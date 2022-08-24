ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TechCrunch

This freshly funded startup spun out of a student-run Stanford investment club

Now, two years later, the leader of that club, Steph Mui, is trying to replicate that playbook in the form of a venture-backed startup, and solo entrepreneurship. PIN, which stands for power in numbers, has freshly raised a $5.6 million seed funding round led by Initialized Capital, with investments from GSR, NEA and Canaan.
TechCrunch

Polygon founder raises $50M for emerging markets-focused web3 venture fund

Nailwal, alongside Cere co-founder Kenzi Wang, has raised $50 million from investors including other venture firms, crypto exchanges, family offices and institutions, though they did not share specific names. Symbolic plans to primarily back companies building consumer-facing decentralized apps (dApps), Nailwal said, a move that seems aligned with Polygon’s own goal to speed up web3 app development.
TechCrunch

Investment clubs are cool again, and maybe community is, too

Community investment clubs are nothing new, but a renewed interest in decentralization and the glittering — albeit now hungover — allure of getting in at the ground level of a rocket-ship venture has created a new wave of efforts around group investing. Individualism is out. Collectivism is in...
CNET

Student Loan Debt Canceled: How Your Credit Score Could Change

President Joe Biden's decision to cancel $10,000 to $20,000 in student loan debt for borrowers earning $125,000 or less per year could make a huge difference in many Americans' budgets. The White House estimates that 43 million borrowers will qualify for student loan forgiveness and 20 million will have their student debt paid off completely.
Business Insider

A major student-loan company sowed 'confusion and anxiety' by mistakenly telling some borrowers they have debt payments due in September

Student-loan company Maximus mistakenly told borrowers they have payments due in September. The company said it issued an apology, but some borrowers say their accounts still haven't been corrected. In July, Biden instructed companies to halt messaging surrounding the loan payments restart. In a time of extreme uncertainty for millions...
TechCrunch

How many Coinbases is FTX worth?

Welcome to Chain Reaction, where we unpack and explain the latest in crypto news, drama and trends, breaking things down block by block for the crypto curious. For our Thursday episode focused on major news topics this week, the crew broke down the latest blockchain happenings and volatility, including SEC Chairman Gary Gensler’s open letter to the crypto industry, which has web3 insiders fuming.
TechCrunch

T-Mobile phones will connect to Starlink for free starting next year

SpaceX’s Elon Musk and T-Mobile’s Mike Sievert announced the “technology alliance” at the space company’s Starbase in Texas. “It’s a lot like putting a cellular tower in the sky, just a lot harder,” said Sievert. “Your phone doesn’t really know it’s connecting for space. It’ll think it’s connected to a cell tower, because that phone is using industry standard technology communication protocols and it has the spectrum already built in, as the vast majority of phones in circulation today do.”
TechCrunch

India alleges a16z-backed CoinSwitch violated forex laws, searches offices

The Enforcement Directorate searched the office facilities and residences of some executives and also questioned many, including chief executive Ashish Singhal, two people said, requesting anonymity as the matter is private and sensitive. The agency believes that the Indian startup acquired shares of over $200 million in violation of local...
Fortune

Biden revamped the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program, canceling $10 billion in student loans for 175,000 Americans so far

Democratic lawmakers are calling for the program to be extended so more borrowers have time to qualify. An estimated 175,000 borrowers have had $10 billion total in student loan debt forgiven under the revamped Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) process, the U.S. Department of Education announced Tuesday. The Biden administration...
TechCrunch

A look at progress toward venture equity this Women’s Equality Day

This story of delayed progress is still seen in every American industry and sector. Venture capital is no different. Overall, women received 2.3% of the $341 billion in venture funds secured by U.S. startups last year — that’s around $7.7 billion, and it was a record sum for solely women-founded companies.
TechCrunch

AI-powered videoconferencing platform Headroom raises $9M

During the pandemic, virtual meetings became the de facto method of collaborating and connecting — both inside and outside of the workplace. The momentum isn’t slowing down. A 2020 IDC report projected that the videoconferencing market would grow to $9.7 billion in 2021, with 90% of North American businesses likely to spend more on it. But in an interview with TechCrunch, Green argued that videoconferencing as it exists for most companies today simply can’t replace the intimacy of small, focused meeting groups. He pointed to a Harvard Business Review survey, which revealed that 65% of senior managers felt meetings kept them from completing their own work while 64% said that they came at the expense of “deep thinking.”
TechCrunch

Heroku announces plans to eliminate free plans, blaming ‘fraud and abuse’

In a blog post, Bob Wise, Heroku general manager and Salesforce EVP, blamed “abuse” on the demise of the free services, which span the free plans for Heroku Dynos and Heroku Postgres as well as the free plan for Heroku Data for Redis. “Our product, engineering, and security teams are spending an extraordinary amount of effort to manage fraud and abuse of the Heroku free product plans,” Wise said. “We will continue to provide low-cost solutions for compute and data resources.”
