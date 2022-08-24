Perfect Corp. Launches Revolutionary AI Face Reshape Simulator Enabling Hyper-Realistic Face Enhancement Digital Previews

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 24, 2022--

Perfect Corp., the leading artificial intelligence (AI) and augmented reality (AR) beauty and fashion tech solutions provider, today introduced a groundbreaking AI simulation technology for aestheticians, beauticians, and Med Spa professionals. The new AI Face Reshape Simulator solution will allow customers to visualize the results of various beautification treatments through advanced AI simulation technology.

Advanced AI Simulation Technology Presents Results Visually with Unmatched Realism

Perfect Corp.’s new AI Face Reshape Simulator technology allows aestheticians, beauticians, and Med Spa professionals to deliver accurate digital visualizations of treatments on the customer’s face. The technology delivers highly-precise simulations for eyebrow lifts, cheek and lip filler treatments, jaw reshape, eyelid treatments, and nose reshape. The solution provides a realistic preview of cosmetic treatment results, supercharging marketing efforts, enriching communication, helping to manage consumer expectations, and increasing result satisfaction. The highly flexible setup offers cross-platform support, with both web and mobile app capabilities, increasing customer interest and making experimentation instantly accessible to prospective clients online, or during in-person consultations.

Perfect Corp. Expands Award-Winning AI Technology to Med Spa Industry

“Personalized consultations have become a major priority for today’s consumers who are looking to receive tailored advice and recommendations before investing in a new product or service,” said Perfect Corp. Founder and CEO Alice Chang, “AI-powered simulations provide customers with a personalized visualization that helps them feel confident about moving forward with a treatment. We are thrilled to be bringing Perfect Corp.’s award-winning AI technology to this new space, and look forward to empowering the industry.”

About Perfect Corp .

Perfect Corp. is the leading SaaS AI and AR beauty and fashion tech solutions provider, dedicated to transforming shopping experiences through empowering brands to embrace the digital-first world.

By partnering with the largest names in the industry, Perfect Corp.’s suite of enterprise solutions deliver synergistic, technology-driven experiences that facilitate sustainable, ultra-personalized, and engaging shopping journeys, as well as equipping brands with next generation of consumer goods. Perfect Corp. offers a complementary suite of mobile apps, including YouCam Makeup and YouCam Perfect, to provide a consumer platform to virtually try-on new products, perform skin diagnoses, edit photos, and share experiences with the YouCam Community. To learn more, please visit PerfectCorp.com.

