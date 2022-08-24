Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
Mother who allegedly murdered disabled son to undergo competency evaluationLavinia ThompsonNorton Shores, MI
The Most Remote Lake in Michigan is BreathtakingTravel MavenAtlanta, MI
Related
whtc.com
Another Stretch of US-31 to be Blocked Off in Holland
HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Aug. 27, 2022) – An old line of “you can’t get there from here” could be appropriate for describing how motorists may be struggling to navigate the roads in and around the Holland area over the next week. On the heels of ongoing...
whtc.com
Zeeland Police Incident Log August 5-24, 2022
HOLLAND (WHTC-AM/FM) — Below is a Zeeland Department of Public Safety log for the dates and times listed. If you need police help for an emergency, call 911. For non-emergency police matters, call the county’s non-emergency line: (800) 249-0911. To share anonymous tips with police agencies, call...
1 hurt in Kalamazoo crash; 1 arrested
A driver has been arrested after hitting a pedestrian in Kalamazoo early Saturday morning.
Bank robbery suspect at large in Kent County
KENT COUNTY, MI -- Kent County law enforcement is searching for a man suspected of robbing a bank Saturday morning, police said. Shortly after 11 a.m. Aug. 27, a robbery was reported at the Fifth Third Bank located on 10 Mile Road near Belmont Avenue, west of Rockford. The suspect...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Police warn shoppers to protect purses following recent thefts
Police are asking the public to stay vigilant after a recent streak of purse thefts in parking lots across the Kent County area.
Police searching for suspect vehicle after two women, infant shot in Portage
PORTAGE, Michigan — A man was arrested and another suspect is sought after two women and an infant were shot Friday night, Portage Public Safety confirms. Police responded to a shooting between two cars on the Oakland Drive westbound entrance ramp of I-94 around 10:50 p.m. When first responders...
Police searching for man accused of robbing Kent Co. bank
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A man accused of robbing a bank in Algoma Township Saturday morning is still at large, the Kent County Sheriff's Office says. Police learned of the robbery just after 11 a.m. at the Fifth Third on 10 Mile Road near Belmont Avenue. Police say no...
GRPD: 1 man killed in early morning shooting
One man was killed in a shooting in Grand Rapids early Saturday morning.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Investigation into purse thefts leads to 2 arrests
Two people have been arrested after investigators linked them to multiple purse thefts in Kent County.
townbroadcast.com
Identity of local motorist mailbox molester sought
A woman who posted on the Dorr-Moline-Burnips community page on Facebook this morning reported on a car taking out six mailboxes Friday night on 36th Street between 144th and 146th Avenues. She asked anyone who might know something to contact the Allegan County Sheriff’s office. She added, “There may be a few more down 36th closer to the (Kent) county line as well. They did leave behind a piece of their car.”
1 dead, 2 hurt including child in Portage shooting
One person is dead and two people were hurt in a Friday night shooting in Portage.
1 Driver Injured In A Rollover Crash In Grand Rapids (Grand Rapids, MI)
The Walker Police Department responded to a rollover crash that injured the driver. The crash happened on 4 Mile and Alpine Avenue on Thursday. The motor vehicle crash caused the power lines to [..]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
1 charged after 4 shot behind Paw Paw bar
A Vicksburg man has been charged after four people were shot behind a Paw Paw bar on Aug. 16.
WWMTCw
Former WMU hockey captain pleads guilty, Bronson Hospital on lockdown & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from the week of Sept. 21-27. 1 dead in Van Buren Co. crash. One man is dead after crashing his car into a tree on Saturday evening. The crash happened at 5:20 p.m. in the 58000 Block of 55th...
Minor arrested for shooting at Muskegon Heights police
Police have arrested the person they say fired shots at an officer on Tuesday evening in Muskegon Heights.
Suspects arrested in connection to string of purse snatchings across Kent County
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Two suspects have been arrested in connection to a string of purse snatching incidents around Kent County, according to the Grandville Police Department. Police say investigation into a purse theft on Aug. 18 led police to linking the suspects, a 17-year-old juvenile and a 19-year-old...
Kent Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for bank robbery suspect
The Kent County Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying the man who’s accused of robbing a bank Saturday morning.
UPMATTERS
Video: Michigan driver rescued from burning car
LAKETON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan police say video released on Thursday shows the heroic actions of a state trooper and citizens who rescued a trapped 73-year-old driver. It happened on Monday around 12:55 p.m. on W. River Road near Horton Road in Laketon Township. A 73-year-old woman from...
Motorcyclist killed in crash near Battle Creek
A motorcyclist was killed in a crash near Battle Creek Monday morning.
95.3 MNC
Niles man, 49, shot to death at home on Redfield Street in Ontwa Township
A man from Niles was killed in a shooting in Ontwa Township. It was around 6:40 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24, when police were called to the 25000 block of Redfield Street on the report of shots fired. Officers arrived on scene and took a 54-year-old man into custody who...
Comments / 0