This superb and uncompromising study of 21st-century healthcare by the former head of the BMA asks whether we get the treatment we deserve. It has been the quite the year for self-assured authors diagnosing what fundamentally ails the NHS. Former health secretary Jeremy Hunt (Zero: Eliminating Unnecessary Deaths in a Post-Pandemic NHS) wants to stop doctors making mistakes. Former Conservative party deputy chairman Michael Ashcroft and journalist Isabel Oakeshott (Life Support: The State of the NHS in an Age of Pandemics) can barely disguise their loathing of the venal medics, feckless managers, malingering health tourists and bottomless money pits that fatally blight the NHS. I await another former health secretary Matt Hancock’s forthcoming tome with bated breath – not least in the hope that he reveals the secret of how he found the energy to conduct an office-based extramarital affair while ostensibly managing a pandemic.

