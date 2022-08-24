Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits Launches Online Industry Events Calendar

MIAMI & DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 24, 2022--

Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits (Southern Glazer’s)—the world’s preeminent distributor of beverage alcohol—today announced the launch of its new online events page, showcasing a curated list of the top food, wine, and cocktail events in the hospitality industry. Accessible at https://southernglazers.com/food-and-wine-events, the listing is designed to be a resource for industry professionals who are looking for an at-a-glance view of upcoming events – whether searching for an opportunity to network, learn best practices, or to showcase their brands.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220824005089/en/

Southern Glazer’s launches new online events page, showcasing a curated list of the top food, wine, and cocktail events in the hospitality industry, available at southernglazers.com. (Photo: Business Wire)

The listing was compiled with input from Southern Glazer’s mixologists and wine educators, as well as some of the industry’s top event planners. As the host of several of the world’s most celebrated food, wine and cocktail events, Southern Glazer’s understands the important role events play in connecting members of the trade and providing a platform for brands to engage with consumers. Leveraging the scale and reach of its Company website at southernglazers.com as a hub where industry professionals go to learn about elevating their craft, this online listing is another way to raise visibility for these important events.

“This truly is meant to be a one-stop-shop events hub for the hospitality industry,” said Lee Schrager, Senior Vice President of Communications & CSR for Southern Glazer’s, and Founder and Director of both the South Beach and New York City Wine & Food Festivals. “I get questions from people all the time in our industry about when certain events are happening so they can make their plans and now we can direct our hospitality friends and family to this easy to access online resource.”

The online events calendar is intended to keep hospitality industry pros up to date on the major experiences – from festivals, to trade events, to wine and spirits awards – that occur across the globe each year. Southern Glazer’s expects this list to grow and encourages event planners and organizers who would like their events included to submit their information on https://southernglazers.com/food-and-wine-events.

About Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits

Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits is the world’s preeminent distributor of beverage alcohol, and proud to be a multi-generational, family-owned company. The Company has operations in 44 U.S. states, the District of Columbia, and Canada. In 2022, Southern Glazer’s was listed as one of Forbes Best Employers for Diversity. In 2021, Southern Glazer’s was selected as a U.S. Best Managed Company by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal, as well as named by Newsweek as a Top 100 Most Loved Workplace. Southern Glazer’s urges all retail customers and adult consumers to market, sell, serve, and enjoy its products responsibly. For more information visit www.southernglazers.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @sgwinespirits.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220824005089/en/

CONTACT: Southern Glazer’s Wine and Spirits, LLC

Cindy Haas

Vice President, Public Relations

Office: (305) 625-4171, ext. 1166

Mobile: (786) 498-7640

Email:cynthia.haas@sgws.com

or

Sofia Estevez

Manager, Communications & CSR

Office: (305) 625-4171, ext. 1162

Mobile: (954) 870-1273

Email:sofia.estevez@sgws.com

KEYWORD: FLORIDA TEXAS UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: RETAIL RESTAURANT/BAR TECHNOLOGY WINE & SPIRITS SPECIALTY INTERNET FOOD/BEVERAGE

SOURCE: Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits

PUB: 08/24/2022 09:00 AM/DISC: 08/24/2022 09:03 AM