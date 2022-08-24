Read full article on original website
police1.com
Additional SRO training the focus of Fla. agencies after Uvalde
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Law enforcement and school authorities across Florida had a busy summer, as discussions continue in the aftermath of the May shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, where officers stood by as 19 students and two teachers were killed. Part of the Osceola County...
police1.com
Execution date set for Missouri man who fatally shot police officer in 2005
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Supreme Court has set a Nov. 29 execution date for a man who shot and killed a suburban St. Louis police sergeant in 2005. The court announced Wednesday that Kevin Johnson, 36, is scheduled to die by lethal injection for the death of 43-year-old Kirkwood Police Sgt. Bill McEntee.
police1.com
Ariz. officer indicted for death of knife-wielding shoplifting suspect in a wheelchair
TUCSON, Ariz. — A former officer has been indicted on manslaughter charges after he allegedly shot an armed suspect in a wheelchair who was shoplifting in 2021. Officer Ryan Remington allegedly shot the suspect, Richard Lee Richards, 61, who was in a motorized wheelchair, nine times while he was working security at Walmart on November 29, CBS News reported. Remington was approached by a loss prevention employee, who said a man in a mobility scooter had supposedly taken a toolbox. Both followed after Richards and they asked him for a receipt.
police1.com
Catalytic converter theft ring connected to Texas deputy’s death off duty
PEARLAND, Texas — The off-duty death of Harris County Sheriff’s Deputy Darren Almendarez has been connected to a catalytic converter theft ring, federal investigators say. During a large-scale, multi-agency investigation, five people were arrested who were fencing stolen property for the three men charged in Deputy Almendarez’s death, reports KHOU 11.
