This freshly funded startup spun out of a student-run Stanford investment club
Now, two years later, the leader of that club, Steph Mui, is trying to replicate that playbook in the form of a venture-backed startup, and solo entrepreneurship. PIN, which stands for power in numbers, has freshly raised a $5.6 million seed funding round led by Initialized Capital, with investments from GSR, NEA and Canaan.
Polygon founder raises $50M for emerging markets-focused web3 venture fund
Nailwal, alongside Cere co-founder Kenzi Wang, has raised $50 million from investors including other venture firms, crypto exchanges, family offices and institutions, though they did not share specific names. Symbolic plans to primarily back companies building consumer-facing decentralized apps (dApps), Nailwal said, a move that seems aligned with Polygon’s own goal to speed up web3 app development.
Investment clubs are cool again, and maybe community is, too
Community investment clubs are nothing new, but a renewed interest in decentralization and the glittering — albeit now hungover — allure of getting in at the ground level of a rocket-ship venture has created a new wave of efforts around group investing. Individualism is out. Collectivism is in...
Student-loan companies will scramble to adjust and some borrowers could fall into delinquency if Biden extends the payment pause on 'grossly insufficient notice', servicing group says
The Student Loan Servicing Alliance wrote that borrowers will be "caught massively off guard" if payments do end up resuming in just over a week.
The CEO of a major student-loan company says 'it's hard for us to believe' Biden won't extend the debt payment pause 'given where we are in the calendar'
Navient CEO Jack Remondi said in an earnings call he thinks Biden will extend the payment pause. Student-loan payments are set to resume on September 1, and Biden has yet to give an update. Another lender previously said it expects the pause will be extended through 2023. Leadership of a...
Student Loan Debt Canceled: How Your Credit Score Could Change
President Joe Biden's decision to cancel $10,000 to $20,000 in student loan debt for borrowers earning $125,000 or less per year could make a huge difference in many Americans' budgets. The White House estimates that 43 million borrowers will qualify for student loan forgiveness and 20 million will have their student debt paid off completely.
$10,000 of student-debt forgiveness is just the tip of the Biden iceberg. Some borrowers are getting monthly payments cut in half￼
It’s a monumental day for student loan borrowers. Not only did President Joe Biden and the U.S. Department of Education announce federal borrowers will have $10,000 in student loan debt forgiven, but they also said some repayment plans will be retooled so that borrowers owe half of what they are currently paying.
A major student-loan company sowed 'confusion and anxiety' by mistakenly telling some borrowers they have debt payments due in September
Student-loan company Maximus mistakenly told borrowers they have payments due in September. The company said it issued an apology, but some borrowers say their accounts still haven't been corrected. In July, Biden instructed companies to halt messaging surrounding the loan payments restart. In a time of extreme uncertainty for millions...
Forgiving $10,000 in student loan debt would cost the U.S. $300 billion, according to new analysis
President Joe Biden could announce broad student loan forgiveness as soon as Wednesday. If the Biden administration forgives $10,000 in federal student loan debt for borrowers within a certain income cap, it would cost approximately $300 billion, according to a new analysis. No details of widespread student loan forgiveness have...
Student loan forgiveness: Plan will refund money borrowers paid during pause
Those who paid off all or part of their federal student loans during the pandemic will have that money refunded under the Biden administration’s student loan forgiveness program, according to The Wall Street Journal. The Department of Education on Thursday clarified that if the payments were made or if...
How many Coinbases is FTX worth?
Welcome to Chain Reaction, where we unpack and explain the latest in crypto news, drama and trends, breaking things down block by block for the crypto curious. For our Thursday episode focused on major news topics this week, the crew broke down the latest blockchain happenings and volatility, including SEC Chairman Gary Gensler’s open letter to the crypto industry, which has web3 insiders fuming.
T-Mobile phones will connect to Starlink for free starting next year
SpaceX’s Elon Musk and T-Mobile’s Mike Sievert announced the “technology alliance” at the space company’s Starbase in Texas. “It’s a lot like putting a cellular tower in the sky, just a lot harder,” said Sievert. “Your phone doesn’t really know it’s connecting for space. It’ll think it’s connected to a cell tower, because that phone is using industry standard technology communication protocols and it has the spectrum already built in, as the vast majority of phones in circulation today do.”
Big U.S. banks like Goldman Sachs and Bank of America are pretty ‘meh’ on Biden’s student loan forgiveness
When President Joe Biden announced on Wednesday plans to waive up to $20,000 in federal student debt for millions of borrowers, he ignited a discussion among lawmakers and economists about its impact on the economy. While prominent Democrats immediately praised the decision, Republicans argued it will contribute to already record...
Student loan forgiveness eliminates the total balances for at least a third of all borrowers
About 33% of borrowers owe less than $10,000 on their student loans and will have their balances eliminated. Of all college graduates, including those with no debt at all, the average debt was $15,600. 54% of borrowers with outstanding debt owe less than $20,000 on their student loans. Student loan...
India alleges a16z-backed CoinSwitch violated forex laws, searches offices
The Enforcement Directorate searched the office facilities and residences of some executives and also questioned many, including chief executive Ashish Singhal, two people said, requesting anonymity as the matter is private and sensitive. The agency believes that the Indian startup acquired shares of over $200 million in violation of local...
Biden revamped the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program, canceling $10 billion in student loans for 175,000 Americans so far
Democratic lawmakers are calling for the program to be extended so more borrowers have time to qualify. An estimated 175,000 borrowers have had $10 billion total in student loan debt forgiven under the revamped Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) process, the U.S. Department of Education announced Tuesday. The Biden administration...
A look at progress toward venture equity this Women’s Equality Day
This story of delayed progress is still seen in every American industry and sector. Venture capital is no different. Overall, women received 2.3% of the $341 billion in venture funds secured by U.S. startups last year — that’s around $7.7 billion, and it was a record sum for solely women-founded companies.
AI-powered videoconferencing platform Headroom raises $9M
During the pandemic, virtual meetings became the de facto method of collaborating and connecting — both inside and outside of the workplace. The momentum isn’t slowing down. A 2020 IDC report projected that the videoconferencing market would grow to $9.7 billion in 2021, with 90% of North American businesses likely to spend more on it. But in an interview with TechCrunch, Green argued that videoconferencing as it exists for most companies today simply can’t replace the intimacy of small, focused meeting groups. He pointed to a Harvard Business Review survey, which revealed that 65% of senior managers felt meetings kept them from completing their own work while 64% said that they came at the expense of “deep thinking.”
Heroku announces plans to eliminate free plans, blaming ‘fraud and abuse’
In a blog post, Bob Wise, Heroku general manager and Salesforce EVP, blamed “abuse” on the demise of the free services, which span the free plans for Heroku Dynos and Heroku Postgres as well as the free plan for Heroku Data for Redis. “Our product, engineering, and security teams are spending an extraordinary amount of effort to manage fraud and abuse of the Heroku free product plans,” Wise said. “We will continue to provide low-cost solutions for compute and data resources.”
Egypt’s SubsBase raises $2.4M for its subscription and recurring revenue management platform
These businesses often use outdated methods such as Excel sheets to keep a record of these collections, especially subscription-based ones, or build in-house automation systems, therefore, they miss out on vital data leading to loss of revenue and inefficiencies like hiring more accountants than required to manage collections. SubsBase, a...
