ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Phoebe is using a new position and technology to take on some of the workloads of nurses. This comes as hospitals in the U.S. are seeing many leave the field. Phoebe’s been piloting the position for the past four months, and they said it’s helping Phoebe’s turnover rate.

ALBANY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO