Country Club Hills, IL

fox32chicago.com

Woman shot in leg on CTA Red Line train during argument: police

CHICAGO - Overnight, a 30-year-old woman was shot while aboard a CTA Red Line train, according to Chicago police. Police said the victim was shot by an unidentified offender during a verbal confrontation around 12:09 a.m. Saturday. The shooting happened near the State and Lake station in the Loop. The...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

14-year-old boy arrested for carrying a weapon aboard CTA Red Line train

CHICAGO - A 14-year-old boy who was allegedly carrying a weapon aboard a CTA Red Line train in Englewood is facing a felony charge. Chicago police said officers were conducting a platform check Thursday night at a Red Line station in the 200 block of West 63rd Street when they saw the boy crossing between train cars.
CHICAGO, IL
Country Club Hills, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Country Club Hills, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
fox32chicago.com

Man shot, killed inside Humboldt Park restaurant: police

CHICAGO - A 50-year-old man was killed by gunfire while inside a restaurant in Humboldt Park Friday night. Chicago police said the victim was inside a restaurant in the 2700 block of West Division Street when he was shot by an unknown offender who fled the scene. The shooter fired...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Gunman sought in attempted robbery at Blue Line station

CHICAGO - Chicago police are trying to identify the suspect who tried to hold up a CTA rider at gunpoint Sunday in the Homan Square neighborhood. The suspect was seen approaching a victim with a handgun drawn just before midnight Sunday at the Kedzie-Homan Blue Line station located at 530 S. Kedzie Ave., according to police.
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Two people killed in shooting in South Chicago

CHICAGO - Chicago police said that two people were shot dead in the city's South Chicago neighborhood on Saturday. The victims were both found with gunshot wounds, lying on South Paxton Avenue near 83rd, around 3:15 p.m. The victims were two men: one was 32-years-old, and the age of the...
CHICAGO, IL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox32chicago.com

Man charged in deadly Humboldt Park shooting

CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been charged in a deadly shooting this April in the Humboldt Park neighborhood. Stevion Davis, 22, allegedly got out of a dark sedan and opened fire on DeLance Wilson on April 25 in the 3700 block of West Chicago Avenue, police said. Wilson, 32,...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man shot twice, seriously injured following shooting on North Side

CHICAGO - A 47-year-old man was shot twice in the wrist on Chicago's North Side Saturday morning. Chicago police say the man was outside around 1:30 a.m. in the 1900 block of West Howard Street in West Rogers Park when he was hit. The victim was taken to St. Francis...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Michael Bankston, shot and killed while trying to stop domestic dispute, honored with street name in Logan Square

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Ten months after a man was killed while trying to do the right thing, the city is honoring his memory. In October of last year, we told you about Michael Bankston – who was shot and killed trying to protect a stranger from her boyfriend in Logan Square. As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported, Bankston is now being commemorated with an honorary street name in the neighborhood – and it means a great deal to his family. While most might just see an honorary brown street sign for Michael H. Bankston III, Bankston's mother, Molly Cruz...
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

2 detained, 1 car impounded after ‘sideshows’ take over intersections in the Loop, Near South Side

Chicago police detained two people and impounded one vehicle during car “sideshows” that shut down major intersections in the Loop and Near South Side early Saturday. The incidents will also provide early tests of a month-old ordinance that allows the city to seek impoundment of vehicles that are involved in the tire-squealing, smoke-spewing events.
CHICAGO, IL

