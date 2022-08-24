ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
sent-trib.com

Transfers: 8-25-2022

The following property transfers have been filed through the Wood County Real Estate Division. 128 and 0 Meeker St., Bowling Green, residential, from Todd and Mary Canedy, to Mary Pollock, $150,000. 315 Breckman St., Walbridge, residential, from Kevin Alexander, to Brennen and Victoria Williams, $225,000. 25319 W. River Road, Middleton...
sent-trib.com

Glenna M. (Missler) Speck

Glenna M. (Missler) Speck, age 94, of Perrysburg, OH passed away Thursday, August 25,2022 at Bowling Green Manor, Bowling Green, OH. She was born May 4, 1928, in Perrysburg, OH to Anthony and Marie (Hartman) Missler. Glenna married Glenn Speck on April 10, 1947 and were married 68 years until Glenn’s death in 2015. Glenna, along with her husband, owned and operated Speck’s Auction and Antiques south of Perrysburg for over 40 years.
13abc.com

OSHP: Port Clinton OVI checkpoint results

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Last night, Ohio State Highway Patrol had a OVI checkpoint in Port Clinton on Perry St., near Buckeye Blvd. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 630 cars passed through the checkpoint during the two hour period. Drivers were delayed for approximately 20 seconds while officers...
sent-trib.com

Mike Marsh reflects on 34 years as BG city attorney

Mike Marsh’s roots in Bowling Green run deep and, as his time working for the city comes to a close, he sees only positives for its future. Marsh is retiring at the end of next month after 34 years as city attorney. “I’ve been fortunate that, while I deal...
sent-trib.com

Explore Wood County’s history with Ohio Open Doors

You’re invited to explore Wood County’s history with Ohio Open Doors, Sept. 9-18. From the 50-acre historical Wood County Museum grounds to the almost 150-year-old Carter House, discover fascinating places that reflect Wood County’s rich heritage. The Wood County District Public Library is opening its historic Carter...
sent-trib.com

Perrysburg honors Mercy Health for immunization partnership

PERRYSBURG — As part of immunization month, the mayor, on behalf of the city, honored the staff of Mercy Hospital with a special proclamation at the Aug. 16 meeting, for their efforts in the vaccination campaign they began, in conjunction with the city, in June 2021. Several staff members...
sent-trib.com

Perrysburg approves $250,000 in utility upgrades

PERRYSBURG — Council has approved $250,000 in utility purchases, with concerns remaining for future upgrade needs from the water purification equipment manufacturer. Council last week approved the purchase of $178,041 in replacement equipment needed by the department of public utilities for new purification and support equipment involved in water treatment.
13abc.com

Bowling Green hosts rally on Main St.

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Bowling Green and BGSU are hosting a rally in downtown. On Aug. 27, Main St. will be closed down for music, food trucks, family activities and more. An afternoon rally kicks off at noon and goes until 4:00 p.m., then an evening rally...
WTOL 11

Lucas County to set up sobriety checkpoints Friday

TOLEDO, Ohio — Lucas County officials will conduct sobriety checkpoints Friday night. The Lucas County Operating Vehicles Intoxicated Task Force will set up checkpoints at 3 Turtle Creek Road in Swanton Township and 2105 North McCord Road in Springfield Township. The checkpoints will operate from 8 p.m. Friday through...
13abc.com

Lieutenant Governor Husted making two stops in Bowling Green

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted is stopping in Bowling Green next week. He plans to lead a roundtable discussion with Northwest Ohio Sheriff’s and Prosecutors. The discussion will focus on public safety priorities, investments in law enforcement and strategies to protect Ohio officers and communities. This...
NewsBreak
Public Safety
13abc.com

City of Toledo hosts parties in parks for locals

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The city of Toledo’s Parks and Youth Services is hosting weekly parties in the park for local youth. Locals can enjoy food trucks and live entertainment every Wednesday from 4 to 8 p.m. The weekly event will run from August 31 to September 28. The...
sent-trib.com

Christopher DiBenedetto

Christopher DiBenedetto, age 54 of Oregon, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio Perrysburg Center. Chris fought a brave battle against cancer. He was born on March 11, 1968, in Sacramento, CA to Ralph and Ramona (Cedusky) DiBenedetto, Chris moved with his parents, at a very young age, to many states, and Asia, and even visited Europe. Chris was a 1986 graduate of Bowling Green Senior High school. He worked for Southern Glazer Wine and Spirits as a Key Account Manager for the Toledo area.
sciotopost.com

ODNR Confirms Deer Disease in Ross, Athens, and Other Counties in Ohio

OHIO – ONDR is reporting that Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD) has been confirmed in Franklin, Hamilton, Perry, Athens, Ross, Warren, Butler, Greene, Preble, Highland, and Union counties. Sandusky and Madison counties are pending further testing. EHD typically affects some white-tailed deer in the late summer. This is not unusual,...
sent-trib.com

Body found in Maumee River identified

PERRYSBURG — Police have released the identity of the man whose body was found Monday in the Maumee River. He has been identified as Robert Stallter, 88, of Perrysburg. Stallter’s daughter went to the Maple Street boat docks looking for him after a friend discovered his car in the parking lot but could not locate him. Two City of Perrysburg Street Division workers were in that area at the time and helped her search for him. That’s when they discovered his body in the river and called police, according to a city news release on Tuesday.
sent-trib.com

Another E. coli lawsuit filed in Wood County against Wendy’s

A Wayne woman has filed a second lawsuit against Wendy’s after reportedly contracting E. coli from sandwich lettuce. Hillary Kaufman filed a complaint Wednesday in Wood County Common Pleas Court. Kaufman said she had a Junior Cheese Deluxe and a lemonade at Wendy’s, 1504 E. Wooster St., on Aug....
toledocitypaper.com

Sensational Spirits: Breweries and Wineries in NWO

Northwest Ohio features a plethora of breweries and wineries available for beer and wine-connoisseurs to indulge in. With a list of a dozen top places to follow, be sure to check out the beer and wine in the area. Breweries. 4KD Crick Brewery (Defiance) A staple brewery of Defiance, 4KD...
