Nine-year-old cozy neighborhood bistro Little Beast has a new owner in Eagle Rock, and they’re familiar faces in the neighborhood. Monique King and Paul Rosenbluh have stepped in to take control of the popular corner property, after operating the busy retro diner Cindy’s across the street for years. King and Rosenbluh are longtime locals who also own Fox’s in Altadena and have been fans of Little Beast and its charming 1911-era converted Craftsman home for years. Now they’re in as owners, with King back in the kitchen nightly for the first time in years.

RESTAURANTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO