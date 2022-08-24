ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northborough, MA

newbedfordguide.com

Massachusetts State Police Air Wing locates missing Massachusetts teens

“On Wednesday afternoon and evening, multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the woods behind the Southeastern Regional Vocational High School in Easton to search for two missing teenage boys, who were believed to be lost in the thick woods. More than 30 first responders searched for the teens during a...
EASTON, MA
Townsend, MA
Northborough, MA
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Northborough, MA
westernmassnews.com

Woman struck, killed by vehicle along Main Street in Sturbridge

STURBRIDGE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A woman is dead after being hit by a vehicle early Friday morning in Sturbridge. Sturbridge Police Chief Earl Dessert said that they were called to the area of 709 Main Street around 1:20 a.m. When emergency crews arrived on-scene, they found an unresponsive, injured 62-year-old woman over an embankment in the woods. She was pronounced dead at the scene and her identity has not yet been released.
STURBRIDGE, MA
communityadvocate.com

Hudson sees car break-ins and thefts

HUDSON – Hudson Police Department is cautioning residents of recent car break-ins, both successful and attempted, and catalytic converter thefts in town. “Make it a point to lock the vehicle doors, just as you would your residence, when you exit them,” the Hudson Police Department wrote in a Facebook post.
HUDSON, MA
hopkintonindependent.com

Arrests/Police Log, Aug. 23 edition

4:38 a.m. A caller reported an accident involving a male in a blue Toyota by the State Park entrance on Cedar Street. Officers Brennan Grimley and Nicholas Saletnik responded and requested translation assistance from the Milford Police Department. Edielmo Paulo Martins, 23, of 131 Bishop Drive, Framingham, was arrested and charged with unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and OUI liquor.
MILFORD, MA
NECN

Man in Worcester Slashed in Forearm After Argument on Street

A man in Worcester told officers he was slashed in the forearm Thursday night following a dispute with another man, according to police. Police responded to the Irving Street area around 10:25 p.m. for reports of a stabbing, according to Worcester police. When officers arrived, a man told them that he had been hit in the forearm with a bladed weapon after a dispute with another man.
WORCESTER, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Authorities identify motorcyclist who died in multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 in Newburyport

NEWBURYPORT, Mass. — Authorities have identified a motorcyclist who died in a multi-vehicle crash in on Interstate 95 in Newburyport on Wednesday night. Troopers responding to a report of a crash involving several vehicles on the northbound side of the highway around 10:15 p.m. learned a motorcyclist had died in the wreck, according to Massachusetts State Police.
NEWBURYPORT, MA
leominsterchamp.com

Leominster police search for man who allegedly slashed driver with box cutter

LEOMINSTER — Authorities are looking for a man who allegedly flagged down and slashed a driver with a box cutter Thursday night. According to Leominster police, a man was driving on Marguerite Avenue around Lincoln Terrace when a Black male flagged him down. When the driver got out of his vehicle, the other man brandished a box cutter and demanded money, and then slashed the driver on the arm and head. The driver was able to get back into his vehicle and go to Leominster Hospital, where he spoke with Leominster police a little after 10 p.m. Thursday.
LEOMINSTER, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts State Police: 37-year-old woman killed in crash on Route 24

A Massachusetts woman has been killed in an accident on Route 24. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Massachusetts State Troopers responded to a single-vehicle rollover crash on Route 24 north in Stoughton that resulted in the death of the operator. Preliminary investigation indicates...
STOUGHTON, MA

