Missing: Trenton police searching for 13-year-old boy
MISSING: Trenton police are searching for 13-year-old, Nahzik Amadou.
wrnjradio.com
Man arrested after crashing stolen car on I-80 in Warren County
FRELINGHUYSEN TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – A Middlesex County man was arrested Friday morning after he crashed a stolen vehicle on Interstate 80 in Warren County, according to New Jersey State Police Trooper Brandi Slota. The crash was reported at 7:44 a.m. on Interstate 80 eastbound at milepost 13.8...
WFMZ-TV Online
Bucks Coroner seeking information about body found in Bristol Twp.
BRISTOL TWP., Pa. - The Bucks County Coroner is seeking information about the identity of a man found dead Sunday, Aug. 21. The body of the man was found in the vicinity of Rt. 413 and Maple Avenue in Bristol Twp. The man, described as approximately 5'6" with brown hair, has not yet been identified, officials report.
WFMZ-TV Online
Missing Quakertown man found dead in wooded area in Richland Twp.
RICHLAND TWP., Pa. - The Bucks County Coroner's Office says a missing man from Quakertown was found dead in a wooded area in Richland Twp. A media release writes the man was identified as Adam Smith, 39. Smith went missing on Aug. 11 from Quakertown Borough. The cause and manner...
Police: Shooting in Southwest Philadelphia leaves one man dead
Philadelphia Police are investigating after a shooting in Southwest Philadelphia leaves one man dead.
Driver killed in Route 248 crash identified. Lehigh Township police seeking witnesses.
Sylvanus Schmick, a 59-year-old Lansford, Carbon County resident, died on Thursday as a result of a two-vehicle crash on Route 248 in Lehigh Township. Lehigh Township police responded to the scene just after 4 p.m., at the intersection of Lehigh Drive (Route 248) and Sycamore Drive, where two pickup trucks collided, according to a release from the Lehigh Township Police Department.
WFMZ-TV Online
Shooting near 12th and Walnut, Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- Police responded to a reported shooting late Friday night. It happened near 12th and Walnut. Police say they are investigating. 69 News will have more information both on-air and online as it becomes available.
msn.com
Police investigating dump truck set on fire near church
TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) - Police are investigating an arson incident where they say a suspect set a dump truck on fire near a church in Tannersville. According to the Pocono Township Police Department, on August 22 around 12:20 a.m. the suspect went into a business yard near Cherry Lane Church.
WFMZ-TV Online
Bicyclist hit by car at 15th and Hamilton
ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- A bicyclist was hit by a car in the Lehigh Valley. It happened at the intersection of 15th and Hamilton in Allentown Friday night. The Allentown Police Department says the crash is under investigation.
4 people stabbed during fight outside Levittown elementary school, police say
LEVITTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- Two people are fighting for their lives after four people were stabbed outside of an elementary school in Bucks County late Tuesday night. Those stabbings weren't the only crimes police in Levittown were called to.Early Wednesday morning, there was a drive-by shooting on Willow Lane. Police believe the shooting and stabbings are connected.Police say four people were stabbed at the Penn Valley Elementary School parking lot around 11:45 p.m. Shortly after, officers were called to a home about a mile away for a drive-by shooting."It was loud, it was very, very loud," Don Byers said.Several bullets...
Unidentified Monroe County Arsonist Still At Large
On August 22, a Peterbilt dump truck was set on fire by an unidentified suspect at approximately 12:20 AM. The Pocono Township Police are seeking help from the community in identifying the criminal.
fox29.com
Car slams into flower shop after two-vehicle crash in Bucks County, officials say
BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. - An early morning crash in Bucks County sent one car flying into a local flower shop Saturday. Officials say two cars, a Mitsubishi and a Honda, collided on Street Road in Bensalem around 1:30 a.m. After the initial crash, the Mitsubishi ended up slamming into the...
wrnjradio.com
NJ state troopers save suicidal man with knife during traffic stop in Warren County
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – Troopers from Troop “B” Washington Station recently rescued a man who had threatened to take his life during a motor vehicle stop on Route 31 in Washington Township, state police said. Troopers received an attempt to locate call for a driver...
2-year-old remains in critical condition after being struck by train at Land of Make Believe amusement park in N.J.
A 2-year-old child who was seriously hurt after being struck by a train at a Warren County amusement park last weekend remained in critical condition Wednesday afternoon, authorities said. The accident occurred shortly after 1 p.m. Saturday at the Land of Make Believe in Hope Township. The child was airlifted...
WFMZ-TV Online
Man killed in Lehigh Twp. crash involving 2 pickup trucks
LEHIGH TWP., Pa. - Lehigh Township Police are releasing more information about a fatal crash in Northampton County on Thursday. It happened just after 4:00 p.m. on State Route 248 at the intersection of Sycamore Drive. Police say officers responded to the 2-vehicle crash to find a pickup truck had...
Reading Police seeking public’s assistance in identifying homicide suspects
The Reading Police Department Criminal Investigations Division released video Friday morning which shows two people they say are connected to the fatal shooting that occurred in the 300 block of McKnight Street in Reading on August 21, 2022 at approximately 6pm. The incident resulted in the death of Josmar Ceballos,...
Man charged with shooting at person walking on N.J. park trail, cops say
A 22-year-old man has been charged charged with shooting at a person who was walking on a Delaware & Raritan Canal State Park trail in Lawrence Wednesday morning, police said. John Kachmar, a Lawrence resident, is charged with aggravated assault, assault with a deadly weapon and related firearm possession charges. He’s accused of firing at a person on the trail near the park’s footbridge over U.S. Route 1 (Brunswick Pike), north of Bakers Basin Road.
WFMZ-TV Online
Fire on the second floor of building on Hudson Street, Phillipsburg
PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. -- Phillipsburg Police, Fire, and EMS units were called to a structure fire at 223 Hudson Street on Saturday morning, August 27. Upon arrival, it was determined that all residents had evacuated the building safely and no one was trapped inside. The fire, located in a bedroom on...
WFMZ-TV Online
Cash reward for information about an attempted homicide in Stroudsburg
STROUDSBURG, Pa. -- Police in the Poconos say there's a cash reward on the table for information on an attempted homicide. The Stroud Area Regional Police Department has issued attempted homicide warrants for 23-year-old Kylan Coombs and 27-year-old Alexandra Hidalgo. Police say they're both wanted for their involvement in a...
