U.K. facing beer shortage as key carbon dioxide producer pauses operations
For British pubs, the CO2 shortfall could not have come at a worse time.
TechCrunch
Why you must build a moat around early customers, according to Benchling’s CEO and co-founder
Benchling’s unicorn status didn’t come overnight. Some 10 years after its founding, the company is worth more than $6 billion, and the founder sees the company going public in the future. The company’s future looks like its past: talking to customers and building for power users. To that end, Benchling announced today that it recently surpassed 1,000 customers and increased its subscription revenue 90% year over year. It has new executive leadership, too, including the appointment of Atlassian-veteran Stephen Deasy as the company’s first chief technology officer.
BetterBrand™, the “Grain-Changing” Food Tech Company, Debuts in Retail With a Global Launch at Whole Foods Market
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 23, 2022-- Food tech startup BetterBrand ™ announces its Global partnership with Whole Foods Market, hitting the frozen shelves of 500+ Whole Foods Market stores one year after its online debut. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220823005453/en/ BetterBrand’s ‘The Better Bagel’ transforms the traditional bagel into the net carb equivalent of two banana slices (Photo: Business Wire)
petproductnews.com
Colgate-Palmolive Invests $700 Million in 3 Pet Food Manufacturing Plants to Expand on Hill’s Pet Nutrition’s Growth
Colgate-Palmolive Co. plans to purchase three dry pet food manufacturing plants in the U.S. from Red Collar Pet Foods for $700 million to support the global growth of its Hill’s Pet Nutrition business. The plants, which are in Orangeburg, S.C., Clinton, Okla., and Washington Court House, Ohio, will be...
TechCrunch
In a down market, good messaging isn’t enough for managing international teams
The realities of execution are far different than simply slashing the bottom 20% performers, especially when even the most limited international operations are involved. The international element looms large, because it affects nearly every tech company today. The pandemic accelerated the development of a global workforce by virtually eliminating geographic...
Thrillist
32 More Drinks Added to Recall of Milk, Oat Milk, Coffee, & Other Drinks
Lyons Magnus, maker of "nutritional and beverage products," has made a significant expansion of a recall it issued on July 28. At that time, it recalled 53 different drinks due to the potential for microbial contamination from cronobacter sakazakii. The expanded recall shared by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA)...
Yet another shortage in the USA? Farmer shares alarm about tomatoes, rising price of ketchup, salsa
Mitchell Yerxa, a farmer with River Vista Farms in Colusa, California, spoke to "Fox & Friends" on Friday morning about the challenges right now of producing enough tomatoes to meet consumers' needs. "It’s going to be a tough year," he said. Record-high inflation plus droughts are sending prices higher...
Get used to wonky vegetables on supermarket shelves: Farmers warn drought-ravaged crops of potatoes, onions and carrots will look different this winter - as Brits share pictures of odd-shaped food
British farmers have warned fruit and vegetables will be smaller and look different this winter after potatoes, carrots and other crops were ravaged by lack of rainfall. An official drought has been declared across swathes of England with experts warning produce will be smaller and not meet usual standards for food on supermarket shelves.
This startup wants to farm shrimp in computer-controlled cargo containers
Atarraya's Shrimpbox design. AtarrayaTake a look inside Atarraya’s 'Shrimpbox.'
CNET
Tomato Shortage on the Rise, Plus 9 Other Hard-to-Find Grocery Items
More shortages are expected in the coming weeks, including tomatoes, which affect popular food items like pizza sauce, salsa and ketchup. Other grocery products like baby formula, Sriracha sauce and tampons have been hard to find for the past few months, and Hershey candy could be next. A variety of problems are causing these shortages, from the supply chain issues caused by the pandemic to the ongoing war in Ukraine. There's also the drought and high temperatures many countries are facing due to climate change. Right now, it's unclear when the supply for these items will bulk back up.
Phys.org
Fast-growing poplars can release land for food production
Researchers at Stockholm University and the Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences have developed a novel value chain for production of textile and bio-fuel from fast-growing poplars. By applying sustainable catalysis on these poplars grown on marginal land in Nordic climates, the demand for cotton can be reduced. Consequently, considerable areas of productive agricultural land can be converted from cotton to food production.
Asda to remove ‘best before’ dates from almost 250 fresh products
Asda is to remove “best before” dates from almost 250 fresh fruit and vegetable products as it joins a movement among supermarkets to help customers cut waste and save money.The supermarket will leave the dates off produce including citrus fruits, potatoes, cauliflowers and carrots across all its UK stores from 1 September.The dates will be replaced by a new code that will be used by store staff to ensure quality and freshness, the retailer said.Asda is also providing guidance online and on packaging to help customers store and prepare fresh food, as well as tips on how to reduce waste.More...
IFLScience
Mealworms Could Add “Meat-Like” Flavor To Meals – Is This The Future Of Food?
Mealworms are yellow-brown beetle larvae that are often found in the pet aisle as bird, fish, or reptile feed. However, along with being good for animals, these larvae are actually packed full of protein and could potentially be a good meat alternative for us humans as well. But have you...
Merger of Sanderson Farms and Cargill is a bad deal for farmers and consumers
By Tim Gibbons Why conspire with your competitors when you can just merge? Over the last two years, giant corporate meat companies have been settling lawsuits to the tune of hundreds of millions of dollars that allege they conspired with each other to fix prices, lower workers’ and farmers’ pay and raise the price of […] The post Merger of Sanderson Farms and Cargill is a bad deal for farmers and consumers appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Abbott restarts production of Similac baby formula at Michigan plant
Abbott is restarting production of Similac, the company's most popular baby formula, at its plant in Michigan which was shut down in February over concerns of bacterial contamination.
Are indoor vertical farms really ‘future-proofing agriculture’?
At a hyper-controlled indoor farm in industrial South San Francisco, four robots named John, Paul, George and Ringo carefully transfer seedlings from barcoded trays into 15-plus foot towers that are then hung vertically inside a 4,800 sq ft grow room. Inside the hygienic space, which is operated by the indoor...
Food & Wine
Whole Foods Lawsuit Claims Beef Sold at Stores Breaks Promise of 'No Antibiotics, Ever'
Whole Foods Market has come a long way from a single Austin natural food store in 1980 to its current status as a subsidiary of Amazon. And yet, despite inevitable changes, Whole Foods has worked to maintain parts of its original ethos: On their website, the company info still begins, "We seek out the finest natural and organic foods available, maintain the strictest quality standards in the industry, and have an unshakeable commitment to sustainable agriculture."
TechCrunch
T-Mobile phones will connect to Starlink for free starting next year
SpaceX’s Elon Musk and T-Mobile’s Mike Sievert announced the “technology alliance” at the space company’s Starbase in Texas. “It’s a lot like putting a cellular tower in the sky, just a lot harder,” said Sievert. “Your phone doesn’t really know it’s connecting for space. It’ll think it’s connected to a cell tower, because that phone is using industry standard technology communication protocols and it has the spectrum already built in, as the vast majority of phones in circulation today do.”
Phys.org
Mandatory labeling on genetically engineered foods may reduce customer purchases
Labels alerting customers that products contain ingredients from genetically engineered plants may reduce sales, at least in the short term, according to a new study from a research team including an agricultural economist in Penn State's College of Agricultural Sciences. The study analyzed sales trend data from Vermont after a...
foodsafetynews.com
Sedgwick index reports on recent food and beverage recall trends
Sedgwick is a global provider of technology-enabled risk, benefits, and integrated business solutions with more than 30,000 employees across 80 countries. It reports quarterly on everything recalled around the world. The Sedgwick recall indexes are lengthy, colorful, and very comprehensive. Automotive, consumer products, medical devices, pharmaceutical, and food and beverage...
