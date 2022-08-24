Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Want to Escape the Cold this Winter? Frontier Airlines Just Announced A Major Expansion in PhoenixKevin AlexanderPhoenix, AZ
In 1999, an 11-year-old girl stood on the corner and waited for the ice cream truck. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajMesa, AZ
Local Bikini Restaurant Opening a New LocationGreyson FGoodyear, AZ
New Italian Drive-Through Restaurant Now OpenGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Award-Winning Taco Chain Opening New RestaurantGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
ABC 15 News
Rural Arizona school finds staff and hope outside the US
STANFIELD, AZ — At Stanfield Elementary school, most mornings start with principal Jennifer Murrieta greeting her way across campus. "My favorite part of the day is being outside in the beginning of the day, smiling, and hopefully getting them to smile back at me. And to say hi back at me, which many of them do. It's getting better," she told ABC15.
East Valley Tribune
SUSD board expels gun-toting Arcadia student
The Scottsdale Unified School District voted last week to expel an Arcadia High School student for bringing a gun to school last year. The move was on the consent agenda and board members did not speak about the issue. The district did not name the student. The agenda noted the...
stljewishlight.org
Federal investigation finds Arizona school district failed to respond to antisemitic harassment against a Jewish student
(JTA) — The U.S. Department of Education’s Office of Civil Rights found that an Arizona school district did not respond appropriately to repeated instances of antisemitic harassment targeted at a student, in violation of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act. The student, who was enrolled at Altadeña...
ABC 15 News
NOW HIRING : 8 Valley companies ready to hire YOU! (08/28)
Let's get to work! Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!. For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair. 1. Source restaurant located at 3150 E. Ray Rd. at the Epicenter at Agritopia in Gilbert is now hiring! The new establishment, opening soon, is the brainchild of Restaurateur Akshat Sethi and Chef Claudio Urciuoli and features organic ingredients, fresh-baked bread and a welcoming environment with ambiance created through excellent music. Source is looking to add multiple energetic, hardworking, sincere and customer service-oriented people to its team. Available positions including both front of house and back of house opportunities such as bartender, server, host/hostess, cook, food/line prep and dishwasher. To learn more about Source and to apply online, click here.
msn.com
Local and federal agencies meet with tribal families in Arizona to help locate missing loved ones
Tribal and federal agencies met with families from the Fort Apache Indian Reservation in White River on Wednesday to help with locating loved ones who have gone missing. During the meeting, set up by the Pinetop-Lakeside resident agency of the FBI Phoenix office, families filed reports of missing relatives, provided authorities with information to identify them and connected with available resources and support services, the FBI Phoenix office said in a statement.
Phoenix Fire Department opens recruiting effort amid firefighter shortage
Amid a nationwide firefighter shortage and a growing city population, Phoenix Fire Department opened its application process for new recruits in August.
AZFamily
Deadly shooting in Tucson raises concerns about constable safety across Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Serving evictions and orders of protection may not sound dangerous, but it is, especially when you don’t know who’s on the other side of the door. On Thursday, Pima County Constable Deborah Martinez-Garibay was killed serving an eviction notice at a Tucson apartment complex. An apartment manager and neighbor were also killed before the gunman shot himself.
azbigmedia.com
Sold-out crowd celebrates the Most Influential Women in Arizona for 2022
Az Business and AZRE magazines honored the Most Influential Women in Arizona for 2022 in front of a sold-out crowd Thursday, Aug. 25 at Chateau Luxe in Phoenix. “This year, we had nearly 2,000 women under consideration for this honor,” said AZ Big Media Publisher Amy Lindsey. “Every year, I read hundreds of nominations and continue to be overwhelmed by the talent of so many of Arizona’s women business leaders. While the women being recognized tonight have diverse roles — doctors, lawyers, bankers and even a TV courtroom judge — it was clear during the judging that each of these women possesses knowledge, power, strength, dedication and creativity.”
