Marilyn S. Jones (final arrangements)
Marilyn S. Jones, 92, of Mount Pleasant, formerly of Marshalltown, Iowa, passed away Friday, August 19, 2022, at Park Place Elder Living, Mt. Pleasant, Iowa. Marilyn May Stump was born September 9, 1929 in Selma, Iowa, daughter of Joe Walker Stump and Mary Willa Michael Stump. She married John A. Jones on November 20, 1947 at her family’s home.
Jason R. Schwartz
Jason R. Schwartz, 42, of Rome, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at the Henry County Health Center Emergency Room, Mt. Pleasant, after collapsing at home. Funeral arrangements are pending at the Kimzey Funeral Home, 213 N. Main St., Mt. Pleasant. On-Line condolences may be directed to www.kimzeyfuneralhome.com.
Two Upcoming Mount Pleasant Community Theatre Events
Mount Pleasant Community Theatre is planning two events in the near future. One will be a joint event with the Pioneer Cemetery Commission in September. The two entities are bringing some of our community’s founders to life on Saturday, September 17 at 2:00 p.m. in Old City Cemetery. A few of the people being “brought to life” are Presley Saunders, General Samuel Brazelton, Dianna Bowen, and Valentine Kammerer. There is a total of 16 people coming to life to share their story. People have the opportunity to visit their grave sites at their leisure and hear their stories. Community Theatre, the Cemetery Commission and some civil war re-enactors along with community members have joined forces for this event.
Fire Department Responds to Burlington Elementary School
At 12:29 PM Thursday August 25, the Burlington and West Burlington Fire Departments. responded to Sunnyside Elementary School, at 2040 Sunnyside Avenue in Burlington, for smoke. being reported in classrooms. Burlington firefighters arrived at 12:33 PM to find the fire alarms. activated and the school already evacuated. Firefighters did find...
Daily Jail Count
In the interest of keeping Henry County residents informed, the Henry County Sheriff’s office has requested KILJ post the daily jail count. During the jail referendum campaign it was publicized that the jail would be able to house additional inmates from surrounding counties and this would generate revenue for Henry County.
