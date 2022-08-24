Read full article on original website
Classic Whiskey Sour Recipe
We've said it before, and we'll say it again: You don't need to go to a bar or restaurant to order a great whiskey cocktail. Whether you're a skilled bartender or a beginner just practicing your skills, it's super easy to whip up this classic whiskey sour. According to Arcadia Publishing, the whiskey sour has an interesting backstory. Sailors would make this drink to prevent scurvy, which was a real threat for those out at sea months at a time. And, considering there's a decent amount of Vitamin C-providing citrus in a whiskey sour, it's easy to see why the cocktail became so popular on the high seas.
Chocolate Martini Cocktail Recipe
There's something about the sweet, smooth sensation of chocolate that's perfect for wrapping up a long day, and when you pair the flavors of chocolate with a little alcohol, too? You've got a recipe for relaxation. So when you're looking for a dessert-like nightcap to enjoy with a good book (or good company) as a way to settle down before hitting the hay, consider this chocolate martini cocktail. "There are lots of variations on chocolate martinis. This version is creme de cacao and Bailey's, which offers the same chocolatey taste and cream as the Godiva [version], but with spirits you may already have on hand," says recipe developer Michelle McGlinn. "I also really like using creme de cacao because it has a subtle vanilla flavor, so the drink is not as richly chocolatey, and instead tastes like a balanced dessert drink."
How To Take Your Margarita's Salted Rim To The Next Level, According To Martha Stewart
Creating a great cocktail is all about balance, according to Popular Mechanics. And an important factor in creating that balance starts with the rim of the glass you will be serving your drink in. Thrillist spoke to Aviram Turgeman, a beverage director for the Chef Driven Restaurant Group in New York, who explained the rim of a cocktail can appeal to our senses, heightening our sight, smell, and taste of the drink.
Bread And Butter Pickles Recipe
One thing is for sure — homemade pickles just taste better than store-bought pickles. While dill pickles are incredibly popular, there's no denying the bread and butter pickles are fantastic in their own right, thanks to the wonderful flavor contrast. Pickles go great on pretty much any sandwich or burger and are also excellent on their own. They also complement plenty of other salty snacks, like potato chips, and what's stopping you from even enjoying one with something sweet?
Instagram Is Impressed With Martha Stewart's Tomato Harvest
Summer is quickly fading into a photo dump posted on Instagram as we ease back into the grind of work, school, and family life. But before these warmer months turn cool, Martha Stewart, the O.G. of homemakers and lifestyle guru, is reminding her fans it's also time to harvest those tomatoes they've been patiently tending to for the last few months. After all, one of the rewards of caring for a fruit and vegetable garden is getting to pick and eat the foods you grow.
We Tried The New Sonic Chophouse Cheeseburger. Here's How It Went
So often in life, you have to make a choice between cost and quality. Do you shell out for front row seats and enjoy the concert in style or sit up in the balcony knowing the music will still sound fine, and for half the price? Do you go to Whole Foods or a local gourmet grocery market and get a freshly chopped kale salad for $11 or do you get a bagged salad from the supermarket down the street for three bucks? Do you buy that souped-up sports car, bank account be damned, or get a mid-sized hybrid SUV and save on the sticker price and at the pump? It's tricky stuff, and there never seems to be a "right" decision. Except when there is.
How To Prevent Burgers From Shrinking When Grilling Them
It's time America woke up to the problem. It's hitting us where it hurts — straight at our burger supply. We know about increased meat prices and all the bad things that can be lurking in our ground meat. But this is more serious. How often have you put plump, juicy specimens of raw Angus on the grill, only to serve up puny little pucks of meat dwarfed by their oversized buns? We're not talking about frozen-pre-fab burgers notorious for their slender profile and dense texture. We're talking prime quality stuff here, lovingly prepared by hand and vigilantly cooked over a real grill, only to virtually disappear when serving time arrives.
How To Upgrade Your Pillsbury Cinnamon Rolls
When it comes to Saturday morning breakfast, there's one treat that combines the delicious glaze of a fresh-baked doughnut with the warm cinnamon taste of French toast: the cinnamon roll. After all, who doesn't have a fond memory of waking up one morning to a plate of cinnamon rolls and a glass of orange juice? It's one of the quintessential weekend breakfast items, alongside waffles and pancakes.
Why Sophie Flay Is Headed Back To School
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Sophie Flay has been a busy woman recently. The 26-year-old daughter of celebrity chef Bobby Flay is a community journalist with ABC7 based out of Los Angeles. Recently, she penned a cookbook with Bobby titled "Sundays with Sophie," plus, she appears on her and her father's podcast "Always Hungry," and makes regular appearances with her famous dad on many of his Food Network shows, like "Beat Bobby Flay" (via Food Network). As if all that weren't enough, Sophie has taken on a new TV show that not only celebrates her special father-daughter relationship with Bobby, but also showcases her love for food and travel. The show, "Bobby and Sophie on the Coast," follows the pair as they give viewers an inside look into the tastiest places to dine in southern California. The first episode focusing on Hollywood eats airs today, August 25 (via Food Network).
Roasted Red Potatoes Recipe
Are you a potato lover? We love potatoes in any way, shape, or form. Whether they are mashed, fried, or baked, we are can't get enough!. Recipe developer and health coach, Miriam Hahn, brings us this recipe for roasted red potatoes. According to Potato Glory, potato varieties like Mozart, Colomba, and Annabelle are ideal for roasting because of their buttery flavor when baked. Hahn says, "I love pairing these with any type of protein entree like hamburgers, chicken, fish or veggie burgers" such as this Green Chile Black Bean Burger recipe. She adds "I also love to put them in buddha bowls or even serve them alongside eggs or a tofu scramble."
