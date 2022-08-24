ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skin Care

Perfect Corp. Launches Revolutionary AI Face Reshape Simulator Enabling Hyper-Realistic Face Enhancement Digital Previews

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26hCJB_0hTM3o6R00

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 24, 2022--

Perfect Corp., the leading artificial intelligence (AI) and augmented reality (AR) beauty and fashion tech solutions provider, today introduced a groundbreaking AI simulation technology for aestheticians, beauticians, and Med Spa professionals. The new AI Face Reshape Simulator solution will allow customers to visualize the results of various beautification treatments through advanced AI simulation technology.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220824005432/en/

Perfect Corp. Launches Revolutionary AI Face Reshape Simulator Enabling Hyper-Realistic Face Enhancement Digital Previews (Graphic: Business Wire)

Advanced AI Simulation Technology Presents Results Visually with Unmatched Realism

Perfect Corp.’s new AI Face Reshape Simulator technology allows aestheticians, beauticians, and Med Spa professionals to deliver accurate digital visualizations of treatments on the customer’s face. The technology delivers highly-precise simulations for eyebrow lifts, cheek and lip filler treatments, jaw reshape, eyelid treatments, and nose reshape. The solution provides a realistic preview of cosmetic treatment results, supercharging marketing efforts, enriching communication, helping to manage consumer expectations, and increasing result satisfaction. The highly flexible setup offers cross-platform support, with both web and mobile app capabilities, increasing customer interest and making experimentation instantly accessible to prospective clients online, or during in-person consultations.

Perfect Corp. Expands Award-Winning AI Technology to Med Spa Industry

“Personalized consultations have become a major priority for today’s consumers who are looking to receive tailored advice and recommendations before investing in a new product or service,” said Perfect Corp. Founder and CEO Alice Chang, “AI-powered simulations provide customers with a personalized visualization that helps them feel confident about moving forward with a treatment. We are thrilled to be bringing Perfect Corp.’s award-winning AI technology to this new space, and look forward to empowering the industry.”

To learn more about the new AI Face Reshaping technology, please visit: https://www.perfectcorp.com/business/products/face-reshaping

About Perfect Corp .

Perfect Corp. is the leading SaaS AI and AR beauty and fashion tech solutions provider, dedicated to transforming shopping experiences through empowering brands to embrace the digital-first world.

By partnering with the largest names in the industry, Perfect Corp.’s suite of enterprise solutions deliver synergistic, technology-driven experiences that facilitate sustainable, ultra-personalized, and engaging shopping journeys, as well as equipping brands with next generation of consumer goods. Perfect Corp. offers a complementary suite of mobile apps, including YouCam Makeup and YouCam Perfect, to provide a consumer platform to virtually try-on new products, perform skin diagnoses, edit photos, and share experiences with the YouCam Community. To learn more, please visit PerfectCorp.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220824005432/en/

CONTACT: Perfect Corp. officialwebsite:https://www.perfectcorp.com

Perfect Corp. onLinkedIn:https://www.linkedin.com/company/perfect-corp/

Perfect Corp. officialBlog:https://www.perfectcorp.com/consumer/blog

Corporate: Tony Tsai atpress@perfectcorp.comor by phone: +886-2-8667-1265, ext. 2167

USA: Jacqueline Agudelo atcontact_pr@perfectcorp.comor by phone +1 917-935-8232

Japan: Ryusho Hosaka atcontact_pr_jpn@perfectcorp.comor by phone: +81-3-5875-6651

China:Winter Zhang atWinter_zhang@perfectcorp.comor by phone: +86-166-2139-1855

UAE: Alaa Salameh atcontact_pr_uae@perfectcorp.comor by phone: +971-0559655728

Europe: Jessica Thiant atcontact_pr_fr@perfectcorp.com

Mexico: Ingrid Motta atcontact_pr_latam@perfectcorp.com or by phone: (+521) 5512491739

United Kingdom: Will Parrott atcontact_pr_uk@perfectcorp.com

KEYWORD: NEW YORK UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: APPS/APPLICATIONS TECHNOLOGY LUXURY ENTERTAINMENT MOBILE ENTERTAINMENT SOFTWARE FASHION COSMETICS RETAIL

SOURCE: Perfect Corp.

PUB: 08/24/2022 09:00 AM/DISC: 08/24/2022 09:02 AM

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Allison Transmission Awarded $6.55 Million Contract to Deliver Next Generation Electrified Transmission to U.S. Army

INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 25, 2022-- Allison Transmission, a leading designer and manufacturer of conventional and electrified vehicle propulsion solutions for tactical wheeled and tracked defense vehicles, and medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, has been awarded a $6.55 million contract by the U.S. Army’s Ground Vehicle Systems Center to design, develop and test an electric hybrid sub-system in Allison’s Next Generation Electrified Transmission for armored combat vehicles. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220825005586/en/ Allison’s Next Generation Electrified Transmission features a 220 kilowatt electric motor and associated inverter for on-board vehicle power and parallel electric hybrid operation. With the Next Generation Electrified Transmission, Allison anticipates meeting requirements across a wide spectrum of applications around the world, including the U.S. Army’s Optionally Manned Fighting Vehicle (OMFV), which will be the Army’s largest armored vehicle procurement since the 1980s. (Photo: Business Wire)
ECONOMY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
508K+
Post
503M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy