GRAY COURT, S.C. — A supplier, distributor, and manufacturer of children's toys said it plans to expand its headquarters in South Carolina. Sunny Days Entertainment, LLC said it's making a $16 million investment in its headquarters in Gray Court to meet increased demand for its products. The expansion will create 80 new jobs, Gov. Henry McMaster's office said in a news release Wednesday.
Four industrial projects are in the pipeline for Laurens County, based on actions taken Tuesday and coming later from the Laurens County Council. The largest is a potential $146 million investment. Council took final action on ordinances that provide incentives for Project Duke, a $16 million investment by Sunny Days...
GRAY COURT — A children's toys supplier, distributor and manufacturer is expanding and moving its corporate headquarters to Laurens County, 3 miles south of Fountain Inn. Sunny Days Entertainment intends to invest $16 million and create 80 new jobs. By first quarter of 2023, Sunny Days Entertainment will move...
Athens-Clarke County reinstated its mask mandate on Friday after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated ACC's COVID-19 community level to high in its most recent weekly report, according to a release from ACC’s Emergency Management Office. Last week, the COVID-19 community level in ACC was medium, according...
(Cleveland)-White County has agreed to purchase some additional property in the city of Cleveland that could be promising for White County Tax Commissioner Cindy Cannon in getting a new building that she has been seeking for years. During their meeting Tuesday the commissioners announced they entered into a contract back...
PENDLETON — A nearly 200-year-old home with a storied history in Anderson County is for sale for $1.3 million. The Glen, a private residence built in the 1830s, has connections to generations of local doctors and military and government leaders. The five-bed, 3½-bath home was last sold in 1998, according to realtor.com.
INMAN, S.C. — There is an effort to bring a 31-mile trail along the Saluda Grade Rail Line, connecting towns in Spartanburg County to Western North Carolina. The Saluda Grade Railroad was built in the 1870s but the last time a train traveled the tracks was in 2001. Officials say Norfolk Southern, the owner of the rail line, has expressed interest in selling.
ANDERSON, S.C. — The future of development along one major Anderson road could impact traffic, housing availability and flooding for years to come. Anderson's East West Parkway sees thousands of drivers daily. That number increases as more companies invest and more employees move here. It's that growth spurring debate between Anderson County and the city of Anderson.
LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens Police Department announced their building located at 250 W. Laurens Street is closing for about one year due to construction. The construction is scheduled to begin on September 1. During construction, all police business will be conducted at the Laurens Police administration building...
Power restored after outage in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY (WSPA) – Duke Energy said over 3,000 customers were without power Saturday morning in Spartanburg County. According to the company, the outage was first reported around 6:58 a.m. The outage was from Dillard Street to Dartmoor Drive. Duke Energy said the outage was caused by a vehicle damaging their equipment. The power restored […]
LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Nearly three dozen visitors with the Main Street South Carolina organization took a tour of town square on Thursday. A day-long meeting included a closer look at the ongoing renovations and what made them possible. “We are able to demonstrate a lot of the best...
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Duke Energy says there are more than 1000 residents without power in the Upstate. According to the power company, the power is expected to be restored at around 2 a.m. As of 9:20 p.m., 1,072 customers are without power in Spartanburg County and 644 are...
CANON, Georgia — Investigators busted a "large" methamphetamine lab in North Georgia and arrested two people running the drug operation out of a horse stable. Agents with the Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office recovered 255 gallons of liquid methamphetamine solution and five kilograms of finished crystal meth. They said the lab could likely produce "over 700 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine, with an estimated street value of over $7.8 million."
Father and daughter make their voices known about Hwy. 9 widening project. POLK COUNTY––At the county commission meeting held on August 15, discussions included the public’s opinion of a proposed project on Highway 9 to expand the lanes by up to 8 feet on each side of the road, which followed a prior meeting about the initial proposal.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Community members in Greenville took their concerns about a new bus facility to the the county council. Greenville County Council held a public comment session to give the public an opportunity to voice their concerns on Thursday. At the session, one group says they do...
Spartanburg County parks leaders said they're working to increase security at Tyger River Park.
The Upstate’s newest luxury hotel is now open for business. The Grand Bohemian Lodge opened officially Thursday on East Camperdown Way in Greenville.
This was identified as the “Old Homer Baptist Church” in the nomination forms for designation of the Homer Historic District on the National Register of Historic Places. It has subsequently served other congregations, the Alliance Church being the most recent I could find. Homer Historic District, National Register...
CHESNEE, S.C. — A person who put up a reward for information about the death of a well-known horse trainer in South Carolina has asked for the money back. The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office announced the $25,000 reward in September 2021 after the death of Martijn Stuurman in June of 2021.
UPSTATE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A John Hopkins University study shows there are about 6,400 lawn mowing injuries per year. Michael’s Lawn and Landscape is providing tips to those who use the machines for the weekly chore. Michael Mance, of Anderson, is the president. “I’ve been doing this since...