The Chick-Fil-A Hack That Blew Up TikTok
If asked whether visiting a Chick-fil-A drive-thru is really a pleasure, much of America would say yes. 2022 marks the eighth year in a row that the chain known for its chicken nuggets and crispy french fries was deemed the U.S.'s number one fast food restaurant (per WFLA). The ranking is based on the American Customer Satisfaction Index and Chick-fil-A has been steadfast in its dedication to customer service in order to keep earning the highest score in the convenience chain category.
Ginger Peach Dump Cake Recipe
Dump cake may not sound too tasty, what with the first word having some, er, rather unappetizing connotations, but it's nevertheless a fairly accurate descriptor for how you make the cake. You just dump canned fruit into a pan, then dump a box of cake mix over it. As developer Kate Shungu characterizes this recipe, "Peach dump cake is a seriously easy dessert" due to the fact that it contains just a few ingredients and can be made in a single pan.
Soft And Chewy Pumpkin Cookies Recipe
When it comes to these soft and chewy pumpkin cookies, created by recipe developer Jessica Morone of Jess Loves Baking, you'd probably think they'd be perfect for a Halloween party or a Thanksgiving dessert, right? Well, you'd be right on both counts, but you'd also be selling these tasty cookies a bit short. Why wait for a special occasion for a great cookie? Morone says, "Honestly, I just keep eating these for all occasions, I've had them for breakfast, for a snack, and for dessert. They are really delicious. They can go really well with your morning coffee, or even a glass of milk."
Gordon Ramsay Is Fed Up With A TikTok Star's Pizza Opinions
Celebrity chefs like Gordon Ramsay have to be open to trying a variety of cuisines, whether they're judging contestants on a show or creating a dish at their restaurant. Even so, these chefs are still human and have their own personal preferences. It's no secret that Gordon Ramsay is not afraid to speak his mind, so if he doesn't like a particular ingredient or cooking method, he is going to make sure everyone knows it.
Traditional Sushi Rice Recipe
Some people think they need to go out to eat in order to enjoy their favorite sushi — mainly because not many people know how to make sushi rice. We're here to inform you that sushi rice is straightforward to make and it will be a breeze for most people with basic skills. Save the money and eat at home because sushi rice is a breeze to make. All you need for this recipe are four ingredients, 20 minutes of prep time, and 20 minutes of cooking time. Then, you will have sushi rice that is just as good as the stuff you would order at a restaurant.
How A Muffin Tin Can Help Make Meatloaf In Half The Time
If you're the type of person who loves to cook, there's a good chance you've collected quite a few pieces of kitchen gear over the years, from specialty devices with just one use (hello, cherry pitter) to staples like your well-worn baking sheets. And, if you like to bake in particular, you've probably amassed a few more kitchen items, including loaf pans and muffin tins.
Rachael Ray's Vegetable Birthday Bouquet Is Turning Heads
Birthdays are a time for celebration, and what better way to celebrate than with a beautiful bouquet? While some bouquets are filled with seasonal flowers, others are made with more unusual items. For example, a Reese's peanut butter cup bouquet for Valentine's Day was filled with 24 individually wrapped candies. KFC sold fried chicken bouquets for Mother's Day, complete with one dozen roses. For those who are seeking year-round food bouquets, Edible Arrangements offers some made with fresh fruit with various chocolate flavor options.
Andrew Zimmern's PB&J Nachos Are Turning Heads On TikTok
Nachos — the ultimate comfort food. Whether you're at a sports game or carnival, a bowling alley or Super Bowl party, you can almost always expect this hearty snack to make an appearance. This basic Tex-Mex dish of crispy chips and melted cheese strikes the perfect balance between crunchy, gooey, saucy, and, of course, delicious. One of the best parts about nachos? You can customize this versatile dish with any ingredients your heart desires. From ground beef to carnitas, red onion to green onion, pickled jalapenos to sliced olives, the nacho toppings world is truly your oyster. Just don't forget to find a quick and easy guacamole recipe to pair with your finished dish.
Sonic Just Launched A New Way To Mix And Match Menu Items
Sometimes, Sonic Drive-in just gets it. Rising food prices coupled with 40-year high inflation has really made most households re-examine their grocery budgets. In fact, according to Fox Business, on average, most families are forking over an extra $460 a month in expenses. It's times like these when we really appreciate a good coupon, promotion, or deal to save a few dollars or pennies. And as luck would have it, just as the cost of Burger King's popular $5 Your Way Deal increased by 20% and was renamed the $6 Your Way Deal and Popeyes IDK meal went from $3.99 to $6, as reported by The Street, Sonic is throwing its hat onto the table and offering a meal deal of its own.
Instagram Is In Awe Of Dunkin's Blood Orange Refresher
According to QSR Magazine, Dunkin' introduced its new line of iced, fruity Refreshers back in June 2020. The coffee shop was a bit late to the party, as Starbucks launched its Very Berry Hibiscus and Cool Lime Refreshers back in 2012. However, this isn't the first time Dunkin' has experimented with drinks outside of the coffee realm. The coffee chain has been serving its cult-favorite frozen Coolattas since around 1997 (per Dunkin's official website). The Refreshers became a welcome addition to Dunkin's coffee-alternative menu, especially because the drinks contain a bit of a caffeine boost from green tea (via QSR).
