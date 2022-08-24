Read full article on original website
Woman shot in leg on CTA Red Line train during argument: police
CHICAGO - Overnight, a 30-year-old woman was shot while aboard a CTA Red Line train, according to Chicago police. Police said the victim was shot by an unidentified offender during a verbal confrontation around 12:09 a.m. Saturday. The shooting happened near the State and Lake station in the Loop. The...
35-year-old man shot in the leg during argument in Chicago's Ashburn neighborhood
CHICAGO - A 35-year-old man was shot in the leg during an argument in the Chicago neighborhood of Ashburn Saturday. The man got into an argument with a know offender in the 3700 block of West 83rd Street around noon. The offender then shot him. The victim was taken to...
Man shot in face on South Side drove himself to police station for help
CHICAGO - A 48-year-old man is in serious condition after being shot in the face on Chicago's South Side early Saturday. The victim was in an alley located in the 10500 block of South Yates in South Deering around 12:11 a.m. when he was shot in the face, Chicago police said.
14-year-old boy arrested for carrying a weapon aboard CTA Red Line train
CHICAGO - A 14-year-old boy who was allegedly carrying a weapon aboard a CTA Red Line train in Englewood is facing a felony charge. Chicago police said officers were conducting a platform check Thursday night at a Red Line station in the 200 block of West 63rd Street when they saw the boy crossing between train cars.
Jeffery Pub stops serving customers under 30, changes hours after deadly hit-and-run caught on video
A Chicago gay bar will change its closing times and stop serving customers under 30 after a deadly hit-and-run happened outside its doors.
Red Line shooting: Chicago police search for suspect who shot woman on CTA train in Loop
Chicago police are looking for the person who shot a woman on a CTA Red Line train overnight Saturday.
Man shot, killed inside Humboldt Park restaurant: police
CHICAGO - A 50-year-old man was killed by gunfire while inside a restaurant in Humboldt Park Friday night. Chicago police said the victim was inside a restaurant in the 2700 block of West Division Street when he was shot by an unknown offender who fled the scene. The shooter fired...
Person arrested after displaying gun outside Bedford Park Walmart
BEDFORD PARK, Ill. - A person displayed a firearm outside the entrance of a Walmart located in Bedford Park Friday afternoon. The Walmart is located at 7050 S. Cicero Ave. According to Bedford Park police, the person did not fire the gun, and no one was injured. After the person...
Man accused of road rage murder in Chicago's River North neighborhood being held without bail
CHICAGO - Bail was denied Saturday for a man accused of stabbing another driver to death during a fit of road rage at a bustling River North intersection in Chicago earlier in the week. Alan Perez, 25, turned himself in to police two days after the attack that left 36-year-old...
Gunman sought in attempted robbery at Blue Line station
CHICAGO - Chicago police are trying to identify the suspect who tried to hold up a CTA rider at gunpoint Sunday in the Homan Square neighborhood. The suspect was seen approaching a victim with a handgun drawn just before midnight Sunday at the Kedzie-Homan Blue Line station located at 530 S. Kedzie Ave., according to police.
Man fatally shot at Humboldt Park restaurant through window, among 4 fatally wounded in overnight violence
A 50-year-old man fatally wounded through a window at a restaurant Friday night in the Humboldt Park neighborhood was among four people killed overnight in shootings, Chicago police said. Shortly before 9:30 p.m., the victim was inside a restaurant in the 2700 block of West Division Street when a gunman...
Two people killed in shooting in South Chicago
CHICAGO - Chicago police said that two people were shot dead in the city's South Chicago neighborhood on Saturday. The victims were both found with gunshot wounds, lying on South Paxton Avenue near 83rd, around 3:15 p.m. The victims were two men: one was 32-years-old, and the age of the...
Man charged in deadly Humboldt Park shooting
CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been charged in a deadly shooting this April in the Humboldt Park neighborhood. Stevion Davis, 22, allegedly got out of a dark sedan and opened fire on DeLance Wilson on April 25 in the 3700 block of West Chicago Avenue, police said. Wilson, 32,...
Man shot twice, seriously injured following shooting on North Side
CHICAGO - A 47-year-old man was shot twice in the wrist on Chicago's North Side Saturday morning. Chicago police say the man was outside around 1:30 a.m. in the 1900 block of West Howard Street in West Rogers Park when he was hit. The victim was taken to St. Francis...
East Garfield Park crime: Man in critical condition after being shot in arm multiple times
CHICAGO - A 26-year-old man was standing outside in East Garfield Park when he was hit by gunfire. Police say the victim was in the 3900 block of West Monroe Street when he was struck multiple times in the arm around 8:50 p.m. Friday. He was taken to Mt. Sinai...
Michael Bankston, shot and killed while trying to stop domestic dispute, honored with street name in Logan Square
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Ten months after a man was killed while trying to do the right thing, the city is honoring his memory. In October of last year, we told you about Michael Bankston – who was shot and killed trying to protect a stranger from her boyfriend in Logan Square. As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported, Bankston is now being commemorated with an honorary street name in the neighborhood – and it means a great deal to his family. While most might just see an honorary brown street sign for Michael H. Bankston III, Bankston's mother, Molly Cruz...
Chicago shootings: 15 shot, 6 fatally in weekend violence across city, police say
Chicago shootings this weekend have left 15 people shot, six fatally, police said.
2 detained, 1 car impounded after ‘sideshows’ take over intersections in the Loop, Near South Side
Chicago police detained two people and impounded one vehicle during car “sideshows” that shut down major intersections in the Loop and Near South Side early Saturday. The incidents will also provide early tests of a month-old ordinance that allows the city to seek impoundment of vehicles that are involved in the tire-squealing, smoke-spewing events.
South suburban alderman arrested for domestic battery related to minor
An alderman from Markham was arrested Friday night on domestic battery charges stemming from an incident at his home earlier this week involving a minor.
Balloon release held at St. Sabina for 18-year-old fatally shot in Chatham
CHICAGO - The St. Sabina community dedicated Friday night's peace walk to one of their own. Khalil White, 18, was shot and killed near 87th and Wabash earlier this week. White was in an alley Tuesday night when he was shot multiple times by a suspect. Father Michael Pfleger says...
