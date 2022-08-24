Read full article on original website
WTOK-TV
Mother saves 1 child, loses 2 others in Alabama home fire
IRVINGTON, Ala. (AP) — A woman found out her south Alabama home was on fire and ran home to rescue one child from the burning structure, but two other children died. The woman, whose name was not released, was next door to her own mobile home when she was alerted to the fact the structure was on fire Thursday night, Sgt. Mark Bailey of the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office told WALA-TV.
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD: Victim shot while driving
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are investigating after a man said he was shot while driving down the street Thursday. Officers responded to University Hospital shortly after 7:30 p.m. Thursday regarding a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound who arrived by personal vehicle. The victim reported that he...
WALA-TV FOX10
Man dies in Airport Boulevard Service Road crash
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 62-year-old man has died in a two-vehicle crash on the Airport Boulevard Service Road. The Mobile Police Department said officers responded just before 9 p.m. Thursday to the traffic accident on Airport Boulevard Service Road between Montlimar Drive and Downtowner Drive. A preliminary investigation revealed that the driver of the first vehicle was traveling west on Airport Boulevard when he crossed over into oncoming traffic and struck the driver of the second vehicle, police said.
Man who died in possible ‘self defense’ shooting identified
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department confirmed the identity of the 28-year-old man who was shot and later died at the hospital early Wednesday morning. Jamar Rogers was killed after he was shot on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at around 1:07 a.m. in the Hillsdale Community Center on 558 Felhorn Rd. East. According […]
Man barricades himself at Foley motel, threatens officers with gun: Foley Police
FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — It took several hours of negotiation, but a man who barricaded himself inside his car in the Foley Econo Lodge parking lot and threatened to shoot police finally surrendered to officers Thursday night, according to a Foley Police Department news release. Christopher Tatum, 37, from Montgomery was charged with terrorist threats, […]
Body of missing Alabama boater recovered from lake
A missing boater’s body has been found after law enforcement agencies began searching for him Thursday. At approximately 10:48 a.m. Friday, Aug. 26, the body of Jerry G. McKinney, 66, of Shelby, was recovered. According to a statement from Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), McKinney went missing and apparently...
Man shot in car along St. Stephens Road: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is investigating after a man showed up at University Hospital with a gunshot wound. Investigators believe the man was shot Thursday, Aug. 25 while driving along St. Stephens Road. Police were called to the hospital after the man “arrived by personal vehicle,” according to Mobile Police. Investigators […]
2 arrested in connection to Central Plaza Tower shooting
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they arrested two people Friday afternoon in connection to the Central Plaza Tower shooting that happened on Monday morning. Michael Thomas, 66, was arrested for second degree assault after an investigation identified Thomas as the suspect who shot one person at the apartment complex off […]
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD investigating crash that killed 62-year-old man
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department continues investigating a two-vehicle traffic accident that killed a 62-year-old man Thursday night. Willie McCree was pronounced dead at the scene by the Mobile Fire Rescue Department, police said. The crash occurred shortly before 9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022 on Airport...
WEAR
UPDATE: 11 injured in crash on I-10 in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Eleven people were injured in a crash on I-10 eastbound in Escambia County Thursday night. The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. near Mile Marker 7. Two cars were involved in the crash. Florida Highway Patrol says the crash happened when one vehicle slowed down while changing lanes as it attempted to reach the median.
Disabled woman covered in feces, bugs, caretaker charged
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola woman is behind bars for abuse and neglect of a disabled person after Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputies found a woman with bruises on her face and animal and human feces all over the living room. Randa Jean Maddax, 50, the victim’s caretaker, according to the arrest report, […]
Loxley Police search for missing man
LOXLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Loxley Police confirm they’re searching for a missing man believed to have been last seen in the area Saturday. Josh Barber’s dad, Jamie, tells WKRG News 5 his son was scheduled to interview for a job on Monday, but he never made the interview. A missing person’s report was filed early […]
Antique safe causes evacuations, hazmat scare in Lillian
LILLIAN, Ala. (WKRG) – Baldwin County Emergency Management Agency Director Zach Hood confirms his office responded to a hazmat situation overnight in Lillian. Hood says he can only speculate what occurred, but the incident involved a safe dating back to the early 1900’s. “Some safe manufacturers created safes back in the early 1900’s that if […]
thecutoffnews.com
Counties with the oldest homes in Alabama
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the oldest homes in Alabama using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Alabama mother loses 2 sons, ages 2 and 4, to fire; saves baby boy
A woman found out her south Alabama home was on fire and ran home to rescue one child from the burning structure, but two other children were killed, authorities said. The woman, whose name was not released immediately, was next door to her own mobile home when she was alerted to the fact the structure was on fire Thursday night, Sgt. Mark Bailey of the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office told WALA-TV.
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into condos in Pensacola
A motorcyclist has died after running from police officers and crashing into condominiums on Scenic Highway, according to Pensacola Police.
Pair tried to rob victim, left with only car keys: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department arrested a second person in connection to an armed robbery that happened back in July. Brian Damanis, 26, was arrested Friday, Aug. 26 for charges including robbery first degree and shooting into an occupied vehicle. Damanis and Elizabeth Pemberton, 33, were charged in connection to the robbery, […]
Alabama man shot to death in Tennessee road rage case, authorities say
An investigation is ongoing into a fatal shooting Tuesday night on Interstate 24 that happened in the hours following a deadly Tennessee Highway Patrol helicopter crash that claimed two lives including a local officer, redoubling a day of tragedy in Marion County, Tennessee. Investigators told Marion County Sheriff Ronnie “Bo”...
utv44.com
After 50 years, Baldwin County medical pilot and Vietnam Vet says it's time to touch down
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — When life hangs in the balance, and waiting for an ambulance isn't an option, a medical helicopter is the answer. And piloting one of these air ambulances requires someone with skill and confidence. Jerry Johnson of Foley was one such pilot... until this past...
WALA-TV FOX10
Officials in Mobile, Baldwin counties share lists of flooded roadways
--- UPDATE: Mobile County Department of Public Works has reopened Potter Tract Road between Hugh Fort Road and McClinton Road in Grand Bay. Water over the road has receded. the department continues to evaluate road conditions countywide. --- EARLIER STORY:. MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Officials on both sides of the...
