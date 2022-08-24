Read full article on original website
Missouri Dems expect boost from marijuana campaign, but split on whether it’s good policy
Nearly every day, Crystal Quade is somewhere in Missouri knocking on doors. As Democratic leader in the Missouri House, Quade is hoping to help her party put a dent in the GOP supermajority that’s dominated the state legislature for more than a decade. And when she heard the news...
EXPLAINER: Five new Missouri laws to know that take effect Sunday
A series of bills approved in Missouri take effect Sunday, Aug. 28 as laws.
gladstonedispatch.com
This Is the City With the Most Gun Stores in Missouri
There are over 393 million guns in circulation in the U.S., according to estimates from the Small Arms Survey, far outnumbering the national population of 327 million. In the United States - the only country in the world home to more civilian-owned guns than people - guns are big business.
Parson calls recreational marijuana ballot question a ‘disaster’
Missouri's governor is criticizing a question on the November ballot that asks voters if marijuana should be legal for anyone 21 and older.
flatlandkc.org
Meet Jessica Piper: Missouri’s ‘Dirt Road Democrat’
Jessica Piper wipes the sweat off of her brow and knocks on the 50th door of the morning. She’s painfully aware that someone on the other side may hate her politics, but it’s more likely that no one answers. Either way, she leaves a flyer asking them to...
khn.org
Hospitals Cut Jobs and Services as Rising Costs Strain Budgets
Bozeman Health had a problem, one that officials at the health system with hospitals and clinics in southwestern Montana said had been building for months. It had made it through the covid-19 pandemic’s most difficult trials but lost employees and paid a premium for traveling workers to fill the void. Inflation had also driven up operating costs.
khn.org
Cases Of West Nile Virus Climb In Louisiana; Precautions Advised
The state is experiencing a very challenging West Nile season, according to a regional medical director quoted by AP. Among other news, reports say the wife of a Northern California congressman died after taking an herbal remedy. West Nile virus is on the rise in Louisiana and residents need to...
Lower adoption fees at Humane Society of Missouri on National Dog Day
ST. LOUIS – Friday is National Dog Day and the Humane Society of Missouri is celebrating by reducing adoption fees for all adult dogs. Pitbulls and pit mixes are available for $25, and all other breeds are being reduced by $50. Anyone who already has a furry companion of their own can celebrate by walking […]
More hummingbirds are expected in Missouri before fall migration
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Hummingbirds in the northern United States will start heading back to Mexico soon. You’ll want to keep your hummingbird feeder out until Thanksgiving to help fuel their incredible journey. The ruby-throated hummingbirds seen in Missouri will start their southward journey in August and September. The Missouri Department of Conservation says that […]
northwestmoinfo.com
New Missouri Law to Expand Property Rights Protections
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson signs legislation limiting the during of local public health orders during a ceremony Tuesday, June 15, 2021, outside the state Capitol in Jefferson City, Mo. The new law took effect immediately and was passed in response to local restrictions imposed during the coronavirus pandemic. Among its supporters were state Sen. Sandy Crawford, left, and House Speaker Pro Tem John Wiemann. (AP Photo/David A. Lieb)
Missouri declines help from summer meals program; Gov. Parson defends decision
The Summer Food Service Program provides grab-and-go meals for students in need during the summer break in 49 of 50 states. Missouri was the only state to opt out of the program, according to exclusive analysis released Tuesday by NBC News.
A rural Missouri area is ranked as a Top 10 Wine Region in the US
A website put together a list of the Great Wine Regions in the United States, and a rural area of Missouri makes the top 10, right up there with the high-end California wine regions. According to the travel website called travelawaits.com, Augusta, Missouri is the 8th Great Wine Region in...
northwestmoinfo.com
Missouri Budget Project Says Parson’s Tax Cut Plan Puts Missouri at Risk of Dire Budget Cuts
FILE - In this Jan. 27, 2021 file photo, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson delivers the State of the State address in Jefferson City, Mo. Missouri is clashing with the U.S. Department of Justice over a new law banning police from enforcing federal gun rules. In a letter obtained by The Associated Press, Justice Department officials wrote that state lawmakers went too far with the law and noted that federal law trumps state law under the U.S. Constitution's Supremacy Clause. In response, Parson and Attorney General Eric Schmitt wrote a defiant letter stating that they still plan to enforce the new law. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)
Why We Might Not Get What We Want At Next Year’s Missouri State Fair (Or At Least Partially)
The other day, I asked a question on social media about next year's Missouri State Fair. We all have some capital O Opinions on it, which was fun to read. It's something I like to do every now and then, just to kind of engage with you and hear back about what you think. Makes me feel less like I'm talking into a void, you know what I mean? Sure you do. I asked you guys what you would like to see come to next year's Fair. I deliberately worded it so it could mean anything at the Fair, but you guys were focused. Most of you talked about the concerts - what you liked and didn't like.
The one time Missouri had a vampire, turns out it was an albino man
Like any good legend, this story is full of lore, mixed accounts, and a little pinch of faith. Mix it all and you get a town legend. This one happens to be the Vampire of Gibson Cemetery.
KMOV
Missouri doctor sentenced to 1 year in prison for giving patients unapproved Orthovisc
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A Missouri doctor will serve time for healthcare fraud. Reports say, Dr. Abdul Naushad, 58, and his wife Wajiha Naushad, 47, injected patients with cheaper, foreign Orthovisc that had not been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Approved injections come in a pre-filled syringe, and it is inserted into the knee to relieve osteoarthritis pain and is only available by prescription.
Buc-ee’s breaks ground on first Missouri location
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Buc-ee’s first Missouri location is officially underway!. On Tuesday, the popular gas station chain broke ground on its 53,000 square foot, 120-pump convenience store in Springfield. The store will be located at 3284 N. Mulroy Rd. off of Interstate 44. "Springfield is the Birthplace of...
khn.org
With More Sizzling Summers, Colorado Changes How Heat Advisories Are Issued
For all the images of ski resorts and snow-capped peaks, Colorado is experiencing shorter winters and hotter summers that are increasingly putting people at risk for heat-related illnesses. Yet until this year, the National Weather Service hadn’t issued a heat advisory for the Denver metropolitan area in 13 years.
Fake priest wanted for rape arrested in Missouri
A fugitive wanted for rape is in custody in Maryland Heights, Missouri, and awaiting extradition back to Georgia.
KOMU
Weeks after publishing multi-year report, Missouri doctors meet to discuss pregnancy-associated deaths
JEFFERSON CITY — In early August, Missouri's Pregnancy-Associated Mortalities Review Committee published a multi-year report on the rate and demographics of those mortalities from 2017 to 2019. The findings revealed a mortality rate of 25.2 per 100,000 live births. That rate was even higher for Black women. Data from...
