wrnjradio.com

Man arrested after crashing stolen car on I-80 in Warren County

FRELINGHUYSEN TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – A Middlesex County man was arrested Friday morning after he crashed a stolen vehicle on Interstate 80 in Warren County, according to New Jersey State Police Trooper Brandi Slota. The crash was reported at 7:44 a.m. on Interstate 80 eastbound at milepost 13.8...
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
WFMZ-TV Online

Bucks Coroner seeking information about body found in Bristol Twp.

BRISTOL TWP., Pa. - The Bucks County Coroner is seeking information about the identity of a man found dead Sunday, Aug. 21. The body of the man was found in the vicinity of Rt. 413 and Maple Avenue in Bristol Twp. The man, described as approximately 5'6" with brown hair, has not yet been identified, officials report.
BRISTOL, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Missing Quakertown man found dead in wooded area in Richland Twp.

RICHLAND TWP., Pa. - The Bucks County Coroner's Office says a missing man from Quakertown was found dead in a wooded area in Richland Twp. A media release writes the man was identified as Adam Smith, 39. Smith went missing on Aug. 11 from Quakertown Borough. The cause and manner...
QUAKERTOWN, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Driver killed in Route 248 crash identified. Lehigh Township police seeking witnesses.

Sylvanus Schmick, a 59-year-old Lansford, Carbon County resident, died on Thursday as a result of a two-vehicle crash on Route 248 in Lehigh Township. Lehigh Township police responded to the scene just after 4 p.m., at the intersection of Lehigh Drive (Route 248) and Sycamore Drive, where two pickup trucks collided, according to a release from the Lehigh Township Police Department.
CARBON COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Shooting near 12th and Walnut, Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- Police responded to a reported shooting late Friday night. It happened near 12th and Walnut. Police say they are investigating. 69 News will have more information both on-air and online as it becomes available.
ALLENTOWN, PA
msn.com

Police investigating dump truck set on fire near church

TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) - Police are investigating an arson incident where they say a suspect set a dump truck on fire near a church in Tannersville. According to the Pocono Township Police Department, on August 22 around 12:20 a.m. the suspect went into a business yard near Cherry Lane Church.
TANNERSVILLE, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Bicyclist hit by car at 15th and Hamilton

ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- A bicyclist was hit by a car in the Lehigh Valley. It happened at the intersection of 15th and Hamilton in Allentown Friday night. The Allentown Police Department says the crash is under investigation.
ALLENTOWN, PA
CBS Philly

4 people stabbed during fight outside Levittown elementary school, police say

LEVITTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- Two people are fighting for their lives after four people were stabbed outside of an elementary school in Bucks County late Tuesday night. Those stabbings weren't the only crimes police in Levittown were called to.Early Wednesday morning, there was a drive-by shooting on Willow Lane. Police believe the shooting and stabbings are connected.Police say four people were stabbed at the Penn Valley Elementary School parking lot around 11:45 p.m. Shortly after, officers were called to a home about a mile away for a drive-by shooting."It was loud, it was very, very loud," Don Byers said.Several bullets...
LEVITTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Man killed in Lehigh Twp. crash involving 2 pickup trucks

LEHIGH TWP., Pa. - Lehigh Township Police are releasing more information about a fatal crash in Northampton County on Thursday. It happened just after 4:00 p.m. on State Route 248 at the intersection of Sycamore Drive. Police say officers responded to the 2-vehicle crash to find a pickup truck had...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
NJ.com

Man charged with shooting at person walking on N.J. park trail, cops say

A 22-year-old man has been charged charged with shooting at a person who was walking on a Delaware & Raritan Canal State Park trail in Lawrence Wednesday morning, police said. John Kachmar, a Lawrence resident, is charged with aggravated assault, assault with a deadly weapon and related firearm possession charges. He’s accused of firing at a person on the trail near the park’s footbridge over U.S. Route 1 (Brunswick Pike), north of Bakers Basin Road.
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, NJ
WFMZ-TV Online

Fire on the second floor of building on Hudson Street, Phillipsburg

PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. -- Phillipsburg Police, Fire, and EMS units were called to a structure fire at 223 Hudson Street on Saturday morning, August 27. Upon arrival, it was determined that all residents had evacuated the building safely and no one was trapped inside. The fire, located in a bedroom on...
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
WFMZ-TV Online

Cash reward for information about an attempted homicide in Stroudsburg

STROUDSBURG, Pa. -- Police in the Poconos say there's a cash reward on the table for information on an attempted homicide. The Stroud Area Regional Police Department has issued attempted homicide warrants for 23-year-old Kylan Coombs and 27-year-old Alexandra Hidalgo. Police say they're both wanted for their involvement in a...
STROUDSBURG, PA

