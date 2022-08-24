Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Vanessa Bryant Donates $16 Million Awarded By Suing Los Angeles County To The Mamba And Mambacita Foundation
Vanessa Bryant, the wife of late Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant, was recently awarded a judgement worth $16 million after she won her lawsuit against Los Angeles County after first-responders that reported to the helicopter crash that took the life of Kobe and 8 others shared pictures of Kobe and Gianna Bryant's bodies within personal channels.
Skinny James Harden fires up Sixers fans with more workout photos
In case you didn’t know, Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden has lost a LOT of weight this offseason and he wants everyone to know it. After posting photos of his insane transformation last week, the Sixers guard gave fans another glimpse of his new-look frame on Thursday with a simple caption: “It’s a long story, […] The post Skinny James Harden fires up Sixers fans with more workout photos appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
James Worthy Reveals The Truth About Patrick Beverley: "There Were Players That You Hated To Play Against, But Would Love To Have Them On Your Team."
The Los Angeles Lakers went 33-49 during the 2021-22 season, missing the play-in tournament. It is clear that this was a disappointing outcome for a team that was slated as a championship contender at the beginning of the year. It is clear that the Los Angeles Lakers are trying to...
The Lakers embarrassed themselves with Talen Horton-Tucker trade when they could’ve had Kyle Lowry
The Los Angeles Lakers are finally trading Talen Horton-Tucker, but not for a return that they would have expected 17 months ago. Los Angeles is sending THT along with Stanley Johnson to the Utah Jazz in exchange for veteran guard Patrick Beverley. It was a straight swap with no picks involved, a move that certainly makes sense for Lakers at this moment in time. For a team that has collapsed multiple times in games during the past season, they certainly need that gritty attitude that Pat Bev brings.
This Big NBA Trade Is Now Reportedly "Complete"
On Thursday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports that the trade sending Patrick Beverley from the Utah Jazz to the Los Angeles Lakers "is complete." Beverley has played for the Minnesota Timberwolves, Los Angeles Clippers and Houston Rockets over his career.
Essence
Candace Parker Says Her Daughter Was The Reason She Came Out And Revealed Marriage To Anna Petrakova
"I don’t want her to ever think that I’m ashamed or not proud of our family." When WNBA champion and NBA commentator Candace Parker shared in December 2021 that she had not only been married for two years to Anna Petrakova but that they were also expecting a child together, it took a lot of people by surprise. The decision to share such a private part of her life was not one Parker took lightly. As she revealed in a recent interview with TIME, she only chose to do so to send a message to her daughter, Lailaa, 13, from her first marriage to former NBA player Sheldon Williams.
Warriors' Draymond Green, Hazel Renee celebrate wedding weekend
The Warriors are enjoying the wedding weekend of the season with the nuptials of Draymond Green and Hazel Renee.
Russell Westbrook takes to IG after nemesis Patrick Beverley gets traded to Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers made a big move on Wednesday as they traded for veteran guard Patrick Beverley. It definitely raised questions about Russell Westbrook and his future though because the two have had serious beef for many years. While Pat Bev already doubled down on his support for Russ...
Lakers projected lineup, rotation after trading for Patrick Beverley
The Lakers shook things up on Thursday night when they traded for Patrick Beverley. On Wednesday night, the Los Angeles Lakers and Utah Jazz struck a deal for Patrick Beverley that was fertile ground for memes and reactions given the lack of amicability between Russell Westbrook and Pat Bev. Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson are the outgoing pieces for the Lakers, meaning the Lakers rotation will look a little bit different moving forward.
hotnewhiphop.com
L.A. Firefighters Shared Images Of Kobe & Gianna's Bodies At An Award Ceremony
Yesterday (August 13), we reported that Deputy Doug Johnson testified in the case against Los Angeles Officials. Vanessa Bryant has sued the officers for taking and sharing photos of her loved one's dead bodies. During his testimony, Deputy Johnson claimed that he was ordered to take the images from a higher-up and didn't know whose bodies they were.
Beyonce & Jay-Z Watch Twins Rumi & Sir, 5, Play In Yacht Pool On Family Vacay: Photos
Beyonce and Jay-Z relaxed by the pool on their yacht, as their twins Rumi and Sir had fun in the water, on Monday, August 22. The Renaissance singer, 40, and the rapper, 52, looked like they were having a great time with their kids on vacation. The twins, both 5, also seemed like they were having lots of fun together as they splashed in the water, while mom and dad lounged on the pool deck.
'All for you': Vanessa Bryant posts touching tribute to Kobe and Gianna after winning $16million in legal fight against L.A. over first responders who leaked photos of their lifeless bodies after 2020 helicopter crash
Vanessa Bryant paid tribute to her late husband Kobe and daughter Gianna on Wednesday night after winning $16million from L.A. county, whose first responders leaked photos of the helicopter crash that killed the pair, writing on Instagram that her legal fight was 'all for you'. Bryant posted a photo of...
Ayesha Curry Stuns In Insanely Sexy Plunging Dress For Wedding With Steph: Photos
Ayesha Curry looked absolutely incredible while dressed to the nines to attend a wedding with her husband, Steph Curry, this week. The gorgeous cookbook author totally stole the show, wearing a strapless, black leather gown with low-cut neckline. Meanwhile, Steph looked totally dapper in his black tuxedo as the two posed for a series of photos together.
Yardbarker
LeBron James Says He And Michael Jordan Dominated When They Played Together: "I Was On A Team With MJ And We Didn’t Lose A Game...”
As two of the best basketball players ever, it is every fan's dream to see LeBron James and Michael Jordan take the court together. Unfortunately, it won't be happening anytime soon, given the age gap between the two superstars. But it doesn't mean the scenario hasn't already happened before. According...
Kendrick Perkins Has Bold Russell Westbrook, Patrick Beverley Prediction
On Wednesday night, the Los Angeles Lakers made a noteworthy trade for notoriously-scrappy defender Patrick Beverley. Beverley has a well-documented history of on-court beef with Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook, but the two will have to get along this coming season. During Friday's episode of First Take on ESPN, NBA...
Natalia Bryant Supports Mom Vanessa in Court Amid Trial Over Kobe Bryant Crash Photos
Watch: Vanessa Bryant Cries in Court During Trial Against L.A. County. This mother-daughter duo is standing together. Vanessa Bryant was joined by her daughter in court as her ongoing trial against L.A. County's fire and sheriff's departments continues. On Aug. 22, Vanessa entered court alongside 19-year-old Natalia Bryant, who Vanessa...
Vanessa Bryant Drops 'Mambacita' Jewelry Line on 'Mamba Day'
Vanessa Bryant has announced a new partnership to raise money for the Mamba and Mambacita Foundation. On Wednesday, Bryant, 40, shared an image on Instagram of a bracelet featured in her MAMBACITA x ZC jewelry collaboration with LA-based Zoë Chicco Fine Jewelry. The bracelet, worn on Bryant's arm just...
Lakers trade Talen Horton-Tucker, Stanley Johnson to Jazz for Patrick Beverley
The Los Angeles Lakers have made a trade! But not one involving Russell Westbrook. According to various reports, the Lakers will acquire veteran point guard Patrick Beverley from the Utah Jazz in exchange for Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson. It’s a straight-up transaction— no draft picks are involved. THT + Johnson seems like a lot […] The post Lakers trade Talen Horton-Tucker, Stanley Johnson to Jazz for Patrick Beverley appeared first on ClutchPoints.
