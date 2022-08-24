Read full article on original website
Comedy Night raises more than $30,000 to feed senior citizens in southwest Georgia
ALBANY — It was laughter for a good cause this week as the Southwest Georgia Council on Aging’s annual comedy night helped raise more than $30,000 for a program providing home-delivered meals to senior citizens. The latest edition was the 15th in 16 years, with 2021 canceled due...
Dead City Collective added to Honey Jam lineup
ALBANY — No, there won’t be zombies prowling the grounds at Chehaw Park and Zoo, looking for a brain or two for sustenance, Oct. 9 when the initial Honey Jam 2022 kicks off. But there will be, for thrill-seekers, the next-best thing: Dead City Collective.
Flint River Fresh plans food giveaway
ALBANY — Flint River Fresh encourages and equips the community to grow food for themselves and neighbors in need. The Fall Fresh Start Giveaway, hosted by Flint River Fresh, is a food gardening resource community event happening Sept. 10 at 10 a.m. Individuals, families, and school or community garden...
'One spot at the time': Operation Clean Sweep hits south Albany neighborhood
ALBANY — Freshly mowed grass, litter-free sidewalks, ditches and rights of ways, and the sound of chainsaws in the vicinity of the Bill Miller Community Center were evidence on Thursday of a new look for an Albany neighborhood. Workers were in the vicinity of the recreation facility and Morningside...
Georgia couple celebrates 72nd wedding anniversary
ELKO, Ga. — A sweet couple celebrated their 72nd wedding anniversary on Saturday in Elko, Georgia. Jeff Walker says they've stayed strong since when they were first married. Now, they reminisce about the success of their marriage. "I kept seeing this girl peep around the telephone pole. I said...
southgatv.com
Tifton’s new java fix
TIFTON, GA – A popular southeast-based coffee franchise, Ellianos Coffee, officially started serving customers in Tifton, Georgia, on Tuesday, August 24, 2022. Located at 148 S. Virginia Avenue, the drive-thru coffee shop is now ready to serve the Tifton community. The new location is under the ownership of Clifton...
wfxl.com
"We can make a big impact in a small spot,"Operation Clean Sweep comes to Ward 6
On Thursday afternoon, multiple City of Albany departments came together for this month's Operation Clean Sweep. The operation took place at the Bill Miller Community Center. Director of Public Works, Stacey Rowe explained how they had been doing the operation for almost two years now where they pick small sections of each ward to clean every month.
WALB 10
‘I can’t stop even if I want to’: Albany native working to give back to the Good Life City
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany native is giving back in more ways than one — all to restore the city that he grew up in. It’s a new month which means there’s a new “Lifting up with Lenah” ready to inspire you with stories from people and organizations doing good deeds.
WALB 10
Cordele performing arts group raising $10k for trip abroad
CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - A Cordele performing group is asking for help to take a trip of a lifetime. A total of 10 members from the Empire Dance and Performing Arts Studio will be singing, acting and dancing for world-class judges in London and Paris next week. They are looking...
southgatv.com
Police snag beer stealing suspect
ALBANY, GA – The Enmarket convenience store on North Slappey Boulevard was a popular place Thursday for at least two people of interest to Albany Police. Police arresting 53 year old Moses Lee Davis on a shoplifting charge. Police say the store clerk found Davis in the restroom, trying...
WALB 10
Downtown Moultrie earns ‘Downtown of the Year’ award
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) -Downtown Moultrie was recently awarded the Georgia Downtown of the year award. Every good downtown starts with a great centerpiece and Moultrie has just that. The Colquitt County Courthouse was once voted the prettiest courthouse in the state but it’s what Moultrie has done around the courthouse...
WALB 10
New Lee Co. restaurant holds grand opening
LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - A popular Baja-style taco restaurant is now open in Leesburg. Making it the only one in Georgia with a drive-thru. The atmosphere of Fuzzy’s Taco Shop makes ordering easy. The first 50 people in line got ree tacos for a year. Joshua Ledden wanted to...
WALB 10
Hip hop gospel music brings Dawson together
DAWSON, Ga. (WALB) - A community event in Dawson Saturday afternoon hit a different kind of note. Performers from south Georgia said they can positively impact the community through their gospel music. Kelvin Hill, Minister of Music, goes by Hilltop. Hill combines preaching with his musical talent and said these...
WALB 10
Phoebe introduces new technology to help nursing workload
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Phoebe is using a new position and technology to take on some of the workloads of nurses. This comes as hospitals in the U.S. are seeing many leave the field. Phoebe’s been piloting the position for the past four months, and they said it’s helping Phoebe’s turnover rate.
Local educators can apply for McDonald's Golden Grants
ALBANY — Educators and individuals who represent programs and organizations that fuel the imagination, education and growth of students in Dougherty, Lee, Terrell and Worth counties are among those who can apply for a Georgia Golden Grant. Local owners and operators of McDonald’s restaurants in Georgia are funding the...
WALB 10
Albany Operation Clean Sweep continues in Ward 6
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany’s Operation Clean Sweep focused on the southside Thursday. City officials said Albany is slowly but surely improving when it comes to the amount of litter in the city. The program has been in effect for close to two years now. Each month, many different...
WCTV
Uptick of fentanyl overdoses reported in South Georgia
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Several South Georgia communities are seeing high numbers of Fentanyl overdoses. According to the Department of Public Health for Southwest Georgia, out of their 13 county district, Tift county has some of the highest numbers of fentanyl overdoses in the area. Herby Benson, Tift County State...
Americus Times-Recorder
Eric Finch Recognized for His Service to the Boys and Girls Club
Tim Wofford, Executive Director of the Boys and Girls Club of Albany which oversees Albany, Americus, and Macon County Boys and Girls Clubs, announced Americus resident Eric Finch will be receiving The Beverly Burton New Board Member of the Year on August 25, 2022 at the Georgia Hall of Fame Dinner. Wofford describes Eric as “One of our organization’s biggest supporters, advocates, champion, fundraiser and volunteer. He sends a hearty congratulations to Eric for recognition of his outstanding service. Eric has raised over $1,000,000 for the youth in our area.
WALB 10
Heroes Among Us: Lewis Harrison
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Every month, WALB and Montlick and Associates join together to say thank you to a veteran in South Georgia who served our country selflessly. “I was just a teenage boy when I finished high school and the draft took us,” said Lewis Harrison. “I was drafted into the military on October 10th, 1950.”
WALB 10
Camilla hairdresser retiring after almost five decades
CAMILLA, Ga. (WALB) - A Camilla hairstylist is hanging up her comb and scissors after 46 years in the styling industry. Wednesday marks retirement day as Dana Simpson reflected on A Touch Of Class’ impact on her community. With almost 50 years in the beauty industry, Simpson has rocked...
