What Happened To Joe's Gourmet Fish Fry After Shark Tank?
Over the past 13 seasons, "Shark Tank" has introduced the world to hundreds of entrepreneurial hopefuls. These contestants are given a few minutes to pitch their sometimes amazing, sometimes ho-hum products to a panel full of Sharks and see if anybody bites. The Sharks in question are a panel of hugely successful businesspeople, which include Daymond John, Lori Greiner, Mark Cuban, Robert Herjavec, and Barbara Corcoran (as per All Shark Tank Products). Five of these six sharks appear in every episode and are often joined by guest investors. Previous guest investors have included Spanx founder Sara Blakely, billionaire "Shark Tank" alum Jamie Siminoff, 23andMe founder Anne Wojcicki, and tennis champ Maria Sharapova.
Elon Musk's mom, Maye, says she sleeps in a 'garage' when she visits him because 'you can't have a fancy house near a rocket site'
Maye Musk says she has to "sleep in the garage" when she visits her son, Elon Musk, at SpaceX's Texas headquarters. "You can't have a fancy house near a rocket site," she told The Times UK. Elon has said he lives in a "very small" three-bedroom house in Boca Chica,...
How To Prevent Burgers From Shrinking When Grilling Them
It's time America woke up to the problem. It's hitting us where it hurts — straight at our burger supply. We know about increased meat prices and all the bad things that can be lurking in our ground meat. But this is more serious. How often have you put plump, juicy specimens of raw Angus on the grill, only to serve up puny little pucks of meat dwarfed by their oversized buns? We're not talking about frozen-pre-fab burgers notorious for their slender profile and dense texture. We're talking prime quality stuff here, lovingly prepared by hand and vigilantly cooked over a real grill, only to virtually disappear when serving time arrives.
Mutant goat with human-like face worshiped as an avatar of god
A mutant-looking goat with a human-like face was born in the village Nimodia on the outskirts of Jaipur, the capital of the state of Rajasthan, India. Although initially, the locals of Nimodia felt the goat looked like a grumpy old man, they decided to worship it as an avatar of god for its eerie features.
We Tried The New Sonic Chophouse Cheeseburger. Here's How It Went
So often in life, you have to make a choice between cost and quality. Do you shell out for front row seats and enjoy the concert in style or sit up in the balcony knowing the music will still sound fine, and for half the price? Do you go to Whole Foods or a local gourmet grocery market and get a freshly chopped kale salad for $11 or do you get a bagged salad from the supermarket down the street for three bucks? Do you buy that souped-up sports car, bank account be damned, or get a mid-sized hybrid SUV and save on the sticker price and at the pump? It's tricky stuff, and there never seems to be a "right" decision. Except when there is.
The Chick-Fil-A Hack That Blew Up TikTok
If asked whether visiting a Chick-fil-A drive-thru is really a pleasure, much of America would say yes. 2022 marks the eighth year in a row that the chain known for its chicken nuggets and crispy french fries was deemed the U.S.'s number one fast food restaurant (per WFLA). The ranking is based on the American Customer Satisfaction Index and Chick-fil-A has been steadfast in its dedication to customer service in order to keep earning the highest score in the convenience chain category.
Why Sophie Flay Is Headed Back To School
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Sophie Flay has been a busy woman recently. The 26-year-old daughter of celebrity chef Bobby Flay is a community journalist with ABC7 based out of Los Angeles. Recently, she penned a cookbook with Bobby titled "Sundays with Sophie," plus, she appears on her and her father's podcast "Always Hungry," and makes regular appearances with her famous dad on many of his Food Network shows, like "Beat Bobby Flay" (via Food Network). As if all that weren't enough, Sophie has taken on a new TV show that not only celebrates her special father-daughter relationship with Bobby, but also showcases her love for food and travel. The show, "Bobby and Sophie on the Coast," follows the pair as they give viewers an inside look into the tastiest places to dine in southern California. The first episode focusing on Hollywood eats airs today, August 25 (via Food Network).
Gordon Ramsay Is Fed Up With A TikTok Star's Pizza Opinions
Celebrity chefs like Gordon Ramsay have to be open to trying a variety of cuisines, whether they're judging contestants on a show or creating a dish at their restaurant. Even so, these chefs are still human and have their own personal preferences. It's no secret that Gordon Ramsay is not afraid to speak his mind, so if he doesn't like a particular ingredient or cooking method, he is going to make sure everyone knows it.
Sonic Just Launched A New Way To Mix And Match Menu Items
Sometimes, Sonic Drive-in just gets it. Rising food prices coupled with 40-year high inflation has really made most households re-examine their grocery budgets. In fact, according to Fox Business, on average, most families are forking over an extra $460 a month in expenses. It's times like these when we really appreciate a good coupon, promotion, or deal to save a few dollars or pennies. And as luck would have it, just as the cost of Burger King's popular $5 Your Way Deal increased by 20% and was renamed the $6 Your Way Deal and Popeyes IDK meal went from $3.99 to $6, as reported by The Street, Sonic is throwing its hat onto the table and offering a meal deal of its own.
America's Favorite Snack May Not Surprise You, New Data Reveals
Do you have an insatiable sweet tooth? Do your taste buds gravitate towards salty and savory? No matter which flavor profile puts a smile on your face, America's supermarkets are jam-packed with treats to satisfy your every hankering. And, while you may consider yourself a loyal snacker, faithfully sticking with your favorites, it turns out that your fellow citizens can be an indecisive bunch.
