ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holland, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whtc.com

Another Stretch of US-31 to be Blocked Off in Holland

HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Aug. 27, 2022) – An old line of “you can’t get there from here” could be appropriate for describing how motorists may be struggling to navigate the roads in and around the Holland area over the next week. On the heels of ongoing...
HOLLAND, MI
whtc.com

Zeeland Police Incident Log August 5-24, 2022

HOLLAND (WHTC-AM/FM) — Below is a Zeeland Department of Public Safety log for the dates and times listed. If you need police help for an emergency, call 911. For non-emergency police matters, call the county’s non-emergency line: ‎(800) 249-0911. To share anonymous tips with police agencies, call...
ZEELAND, MI
MLive

Bank robbery suspect at large in Kent County

KENT COUNTY, MI -- Kent County law enforcement is searching for a man suspected of robbing a bank Saturday morning, police said. Shortly after 11 a.m. Aug. 27, a robbery was reported at the Fifth Third Bank located on 10 Mile Road near Belmont Avenue, west of Rockford. The suspect...
KENT COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Holland, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
Holland, MI
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Suicide#Washington Avenue#Domestic Violence#Holland Police Log#Silent Observer#Lost Found Property#Us 31#Goldeneye Court
townbroadcast.com

Identity of local motorist mailbox molester sought

A woman who posted on the Dorr-Moline-Burnips community page on Facebook this morning reported on a car taking out six mailboxes Friday night on 36th Street between 144th and 146th Avenues. She asked anyone who might know something to contact the Allegan County Sheriff’s office. She added, “There may be a few more down 36th closer to the (Kent) county line as well. They did leave behind a piece of their car.”
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
UPMATTERS

Video: Michigan driver rescued from burning car

LAKETON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan police say video released on Thursday shows the heroic actions of a state trooper and citizens who rescued a trapped 73-year-old driver. It happened on Monday around 12:55 p.m. on W. River Road near Horton Road in Laketon Township. A 73-year-old woman from...
LAKETON TOWNSHIP, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy