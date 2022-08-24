TUCSON, Ariz. — A former officer has been indicted on manslaughter charges after he allegedly shot an armed suspect in a wheelchair who was shoplifting in 2021. Officer Ryan Remington allegedly shot the suspect, Richard Lee Richards, 61, who was in a motorized wheelchair, nine times while he was working security at Walmart on November 29, CBS News reported. Remington was approached by a loss prevention employee, who said a man in a mobility scooter had supposedly taken a toolbox. Both followed after Richards and they asked him for a receipt.

