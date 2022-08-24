Read full article on original website
Lakers projected lineup, rotation after trading for Patrick Beverley
The Lakers shook things up on Thursday night when they traded for Patrick Beverley. On Wednesday night, the Los Angeles Lakers and Utah Jazz struck a deal for Patrick Beverley that was fertile ground for memes and reactions given the lack of amicability between Russell Westbrook and Pat Bev. Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson are the outgoing pieces for the Lakers, meaning the Lakers rotation will look a little bit different moving forward.
NBA Rumors: Lakers Could Have Landed Patrick Beverley, Jordan Clarkson, Bojan Bogdanovic, And Malik Beasley In 3-Team With Knicks And Jazz
The Los Angeles Lakers added Patrick Beverley to their team yesterday after trading away two of their young players in Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson. Given that the Lake show had missed some quality perimeter defense all season long, this trade certainly makes a lot of sense.
L.A. to Say No Way to Julius Randle Trade with Knicks
Those hoping that a Hollywood ending was in store for the Julius Randle saga will be left disappointed. While the New York Knicks might still look to ship out their newly-minted $117 million, man, his original employers, the Los Angeles Lakers, aren't interested in a reunion according to a report from The Athletic.
The Jazz reportedly have a deadline in mind for a Donovan Mitchell trade
The Utah Jazz technically have until the February trade deadline to move Donovan Mitchell this season, but the team is hoping to trade him much sooner than that, according to Brian Windhorst, who covers the NBA for ESPN. In the latest episode of his podcast, Windhorst said the Jazz are...
Trade Notes: Lakers, Jazz, Talen Horton-Tucker, Donovan Mitchell
The trade that is sending Patrick Beverley from the Jazz to Lakers has been finalized, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. In return, as we relayed, the Jazz are receiving Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson. What will Beverley bring to the Lakers? Actually, it’s fairly evident. His tenacity and passion can...
Why Donovan Mitchell and Ben Simmons can’t be teammates, explained
Due to a CBA rule, the Brooklyn Nets can not acquire Donovan Mitchell without also moving Ben Simmons. Kevin Durant is agreeing to move forward with the Brooklyn Nets after a very public trade request this summer, which turns the league’s focus to the next star available on the trade market: Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz.
Report: Cavs remove themselves from race for Donovan Mitchell
The Cleveland Cavaliers reportedly have removed themselves from trade talks for Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell. It had been previously reported that Cleveland’s conversations for Mitchell were more “cursory than anything.”. It makes sense that the Cavs aren’t willing to go all in for Mitchell, as they already...
Marcus Stroman torches hated home run ball collector on Twitter
Chicago Cubs pitcher Marcus Stroman torched a hated home run ball collector on Twitter amidst a controversial YouTube video and thread of Tweets. Chicago Cubs pitcher Marcus Stroman responded to a thread of Tweets arising from a home run ball collector complaining about security at a Colorado Rockies game. The collector, Zack Hample, uploaded a YouTube video titled “Dear MLB: This is NOT HOW TO TREAT FANS at games — more drama at Coors Field.”
