield. The Globe reported that a...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
InsideHook

There’s More to the Midwest’s Terroir Than Corn (and Walleye)

When many (non-Midwesterners) think of the Midwest, they likely think of the corn belt — and that’s no surprise. (The Washington Post reminds us that the better answer is walleye.) The Midwestern U.S. has dominated American corn production since the mid-19th century, and as of 2008, Iowa, Illinois, Nebraska and Minnesota were growing more than half of all corn produced in the country. But Midwestern agriculture is far more than just corn. Rich in root veggies ranging from the familiar beet to the esoteric salsify — not to mention cheese, beer and unique hybrid grapes that marry qualities of endemic American varieties and the European vinifera that otherwise dominate the world’s wine industry — Midwestern terroir is ripe for exploration.
NEBRASKA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
worcestermag.com

Cannabis Confidential: Looks like Mass. is getting LIT

There’s a new cannabis flower brand in Massachusetts, and it’s LIT. Ayr Wellness, one of the largest publicly traded cannabis companies in the United States, recently announced that it partnered with Lit to bring its line of cannabis genetics to its Massachusetts dispensaries. Lit is the latest West...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

8-day cruise spends entire time exploring Massachusetts shoreline, visiting vintage lighthouses and whale watching

An 8-day cruise explores the Massachusetts shoreline, only leaving once to visit Rhode Island. Known as the Cape Codder Cruise through American Cruise Lines, travelers start and end their 8-day, 7-night cruise in Boston. “Travel to the picturesque town of Gloucester and admire vintage lighthouses, historic schooners, and impressive homes...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
97.5 WOKQ

The Best Tippers in the Country Live in This New England State

I spent many years busting my hump as a server, so I know what it feels like to rely heavily on the kindness of others. This is why when I go out, I like to make sure the waitstaff and bartenders are compensated for their work! I am a "leave 20% every time" kind of gal, but once in a while, if Steven and I really bond with our server, we will leave what we call a "Mother Teresa tip". This is when we throw a 30% or more tip their way. It's a great feeling and I wish I could do it all the time! Maybe someday.
TRAVEL
FUN 107

Cape Cod Pizza Man To Be On TV Special Alongside Jennifer Hudson

Buzzards Bay business owner Josh Lowden took a leap of faith in 2020 and decided to follow his heart by leaving his 9-to-5 job and opening a mobile pizza shop. Two years later, he will be featured alongside singer and actress Jennifer Hudson in a special on WCVB to talk about drastic career changes, and his story is sure to inspire.
TV & VIDEOS
InsideHook

InsideHook

New York City, NY
40K+
Followers
16K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

InsideHook brings you advice and recommendations on menswear, dining, fitness, travel and more. Let us help you live your best life.

 https://www.insidehook.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy