CNET
Save Big On Refurbished Samsung Galaxy Watches With Prices Starting As Low As $50
A smartwatch is a wearable that can add convenience to your daily life. It can keep track of your fitness, check the time and send notifications. Right now you can snag factory reconditioned Samsung Galaxy watches for as low as $50. These deals expire tonight and some models have already sold out, so we advise placing your order as soon as possible if you see a model you want.
scitechdaily.com
Research Shows “Remarkable” Impacts of Grape Consumption on Health and Lifespans
In comprehensive studies published recently in the journal Foods, it was reported that the long-term addition of grapes to the diet of mice leads to unique gene expression patterns, reduces fatty liver, and extends the lifespan of animals consuming a high-fat western style diet. The research team was led by Dr. John Pezzuto of Western New England University.
CNET
Apple Mail Privacy Protection for iOS 15 and MacOS Monterey: What It Is and How to Get It
As part of security upgrades in the Wednesday update to macOS Monterey 12.5.1, Apple's Mail Privacy Protection feature has new privacy enhancements aimed at protecting your email. Originally released in September 2021, Apple's email protection option is also available to iPhone users with iOS 15. And now you can check out its new anti-tracking controls and eavesdropping alerts.
How to create impossibly strong passwords that are actually easy to remember
Passwords… we keep coming back to this incredibly sophisticated technology that can also be the Achilles’ Heel of everything you do online. We have all sorts of smart apps to help us create and store unique and strong passwords on our devices, just as tech companies try to eliminate passwords for good.
CNET
Apple's iPhone 14 Pro Max Will Need to Justify its Higher Price. Here's Why
Apple is expected to add another 6.7-inch iPhone to its lineup this year. This phone will reportedly be a larger version of the standard iPhone 14. Adding another 6.7-inch iPhone to the mix could detract from the iPhone 14 Pro Max's appeal. Especially as consumers are cutting back on spending.
CNET
Your Android Phone's Cache and Cookies Build Up Fast. How to Clean Them Out
Whether your Android phone uses Google Chrome, Firefox or Samsung Internet, your browser collects and stores data every time you surf the web. This information makes up your cookies and cache, and it helps your phone speedily log in to your accounts and load frequently visited sites. But this data...
CNET
The Samsung Z Fold 4, on Sale Today, Has Been Turned Into a Windows Phone
Starting Aug. 26, you can buy Samsung's best foldable yet, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4. And for people who miss the way Microsoft used to make phones, there's good news: With some third-party software, you can turn your new cutting-edge foldable into a Windows Phone. YouTuber Mark Spurrell figured...
CNET
First Bendable OLED Gaming Monitor Announced by... Corsair?
Large, high-quality bendy screens have been around since at least 2014, when LG debuted the first flexible OLED, but even though actual products have shipped over the past few years, we've yet to see one in a monitor -- which is somewhat baffling, unless it's prohibitively expensive to produce. Now...
CNET
Save Hundreds on LG's New OLED Evo C2 4K TV for Your Entertainment Space
It's no secret that OLED TVs offer unparalleled picture quality. They are thinner, lighter and more energy-efficient than traditional LCD TVs and provide an immersive viewing experience -- however, they can be prohibitively expensive. That's why if you're in the market for an OLED TV, you should be searching for a deal.
CNET
Apple's iPhone 14 Release Date: The New Phone Is Likely Weeks Away
Apple's rumored iPhone 14 will likely get its big reveal at the company's Sept. 7 media event, with many signs pointing to a mid-September launch for the new phones. The reveal event is expected to include a larger, non-Pro iPhone 14 alongside possible changes to the iPhone line's design, price and new features.
CNET
How to Turn an Old Laptop Into a Chromebook With ChromeOS Flex for Free
Google's ChromeOS isn't available to install on a laptop or desktop like Windows or Linux, but the next best thing is Google's ChromeOS Flex. Formerly called Neverware CloudReady, the OS is mainly built for businesses and education, but Flex is free for personal use, and it's so lightweight that it's great for breathing new life into a computer that's struggling from the demands of Windows, MacOS or Linux.
CNET
Netflix Mulling $7 to $9 Monthly Price for Ad-Supported Tier, Report Says
Streaming service Netflix is thinking about pricing its new ad-supported subscription tier at $7 to $9 per month, according to a report. That would be around half the price of its most-popular ad-free plan, which goes for $15.50 a month. As Netflix gets ready to introduce advertising for the first...
CNET
Save Up to 81% on VPN Plans From Surfshark, ExpressVPN and More
There are plenty of reasons to use a VPN but the month-to-month cost of a subscription can be enough to put a lot of folks off. Fortunately, many of the best VPN services offer savings when you opt for longer-term plans and a few of the most highly-rated services are discounting those plans even further right now.
Best protein powder for women 2022
Build lean muscle and improve hair, nail and skin health with our pick of the best protein powders for women
CNET
Upgrade to Apple's Latest 10.2-Inch iPad and Save $50 Right Now
The latest ninth-gen iPad is a solid iPad options out there if you're looking for a portable tablet that can help you be productive on the go (or from your comfortable couch). Whether you want to work, play, stay connected, create, explore or stream entertainment online, it will be easy to do with the iPad's upgraded CPU and Neural Engine, which offer a faster and more powerful performance compared to previous models.
CNET
Motorola's Back-to-School Sale Knocks Up to $600 Off Its Popular Smartphones
Kids need phones these days and back-to-school time is the perfect opportunity to get them an upgrade. While you might not want to entrust them with one of the very best phones on the market, there are plenty of great budget phones out there that have decent enough specs without costing the earth. Motorola makes a bunch of these devices and, right now, it is offering as much as $600 off smartphones in its limited-time back-to-school sale.
CNET
Save Hundreds on Recent iPhone and Apple Watch Models Today Only at Woot
Sleek and simple with consistently impressive performance, Apple devices regularly score top marks in our reviews and frequently claim the top spots in our best device lists. The only downside to buying Apple gear is usually the cost. However, if you don't mind a preowned device, you can save a ton of cash with sales like the one at Woot today. You can choose from a massive selection of refurbished Apple Watches and iPhones and save hundreds compared to buying from Apple directly.
CNET
DuckDuckGo Opens Email Protection Service Beta to Everyone
Privacy-focused search engine DuckDuckGo opened its Email Protection service beta to everyone Thursday. The service gives you a free Duck address (name@duck.com) and will detect and strip trackers within emails sent to it. Then the email is forwarded to your personal email address, and DuckDuckGo will let you know how many trackers it got rid of.
Elite Daily
iPhone’s Precise Location Feature Isn’t New, But There Is A Way To Turn It Off
IPhone users, you might want to check your Settings, because there’s a location feature you may not have noticed. During the week of Aug. 22, people on Twitter began to share screenshots what was being referred to as a new option called “Precise Location.” According Apple, the company has used precise location in its Location Services for several years. In fact, the tech giant only introduced the ability to choose an approximate location when it released the iOS 14 update in 2020 — and that’s when the “Precise Location” toggle became available in your iPhone’s Settings. Which apps need your precise location is up to you, and here’s what you need to know about how to turn off precise location on an iPhone to customize your Location Services.
NYLON
Introducing Skin Cycling, TikTok’s Latest Derm-Approved Skin Care Trend
It seems like every day there’s a new skincare routine, secret, or product that goes viral on TikTok. But with so much noise, it can often be hard to determine what’s worth trying and what we should be scrolling past. However, the latest viral TikTok skincare trend is not only dermatologist-approved but created by a dermatologist herself. Dermatologist and TikTok creator, Dr. Whitney Bowe, founder of Dr. Whitney Bowe Beauty coining the new phrase, “skin cycling” as a way of thinking about managing your weekly skin care routine. Bowe says a set routine, using different products (or not using products) throughout the week can transform your skin, especially if you suffer from acne, rosacea, eczema, brown spots, sensitive skin, or mature skin.
