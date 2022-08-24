LEOMINSTER — Authorities are looking for a man who allegedly flagged down and slashed a driver with a box cutter Thursday night. According to Leominster police, a man was driving on Marguerite Avenue around Lincoln Terrace when a Black male flagged him down. When the driver got out of his vehicle, the other man brandished a box cutter and demanded money, and then slashed the driver on the arm and head. The driver was able to get back into his vehicle and go to Leominster Hospital, where he spoke with Leominster police a little after 10 p.m. Thursday.

LEOMINSTER, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO