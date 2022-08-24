Wrangler® Launches Collegiate Collection for Schools Across the Country to Kick Off the 2022 College Sports Season

GREENSBORO, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 24, 2022--

Wrangler® today announced the launch of its special collection of licensed collegiate apparel. In its 75th year, the brand is building on its established heritage in sports with a collection that embraces the next generation and promises to be the perfect game day uniform for college fans across the country.

Launching with The University of Texas (UT) at Austin, Wrangler has teamed up with current and former student athletes, including Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers and linebacker DeMarvion Overshown, baseball player Trey Faltine, swimmer Caspar Corbeau, softball players Lauren Burke and Mary Iakopo and volleyball players Molly Phillips, Asjia O’Neal and Madisen Skinner, in addition to a strong network of campus ambassadors to promote the collection to students, fans and alums.

“My first pair of jeans were Wrangler s and I’ve been wearing them ever since,” said Quinn Ewers, quarterback for the Texas Longhorns. “I’m excited for the opportunity to be an ambassador for Wrangler ’s Collegiate Collection – I think fans are going to love these products.”

Wrangler worked in collaboration with Colosseum Athletics, a leader in collegiate manufacturing, having over 700 license agreements with colleges and universities across the nation, as well as leading collegiate licensing company, CLC, to design and produce this collegiate collection. A full list of participating institutions can be found at www.clc.com.

“I’m excited to partner with Wrangler because it is a company that has had historical success making a product I love - great jeans,” said outside hitter for Longhorns women’s volleyball, Madisen Skinner. “As someone who was born and raised in Texas, Wrangler has been a popular brand among many of those close to me and I love the brand’s mission of making functional jeans for any individual or occasion. The recent collaboration with UT created an opportunity to get to know their brand in a special way that I couldn’t pass up!”

An additional 31 collegiate institutions will roll out with customized Wrangler gear throughout September including Auburn University, Florida State University, Iowa State University, Louisiana State University, Michigan State University, Mississippi State University, North Carolina State University, Purdue University, Texas A&M University, Texas Christian University, University of Alabama, University of Florida, University of Mississippi, University of Nebraska, University of Oklahoma, University of South Carolina and the University of Tennessee.

“We are excited to tap into the excitement of college sports with a collection that embraces school spirit and gives students and alumni alike the perfect game day uniform,” says Holly Wheeler, vice president of global marketing - Wrangler. “Game days are a core college memory for many of us and the connections made at the start with a love for the school and self-expression. We are excited to introduce fun new styles that will stand out in the crowd as football season ramps up and new connections are made.”

The Wrangler Collegiate Collection will be on Wrangler.com and in major retailers including Dick’s Sporting Goods, Academy Sports + Outdoors, Rally House, Fanatics and Kohl’s, along with participating university bookstores.

About Wrangler®

Wrangler® , of Kontoor Brands (NYSE: KTB), has been an icon in authentic American style for 75 years. With a rich legacy rooted in the Western lifestyle, Wrangler is committed to offering superior quality and timeless design. Its collections for men, women, and children look and feel great, inspiring all those who wear them to be strong and ready for everyday life. Wrangler is available in retail stores worldwide, including flagship stores in Fort Worth and Greensboro, department stores, mass-market retailers, specialty shops, top western outfitters, and online. For more information, visit Wrangler .com.

