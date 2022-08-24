Read full article on original website
Hurricane forecasters watching two tropical waves this week
Meteorologists are watching two disturbances on Wednesday — one that is brewing near the Windward Islands, the other which was expected to move off the west coast of Africa later this week. However, both systems have a low chance of strengthening into a tropical depression, according to the National Hurricane Center.
natureworldnews.com
Hurricane Weather Outbreak in Texas May Possibly Occur in Two Weeks
Even though the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season is off to a slower start than in recent years, several factors are converging for a sharp surge in tropical activity in mid-August, which might finally deliver Texas rain. Tropical moisture from the Gulf of Mexico will be driven over and through the...
Tropics begin to wake with two disturbances being watched by forecasters
Hurricane forecasters were watching two tropical disturbances on Tuesday, though both were given minimal chances of forming into more threatening systems, according to an update from the National Hurricane Center. It has so far been an unusually quiet start to the hurricane season, but late August is usually when the...
Storms for the Midwest and warmer weather for the West
A stationary front will bring showers and storms across areas of the US, meanwhile temperatures are on the rise for California and south-central US. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the latest forecast.
Farmers' Almanac says get ready to shake, shiver and shovel in Colorado this winter
The Farmers' Almanac is warning a large part of the United States, including all of Colorado, to be ready to shake, shiver and shovel this winter. The popular outlook is predicting that a cold and snowy season will kick off early as an active storm track sets up during the month of December. If this happens it could bode well for a white Christmas in many areas.The almanac has all of Colorado included within a region described as a hibernation zone that will be glacial and snow-filled. In fact, according to the outlook, most of the lower 48 states will...
The calm before the storms: Why 2022's hurricane season won't stay quiet much longer
Dust and winds that have hampered hurricane formation are expected to weaken, which could lead to above-normal storm activity in 2022.
Quiet hurricane season? Not for long, Tampa Bay meteorologists say
It has been well over a month since the Atlantic Ocean has had any rumblings of tropical storm activity. There have been only three named storms so far this year. The last was Tropical Storm Colin, which fizzled out along the South Carolina coast over the Fourth of July weekend.
natureworldnews.com
Texas Braces for Incoming Tropical Storm Warning in Gulf of Mexico
There are tropical storm warnings for some of the Texas coast. AccuWeather analysts say a new tropical depression could develop as soon as this Friday in the southwest Gulf of Mexico. Extreme Weather. A large band of showers and thunderstorms connected to low pressure that was situated over the southwest...
natureworldnews.com
Flash Floods at Death Valley Bury Cars and Leaves 1000 People Stranded
A storm surge in Death Valley National Area caused by torrents of precipitation on Friday submerged automobiles, prompted authorities to restrict all routes between and within the reserve, and trapped around 1,000 folks. Buried Cars Due to Flash Flood. In the typically scorching and arid nature reserve in the California...
Urgent warning for Aussies to prepare for freezing cold weather as heavy snowfall, wild winds and thunderstorms are set to lash the east coast
A strong cold front is sweeping through Australia this week bringing freezing weather, gusty winds, isolated storms, heavy showers and even snowfall in some parts. Aussies in South Australia, Victoria and Tasmania will face chilly temperatures on Monday before the cold front moves northeast towards New South Wales and the ACT.
Fascinating ‘Levanter cloud’ billows over Rock of Gibraltar
An unusual cloud has been spotted blowing over the Rock of Gibraltar in a new video shared by the Met Office.The rare Levanter cloud regularly appears over the rock, where moist air reaches cool temperatures, forming a cloud seemingly out of nowhere.According to the Royal Meteorological Society, this type of wind is most common from June through to October.As the rock is situated right next to Gibraltar International Airport, those taking off and landing can catch a glimpse of the phenomenon.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
One Green Planet
How to Survive Heat Waves Without Air Conditioning
The weather is becoming more and more frequent and intense, and it feels that way. The last decade has been the hottest on record, and it seems that each year we are facing a new level of global warming. Heat waves are getting hotter and lasting longer than previously known.
Rain begins to dwindle across the South after heavy flooding
The system sweeping across the South begins to move out of the region as heat grips the Pacific Northwest. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the forecast.
The Weather Channel
First Drought, Now A Flash Flood Threat In Texas, South
Flooding rain has struck drought-plagued Texas to start the week. More heavy rain is ahead from Texas to the lower-Mississippi Valley. Localized flash flooding is possible in some areas. Drought-suffering Texas has been hit with flooding to start the week and the threat of heavy rainfall will shift eastward into...
First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert for afternoon thunderstorms
Alert: Yellow Alert for today because we're expecting a few thunderstorms this afternoon, some of which could be strong.Forecast: Today will be hot and humid with scattered showers/t'storms anytime after midday. Isolated downpours and strong, gusty wind are possible. The activity will wind down early this evening with humid conditions still present into tonight. Tomorrow will be mostly to partly sunny with isolated showers/rumbles around the area. Highs will be in the 80s. As for Sunday, there will be a lingering chance of isolated showers with highs in the 80s.Looking Ahead: Monday will be warm and generally quiet with a risk of t'storms returning on Tuesday.
Weather whiplash? Intense flooding in drought-stricken Texas kills woman whose car was swept away
The Dallas region is just the latest drought-suffering-but-flooded area of the U.S. during a summer of extreme "weather whiplash," scientists say.
natureworldnews.com
Southwest Monsoon: Flooding Continues to Threaten Parts of Nevada, New Mexico, Arizona, and Texas
Flooding due to heavy rain amid the so-called Southwest monsoon has continued to threaten the southwestern United States, particularly Nevada, New Mexico, and Texas. Meteorologists predicted that the monsoon rainfall could provide relief to the drought-stricken region, which was ravaged by several wildfires in recent months. However, they also warned...