A Viral TikTok Revealed A Dark Truth About The Tilapia Boom
There was something fishy about the American tilapia boom during the early 2000s, and a TikTok video has triggered questions about it that led to a dark truth. The new millennium's first decade was a time of speculation built on a false sense of security preceding the great recession, inflation, and a change in consumer spending. In retrospect, it was also a time when some TikTokers became aware of their mothers' distasteful obsession with tilapia.
Instagram Is In Awe Of Dunkin's Blood Orange Refresher
According to QSR Magazine, Dunkin' introduced its new line of iced, fruity Refreshers back in June 2020. The coffee shop was a bit late to the party, as Starbucks launched its Very Berry Hibiscus and Cool Lime Refreshers back in 2012. However, this isn't the first time Dunkin' has experimented with drinks outside of the coffee realm. The coffee chain has been serving its cult-favorite frozen Coolattas since around 1997 (per Dunkin's official website). The Refreshers became a welcome addition to Dunkin's coffee-alternative menu, especially because the drinks contain a bit of a caffeine boost from green tea (via QSR).
The NYC Pastry That Has Everyone Talking
Is it even considered getting breakfast if you didn't wake up at the crack of dawn, wait in line for hours, and post a TikTok about the whole experience? Okay, for most of us, probably yes! Grabbing a quick bacon, egg, and cheese on the go may be more than adequate to quell those early morning hunger pangs, but some curious New Yorkers (and visitors!) wouldn't dream of missing the opportunity to find out first-hand if the latest viral pastry is worth the hype.
Mountain Dew Wants You To Dress As A Baja Blast This Halloween
With fall quickly approaching, it's time to begin pondering the nation's next big event — Halloween. Yes, it won't be long until your neighborhood is crawling with pint-sized ghouls, ghosts, and goblins. Or will it? Over the years, trick-or-treaters have become much more adventurous with their costume ideas. Gone are white sheets with eye-holes cut out of them. Today's Halloween revelers have grown too sophisticated for yesteryear's wardrobe hacks.
Why Reddit Is Worried About A Fan-Favorite Aldi Protein Bar
From its Winking Owl wine to its Mama Cozzi's take-and-bake pizzas, Aldi has a huge variety of items at reasonable prices. Among Aldi's 2022 fan-favorite products, you can find white cheddar puffs, Greek yogurt, chicken tenderloins, organic extra virgin olive oil, ravioli, and fresh Atlantic salmon (per Aldi). However, it appears that some Aldi food items, even those with a cult following, may be suffering from supply chain issues.
Original Paper Plane Cocktail Recipe
If you like a cocktail that's "sour, sweet, and deeply bourbony," and even comes with an adorable little paper plane garnish, then you'll want to try this original Paper Plane cocktail, courtesy of recipe developer Michelle McGlinn. "The creator of this cocktail was apparently creating a riff on the Last Word, so I was expecting a very different cocktail," she explains, noting that the Last Word cocktail uses both green chartreuse and gin, making it "very herbal."
Andrew Zimmern's PB&J Nachos Are Turning Heads On TikTok
Nachos — the ultimate comfort food. Whether you're at a sports game or carnival, a bowling alley or Super Bowl party, you can almost always expect this hearty snack to make an appearance. This basic Tex-Mex dish of crispy chips and melted cheese strikes the perfect balance between crunchy, gooey, saucy, and, of course, delicious. One of the best parts about nachos? You can customize this versatile dish with any ingredients your heart desires. From ground beef to carnitas, red onion to green onion, pickled jalapenos to sliced olives, the nacho toppings world is truly your oyster. Just don't forget to find a quick and easy guacamole recipe to pair with your finished dish.
The Macallan Created A Whisky Bottle Made Out Of Recycled Bentleys
Drinking and driving are the least dynamic pair of all time, but curiously, Scotch whisky brand The Macallan and luxury car brand Bentley Motors seem to go together like plaid loafers and a crackling fire. We're typecasting here, but we can't imagine the anonymous buyer who purchased a bottle of the heritage Scotch for $1.3 million at auction this year would turn down a joy ride in one of the British motor vehicle manufacturer's finest models. In fact, we wouldn't be surprised if that person already has one or two Bentleys in their garage.
The Popular Olive Oil Brand That's Dipping Into The Pasta Sauce Game
According to Secolari EVOO, three quarters of the United States olive oil supply originates in California, a state known for its higher-quality and healthy, olive oils which are free of Growth Modification Organisms (GMOs). To safeguard this reputation, olive producers in the state have established the Olive Oil Commission of California, which sets the standards all California olive oils must adhere to, per Food Navigator. This set of standards has worked so well that brands which grow olives outside the state have still sought to benefit from using the name "California" in their labeling, as noted by Olive Oil Times.
How To Take Your Margarita's Salted Rim To The Next Level, According To Martha Stewart
Creating a great cocktail is all about balance, according to Popular Mechanics. And an important factor in creating that balance starts with the rim of the glass you will be serving your drink in. Thrillist spoke to Aviram Turgeman, a beverage director for the Chef Driven Restaurant Group in New York, who explained the rim of a cocktail can appeal to our senses, heightening our sight, smell, and taste of the drink.
