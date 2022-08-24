Mount Pleasant Community Theatre is planning two events in the near future. One will be a joint event with the Pioneer Cemetery Commission in September. The two entities are bringing some of our community’s founders to life on Saturday, September 17 at 2:00 p.m. in Old City Cemetery. A few of the people being “brought to life” are Presley Saunders, General Samuel Brazelton, Dianna Bowen, and Valentine Kammerer. There is a total of 16 people coming to life to share their story. People have the opportunity to visit their grave sites at their leisure and hear their stories. Community Theatre, the Cemetery Commission and some civil war re-enactors along with community members have joined forces for this event.

MOUNT PLEASANT, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO