Lakers projected lineup, rotation after trading for Patrick Beverley

The Lakers shook things up on Thursday night when they traded for Patrick Beverley. On Wednesday night, the Los Angeles Lakers and Utah Jazz struck a deal for Patrick Beverley that was fertile ground for memes and reactions given the lack of amicability between Russell Westbrook and Pat Bev. Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson are the outgoing pieces for the Lakers, meaning the Lakers rotation will look a little bit different moving forward.
L.A. to Say No Way to Julius Randle Trade with Knicks

Those hoping that a Hollywood ending was in store for the Julius Randle saga will be left disappointed. While the New York Knicks might still look to ship out their newly-minted $117 million, man, his original employers, the Los Angeles Lakers, aren't interested in a reunion according to a report from The Athletic.
Trade Notes: Lakers, Jazz, Talen Horton-Tucker, Donovan Mitchell

The trade that is sending Patrick Beverley from the Jazz to Lakers has been finalized, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. In return, as we relayed, the Jazz are receiving Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson. What will Beverley bring to the Lakers? Actually, it’s fairly evident. His tenacity and passion can...
Why Donovan Mitchell and Ben Simmons can’t be teammates, explained

Due to a CBA rule, the Brooklyn Nets can not acquire Donovan Mitchell without also moving Ben Simmons. Kevin Durant is agreeing to move forward with the Brooklyn Nets after a very public trade request this summer, which turns the league’s focus to the next star available on the trade market: Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz.
Marcus Stroman torches hated home run ball collector on Twitter

Chicago Cubs pitcher Marcus Stroman torched a hated home run ball collector on Twitter amidst a controversial YouTube video and thread of Tweets. Chicago Cubs pitcher Marcus Stroman responded to a thread of Tweets arising from a home run ball collector complaining about security at a Colorado Rockies game. The collector, Zack Hample, uploaded a YouTube video titled “Dear MLB: This is NOT HOW TO TREAT FANS at games — more drama at Coors Field.”
