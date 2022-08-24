Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
One Baltimore Orioles fan is ready to give young catcher Adley Rutschman a hugh honor already
Adley Rutschman already appears to be a budding superstar for the Baltimore Orioles. So much so, in fact, that some are willing to skip the formalities and enshrine him in franchise history already. Tim Leonard of MASN shared a funny photo on Friday of the Orioles’ retired number monuments at...
Yardbarker
Yankees have a star forming right in front of their eyes
When the New York Yankees called up Oswaldo Cabrara, they didn’t anticipate he would provide such a spark on both offense and defense. Across nine games, Cabrera has only gotten better, showcasing elite depends at multiple positions and a surging bat, tallying seven hits in his last three games, including a triple and two RBIs.
Yardbarker
Yankees preparing to call up Triple-A bullpen arm with nasty slider
The New York Yankees could use a bit more bullpen support after placing Clay Holmes and Scott Effross on the injured list this past week. The expectation is that Ron Marinaccio will take on a more prevalent role, but the team could look at their Triple-A squad in Scranton, pulling up another tantalizing young rookie.
Yardbarker
Yankees receive some good injury news on trade acquisition Harrison Bader
The New York Yankees are waiting patiently for the return of acquisition Harrison Bader, in which they traded Jordan Montgomery away to the St. Louis Cardinals for. Montgomery has been incredible for St. Louis since being moved, featuring a 0.35 ERA. In exchange, Bader hasn’t even played a game for the Yankees yet, dealing with plantar fasciitis.
Yardbarker
Would the Brewers pick up Jesus Aguilar from waivers?
Earlier today, the Miami Marlins announced that they have designated Jesus Aguilar for assignment. Not only is this a shocking move because Aguilar leads in every major offensive category for the Marlins, but it also comes at an odd time. Aguilar is batting .236 with 15 home runs, 49 runs...
Yardbarker
Andrew Benintendi Owns An Elite Offensive Mark
Andrew Benintendi has had a solid season in 2022. Between the Kansas City Royals and the New York Yankees, Benintendi is hitting .308 with four home runs and 50 RBI. The Yankees acquired him to help bolster their outfield depth at the trade deadline, and he has so far been exactly what the Yankees have needed.
Yardbarker
Dansby Swansons’ comments on his free agency sound eerily familiar
The Braves have managed to lock up their core for the foreseeable future over the last few years, and now all eyes are on Dansby Swanson, who is set to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season. It’s pretty clear both sides want a deal done....
Yardbarker
Yankees have a big roster decision to make ahead of the playoffs
The New York Yankees trampled over the Oakland Athletics on Thursday night, 13–4. After winning three consecutive games with a 4–2 scoreline, the Yankees’ offense finally exploded, thanks to the return of Giancarlo Stanton. Despite an inefficient rehab assignment in the minor leagues, Stanton made an impact...
Yardbarker
The Cubs Were Wise To Move On From Kris Bryant
Chicago Cubs fans had a lot to say about the team trading away Kris Bryant last season. Fans didn’t want to see their third baseman leave after helping the Cubs win the World Series in 2016. However, moving on from Bryant is proving to be a wise decision. While...
Myers homers, Darvish finds groove as Padres top Royals 4-3
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Wil Myers hit a two-run homer against his former team, Yu Darvish recovered from a rocky start and the San Diego Padres beat the Kansas City Royals 4-3 on Saturday night. After falling behind 3-0 in the first inning, the Padres took the lead in the third and held on. Myers connected in the second, and San Diego went ahead on RBI singles by Manny Machado and Brandon Drury an inning later. Darvish (11-7) allowed three runs and five hits in seven innings. He struck out six and walked two. The right-hander has lasted at least six innings in 22 of his 24 starts, most in the National League. “After the first inning I was just thinking if I could get through five it’d be a good night,” Darvish said. “Somehow I managed to get to seven innings, so all in all I think it was a good outing.”
Yardbarker
Jesse Chavez is traded from the Braves, and once again loses his mojo
In all my years of watching baseball, Jesse Chavez’s time with the Braves is one of the most peculiar cases I’ve ever covered. A journeyman pitcher for nearly two decades, Chavez signed a minor-league deal with the Braves last year after contemplating retirement. A couple of months later, he was in the majors, and the rest is history. Chavez went on to become a critical piece of Atlanta’s bullpen, recording a 2.14 ERA over 33.2 regular season innings. And he was even better in the playoffs, tossing 6.1 scoreless innings.
MLB・
Yardbarker
New York Mets Injury Updates: Eduardo Escobar, Luis Guillorme
New York Mets third baseman Eduardo Escobar (oblique) is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment with the High-A Brooklyn Cyclones on Thursday night, as manager Buck Showalter told reporters. According to Showalter, Escobar should be ready to rejoin the Mets on Friday or Saturday during their series with the Colorado...
Yardbarker
The Yankees Have A Plan In Place With Nestor Cortes Out
The New York Yankees got some tough news this afternoon when it was learned that staff ace Nestor Cortes would be landing on the injured list with a groin issue. Cortes is 9-4 with a 2.68 ERA this season. To replace the 27-year-old lefty, the Yankees called up righty reliever...
Ichiro expresses gratitude entering Mariners Hall of Fame
SEATTLE (AP) — Ichiro Suzuki was inducted into the Seattle Mariners Hall of Fame on Saturday night, giving his entire 16-minute speech in English while reflecting on his career. Suzuki became the 10th member of Seattle’s Hall of Fame, joining former teammates Ken Griffey Jr., Edgar Martinez, Jamie Moyer, Jay Buhner and Dan Wilson who had previously been honored by the club. All but Buhner were in attendance. Suzuki’s speech was one of the few times he’s spoken extensively in English in a public forum. The ceremony also included video messages from several baseball stars including Mike Trout, Shohei Ohtani, Albert Pujols and Daisuke Matsuzaka. Baseball Hall of Fame president Josh Rawitch was also in attendance. Suzuki will be eligible for induction into Cooperstown in 2025.
Yardbarker
Seattle Mariners outfielder Julio Rodriguez's new mega contract comes with an interesting feature included
The Seattle Mariners and rookie Julio Rodriguez agreed to a contract extension earlier this week that could max out at $470 million. That would be the richest contract American sports history. “Julio is among the most exciting players in the game and has only scratched the surface of what’s to...
Yardbarker
Mets Fans Made TV History This Week
Anytime the New York Mets and New York Yankees get together for a Subway series, the TV ratings are bound to be through the roof. The stadium will always be full, but fans will definitely be tuned in on either the radio or the TV. On Tuesday night, however, Mets...
Yardbarker
Guardians Pitcher Can’t Stop Raving About A Star Teammate
Led by slugger Jose Ramirez, the Cleveland Guardians are surprising a ton of people around the baseball world, as they’ve taken control of first place in the American League Central and look to be running away with it. The 29-year-old is already over 100 RBI, hitting .284 with 25...