East Valley Tribune
Mesa may land big manufacturing project
Mesa has potentially landed a big economic fish – a $145 million manufacturing facility for producing high-tech HVAC systems owned by Montreal-based XNRGY Climate Systems. The 500,000-square foot project is planned for the southwest corner of Elliot and Signal Butte Roads, south of the Apple data center. XNRGY produces...
Constable among 4 killed in Arizona eviction shooting
PHOENIX — (AP) — An Arizona constable who got the job earlier this year when her predecessor quit over frustration about serving eviction notices was shot and killed while carrying out that same duty. The gunman, his neighbor and the manager of his apartment complex also died, authorities said.
The ‘Big Lie’ messengers who carry a badge and gun
Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb walked out to standing applause at Donald Trump’s July 22 rally in Prescott wearing his usual cowboy hat-and-blue jeans getup and flashing a blindingly white smile. He waved and pumped a fist as he stepped to the podium, asking that everyone doff their hats and remain standing for a brief […] The post The ‘Big Lie’ messengers who carry a badge and gun appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ABC 15 News
Resources available to Arizonans with free help with landlord-tenant issues
PHOENIX — From facing Arizona's heat without working air conditioning to flooded apartments and pest problems, the Let Joe Know Team has seen a number of issues tenants face across the Valley. First, put the issue in writing, sign it, date it, and give it to your landlord. But...
KTAR.com
4th grader found with gun at metro Phoenix charter school
PHOENIX — A fourth-grader was found with a gun Thursday at a metro Phoenix charter school, authorities said. Staff at Legacy Traditional School’s Queen Creek campus isolated the child at about 8:20 a.m., according to the Queen Creek Police Department. Officers responded to the school near Ironwood Drive...
knau.org
Arizona attorney general files motion for warrant of execution, setting up third execution this year
The Arizona Attorney General's Office has filed a motion with the state supreme court for a warrant of execution for 76-year-old Murray Hooper. The former Phoenix police officer was convicted of a double murder and attempted homicide in 1980 and sentenced to death in 1983. The court is scheduled to...
scottsdale.org
School of Rock GM rolls into 10th year
Michelle Worley had been working as a paraprofessional at Wilson Elementary School in Phoenix during the 2011- 2012 school year and after its fourth lockdown in a week, she felt she’d had enough. “I needed to find a different place for myself,” she said. Worley recalls spending one...
Phoenix New Times
'Academic Racist' Jared Taylor Bringing 'Defense of White Identity' to ASU
Well-known extremist and self-proclaimed "white advocate" Jared Taylor is coming to the Valley next week to speak at Arizona State University. The name of his upcoming lecture? "If We Do Nothing: A Defense of White Identity Politics." Taylor — dubbed the "Academic Racist" by the Anti-Defamation League and a white...
msn.com
Metros sending the most people to Phoenix
Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Phoenix from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
Courthouse News Service
Arizona sheriff likely in contempt for internal investigation backlog
PHOENIX (CN) — A federal judge said Tuesday he is likely to find the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office in contempt for understaffing positions responsible for investigating possible internal misconduct amongst its officers. The inquiry into the office stems from a 2007 class action against the agency and then-Sheriff Joe...
thefoothillsfocus.com
Interstate water brawl leaves cities in the dark
In the West, whiskey is for drinking; water is for fighting. Arizona residents felt the reality of that maxim on Aug. 15 as several Western states announced that two months of closed door negotiations to cut an emergency 12% to 25% from next year’s Colorado River withdrawals had yielded bupkus.
Officials: Arizona woman sentenced to 30 months in prison for mailing meth
MADISON, Wis. — An Arizona woman was sentenced to 30 months in prison for mailing meth, according to officials. According to a news release from the Department of Justice U.S. Attorney’s Office of Western District of Wisconsin, Krista Sparks, 28, from Phoenix, Arizona, was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison for trafficking methamphetamine and money laundering. The DOJ said that Sparks pleaded guilty to the charges back on May 24.
