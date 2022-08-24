ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Comments / 0

Related
Vice

Trump’s Latest Courtroom Blunder Is Wild—Even for Trump

Former President Donald Trump has pulled plenty of odd moves in the courtroom over the course of his turbulent career. Even by those standards, his latest legal filing is pretty out there. On Monday, Trump’s attorneys asked a Florida judge to freeze the government’s review of documents seized by the...
POTUS
AOL Corp

Tucker Carlson cuts into live Biden speech in an attempt to show mental decline but it backfires

On Thursday’s Tucker Carlson Tonight, Carlson opened the show referencing a recent Politico article highlighting how the Trump administration allegedly pressured the FDA to rush the COVID vaccines. Carlson pretended to blame the former president for any perceived side effects, in this case, mental decline. But Carlson was actually still blaming Democrats for supporting use of the vaccines, and was just trying to push the narrative that President Joe Biden is struggling with his mental state.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wic#Baby Formula#Ne White House#Infant Formula#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Biden Administration#The White House#Americans#Navy#Gop
americanmilitarynews.com

US releases airstrike video after US troops attacked

Early Thursday morning, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) released footage of the U.S. airstrikes against Iran-linked militants in Dier Ez Zor, Syria on late Tuesday night. The video was released after U.S. troops were hurt in a rocket attack on Wednesday. The video CENTCOM released shows infrared footage as multiple...
MILITARY
The Motley Fool

Say Goodbye to Your 11.4% Social Security Raise in 2023

Social Security is vital to the financial well-being of most aged Americans. Despite a sizable expected "raise," seniors continue to get the short end of the stick from America's top social program. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
BUSINESS
POLITICO

The Biden White House is putting Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz and other Republicanson blast for slamming student loan relief, as they had federal loans forgiven.

"It's completely unfair," Greene said earlier Wednesday. What happened: The White House hit conservative firebrand Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and some other House Republicans by name as they criticized President Joe Biden's decision to forgive student loan debt for millions of people on Wednesday. Others highlighted by the White...
POTUS
khn.org

KHN Morning Briefing

Lori McClintock, the wife of U.S. Rep. Tom McClintock of California, died after ingesting white mulberry leaf, according to the Sacramento County coroner. The plant is generally considered safe and is used in herbal remedies that claim to lower blood sugar, boost weight loss, and combat high cholesterol. Her death highlights the potential dangers of dietary supplements. (Samantha Young, 8/26 )
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
White House
khn.org

Paxlovid Has Little To No Benefit For Younger Adults With Covid: Study

The Israeli study looked at data from 109,000 people, though it confirmed the drug reduced the risk of hospitalization and death for high-risk seniors ages 65 and older. Meanwhile, first lady Jill Biden tested positive for a rebound case of covid after taking Paxlovid. Pfizer’s COVID-19 pill appears to provide...
PUBLIC HEALTH
khn.org

Report Says Up To 4 Million Out Of Work Because Of Long Covid

This figure from a new survey is more than twice the number of earlier estimates. The cost of missed work hours may be around $170 billion a year. Also: variant covid rapid tests, covid in kids under 5, New Mexico's governor has covid, and more. Up to 4 million people...
PUBLIC HEALTH
khn.org

Community Hospitals Hit Disproportionately By Covid: Study

A new study into "downstream" health care impacts of covid shows how community hospitals were more severely hit by central line-associated bloodstream infections and other care-associated infections during the pandemic. Also: Becker's reports on the best hospitals to work for in each state. A new analysis of healthcare-associated infections (HAIs)...
NFL
khn.org

CMS Pushes Back Controversial Radiation Oncology Model

Modern Healthcare says radiation oncologists oppose the model's design, and the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Innovation wants to test whether it will save money. Under the new federal government rule, once a decision is made CMS must propose a new start date 6 months ahead. The federal government indefinitely...
HEALTH
khn.org

Cases Of West Nile Virus Climb In Louisiana; Precautions Advised

The state is experiencing a very challenging West Nile season, according to a regional medical director quoted by AP. Among other news, reports say the wife of a Northern California congressman died after taking an herbal remedy. West Nile virus is on the rise in Louisiana and residents need to...
LOUISIANA STATE
khn.org

Wastewater Surveillance Has Become a Critical Covid Tracking Tool, but Funding Is Inconsistent

To look at recent data posted on Clemson University’s covid-19 dashboard, one might assume that viral activity is low on the Upstate South Carolina college campus. The dashboard, which relies on positive covid tests reported by local laboratories and on-campus medical offices, identified 34 positive cases among students during the third week of August and 20 cases the week before.
CLEMSON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy