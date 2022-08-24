Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
58-Year-Old Dad Sleeping in His Basement in Attempt to Pay Off Kids $273,000 Student Loan DebtSharee B.Boston, MA
Businessman Accused of Intimidating Employees Faces Tax Fraud ChargesTaxBuzzMedford, MA
Boston apartments available starting at $736 a month at new affordable complexBeth TorresBoston, MA
Multiple Towns Battle Brush Fire in Quaddick State Forest on High Fire Danger DayQuiet Corner AlertsThompson, CT
JetBlue New Launches Boston to London Transatlantic RouteThe New York ExclusiveBoston, MA
Related
WCVB
Arrest made in Route 20 hit-and-run that left bicyclist seriously injured in Charlton, Massachusetts
CHARLTON, Mass. — A Massachusetts man is facing multiple charges in connection with a hit-and-run crash in Charlton that left a bicyclist severely injured, according to police. Charlton police said the collision happened at about 1 a.m. on July 16 along Route 20, specifically the westbound portion of Worcester...
Police: Framingham Man Arrested on Texting & Driving Charge
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Framingham man yesterday, August 24, on a charge of use a cell phone and texting while driving. Arrested at 2:24 p.m. on Concord Street was Renato Moreira, 31, 35 Frederick Street of Framingham. He was charged with improper use of a mobile phone,...
Pedestrian in breakdown lane struck, killed on Route 20 in Sturbridge
STURBRIDGE — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a motor vehicle on Route 20 early Friday. The victim was apparently in the breakdown lane. The motorist called authorities. Police officers and firefighters discovered an unresponsive, injured woman over the embankment in the woods. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash occurred about 1 a.m. in...
newbedfordguide.com
Massachusetts State Police Air Wing locates missing Massachusetts teens
“On Wednesday afternoon and evening, multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the woods behind the Southeastern Regional Vocational High School in Easton to search for two missing teenage boys, who were believed to be lost in the thick woods. More than 30 first responders searched for the teens during a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
westernmassnews.com
Woman struck, killed by vehicle along Main Street in Sturbridge
STURBRIDGE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A woman is dead after being hit by a vehicle early Friday morning in Sturbridge. Sturbridge Police Chief Earl Dessert said that they were called to the area of 709 Main Street around 1:20 a.m. When emergency crews arrived on-scene, they found an unresponsive, injured 62-year-old woman over an embankment in the woods. She was pronounced dead at the scene and her identity has not yet been released.
Pedestrian Killed in Crash in Overnight Crash in Sturbridge
STURBRIDGE - A pedestrian was killed in a crash in Sturbridge during the early morning hours of Friday, August 26. Sturbridge Police and Fire Departments responded to a report of vehicle that struck a pedestrian near 709 Main Street at around 1:20 AM on Friday. First responders arrived at the...
Curiosity Likely Caused 2 Crashes On I-290 In Worcester, State Police Say
Curiosity did more than kill the cat on a major highway in central Massachusetts – it also likely caused a car crash. State Troopers responded to a four-car crash involving a boat and tractor-trailer on I-290 westbound in Worcester around 8:19 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 26, according to a Tweet from MassDOT.
Chicopee man with court-ordered GPS ankle bracelet arrested for illegal dirt bike riding in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD - A 21-year-old Chicopee man, arrested last weekend for illegal dirt bike riding while he was wearing a court-ordered GPS ankle bracelet, is now behind bars while he awaits prosecution. Bail was set at $1,000 in District Court for Marco Gonzalez-Ortiz while he awaits prosecution on both the dirt-bike-related...
IN THIS ARTICLE
communityadvocate.com
Hudson sees car break-ins and thefts
HUDSON – Hudson Police Department is cautioning residents of recent car break-ins, both successful and attempted, and catalytic converter thefts in town. “Make it a point to lock the vehicle doors, just as you would your residence, when you exit them,” the Hudson Police Department wrote in a Facebook post.
Boat involved in crash on Interstate 290 in Shrewsbury
SHREWSBURY — Traffic on Interstate 290 was backed up Friday morning after a multiple-vehicle crash. A pickup hauling a boat was involved in the incident, about 7:30 a.m. in the westbound lanes. Two other vehicles crashed. ...
Authorities find suspect in 1986 murder of Massachusetts woman
The North Andover woman's body was found by workers in the woods on the northbound side of Route 128 in nearby Beverly.
hopkintonindependent.com
Arrests/Police Log, Aug. 23 edition
4:38 a.m. A caller reported an accident involving a male in a blue Toyota by the State Park entrance on Cedar Street. Officers Brennan Grimley and Nicholas Saletnik responded and requested translation assistance from the Milford Police Department. Edielmo Paulo Martins, 23, of 131 Bishop Drive, Framingham, was arrested and charged with unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and OUI liquor.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
State police investigating 5 deadly crashes in Massachusetts on Wednesday
AMESBURY, Mass. — State police are investigating five deadly crashes that occurred on highways and roads in Massachusetts on Wednesday. There were fatal motorcycle crashes in Amesbury and Newburyport, according to Massachusetts State Police. In Amesbury, a 34-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Interstate 495 after he...
NECN
Man in Worcester Slashed in Forearm After Argument on Street
A man in Worcester told officers he was slashed in the forearm Thursday night following a dispute with another man, according to police. Police responded to the Irving Street area around 10:25 p.m. for reports of a stabbing, according to Worcester police. When officers arrived, a man told them that he had been hit in the forearm with a bladed weapon after a dispute with another man.
Traffic Advisory for Parade in Worcester on Sunday
WORCESTER - The Worcester Police Department issued a traffic advisory for Sunday, August 28, related to that Worcester Caribbean American Carnival. A parade associated with the festival is scheduled to begin in front of City Hall at 1:30 PM and end at Institute Park at 3 PM. Main Street, from...
Authorities identify motorcyclist who died in multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 in Newburyport
NEWBURYPORT, Mass. — Authorities have identified a motorcyclist who died in a multi-vehicle crash in on Interstate 95 in Newburyport on Wednesday night. Troopers responding to a report of a crash involving several vehicles on the northbound side of the highway around 10:15 p.m. learned a motorcyclist had died in the wreck, according to Massachusetts State Police.
bpdnews.com
August 26, 2022: Have You Seen Us? Boston Police Update Most Wanted List
If you know anything about the whereabouts of any of these individuals, call CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or text the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463). The Boston Police Department is interested only in your information, not your identity. Your tip is 100% anonymous. Calls or...
leominsterchamp.com
Leominster police search for man who allegedly slashed driver with box cutter
LEOMINSTER — Authorities are looking for a man who allegedly flagged down and slashed a driver with a box cutter Thursday night. According to Leominster police, a man was driving on Marguerite Avenue around Lincoln Terrace when a Black male flagged him down. When the driver got out of his vehicle, the other man brandished a box cutter and demanded money, and then slashed the driver on the arm and head. The driver was able to get back into his vehicle and go to Leominster Hospital, where he spoke with Leominster police a little after 10 p.m. Thursday.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts State Police: 37-year-old woman killed in crash on Route 24
A Massachusetts woman has been killed in an accident on Route 24. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Massachusetts State Troopers responded to a single-vehicle rollover crash on Route 24 north in Stoughton that resulted in the death of the operator. Preliminary investigation indicates...
Health aides on probation after taking thousands from Westfield patient
WESTFIELD — Two home health care aides who each admitted to police that they had stolen thousands of dollars from the 80-year-old man suffering from dementia they had been hired to care for have been tried for larceny. In the three years since the duo was charged, one underwent...
Comments / 0