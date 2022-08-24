New Brand arbOUR Introduces Pro-Grade, Plant-Based Cleaning and Laundry Solutions to the Household and Professional Markets

COLUMBUS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 24, 2022--

Today, arbOUR announces the debut of its eco-effective cleaning and laundry collection. The launch introduces consumers to arbOUR’s commercial-grade cleaning products, which are formulated with plant-based, non-toxic ingredients strong enough to cleanse and disinfect, and safe for people, pets, and the planet. Already used by pro-sports teams, hospitals, restaurants, schools, and other corporate, civic, and commercial institutions, the affordably priced collection is now available directly to consumers. arbOUR’s launch products include eight essential cleaning and laundry solutions that elevate “clean” hygiene for everyone and every environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220824005238/en/

Natural cleaning products that are strong and safe for people, pets, and the planet — and really work! (Photo: Business Wire)

“No one should have to choose between strong cleaning products and safety,” said Carol Mehas, arbOUR Co-Founder and a pioneering product and brand developer who has worked for global leaders including L’Oreal, Sephora, and Estée Lauder. “At the heart of arbOUR are highly effective, environmentally and ethically conscious cleaning solutions that everyone will feel good about using at home, at work, and for the planet.”

Gentle, green, and proven to clean, arbOUR’s proprietary formulations are substantially more effective than leading products made with toxic and harsh cleaning agents. Why? Because arbOUR products are powered by clean, plant-based ingredients and bio-surfactants the proprietary formulations are greywater-safe; free of bleach, alcohol, phosphates, dyes, VOCs, and parabens for safe and biodegradable run-off.

The daily essentials in the arbOUR product line are cruelty-free and made in the U.S. with sustainable production and distribution processes to reduce waste and pollution.

Everyday Spray : Safe to use on all types of surfaces, fabrics, and other materials, this multi-surface cleaner removes stubborn stains and odors while neutralizing a broad spectrum of germs and bacteria.

Safe to use on all types of surfaces, fabrics, and other materials, this multi-surface cleaner removes stubborn stains and odors while neutralizing a broad spectrum of germs and bacteria. Everyday Wipes : arbOUR’s multi-surface disinfecting and sanitizing formulation in a convenient wipe.

arbOUR’s multi-surface disinfecting and sanitizing formulation in a convenient wipe. Daily Dish Soap : This plant-based degreaser and natural antimicrobial suds up to leave pots, pans, plates, and glassware spotless while being gentle on hands, pipes, and the planet.

This plant-based degreaser and natural antimicrobial suds up to leave pots, pans, plates, and glassware spotless while being gentle on hands, pipes, and the planet. Daily Handwash : An everyday cleanser safely formulated to leave big, little, and even sensitive hands clean, soft, soothed, and hydrated.

arbOUR’s Laundry Essentials formulations are inspired by what pro sports teams use, a uniquely ph-balanced, ultra-thin, plant-based secret solution for a deeper clean.

Free + Clear Laundry Detergent : A hypoallergenic, ultra-thin detergent engineered with a surface tension just above water to dissolve deeper into fabric fibers, and lift out dirt and oils.

A hypoallergenic, ultra-thin detergent engineered with a surface tension just above water to dissolve deeper into fabric fibers, and lift out dirt and oils. Activewear Detergent : A favorite of pro-sports teams, this ultra-thin formulation is engineered to lift away dirt, stains, and odors that conventional detergents can’t, while restoring the breathability and moisture-wicking properties of athleisure to extend the life of activewear.

A favorite of pro-sports teams, this ultra-thin formulation is engineered to lift away dirt, stains, and odors that conventional detergents can’t, while restoring the breathability and moisture-wicking properties of athleisure to extend the life of activewear. Stain Remover : Strong on stains and gentle on fabrics, this powerful stain remover lifts everything from grass to blood, ketchup to coffee.

Strong on stains and gentle on fabrics, this powerful stain remover lifts everything from grass to blood, ketchup to coffee. Odor Remover : Instead of masking smells, this odor remover neutralizes and dissolves odor-causing bacteria in fabrics, upholstery, and difficult-to-clean surfaces or anywhere musty odors make themselves at home.

Inspiring a forward-thinking approach to interacting with cleaning products, arbOUR is also aiming to engage the five senses with a joyful 3D experience that is educational, inclusive, and accessible. In addition to the brand’s website and social media destinations, the arbOUR TREEHOUSE is an interactive hub for cleaning tips, how-to’s, printables, games, and even curated cleaning “spraylists” on Spotify encouraging dancing while disinfecting, to inspire everyone to practice a cleaner lifestyle.

ArbOUR is a woman-owned and women-led brand. Current packaging is BPA-free and fully recyclable, and will continue to transition to newer, more sustainable packaging in the future.

For arbOUR’s consumer products and more information, visit www.arbourproducts.com. For arbOUR’s professional line, visit arbourproducts.com/pages/professional. Connect with arbOUR @arbourproducts.

arbOUR Products started as a labor of love by a mom, former product and brand developer, and lifelong seeker of a “better way” to clean. Unable to find what she was looking for on grocery and superstore shelves, she resolved to develop her own solution of commercial-strength cleaning products that actually work and are also sustainable, natural, and safe for the people, pets, and planet. Launched in summer 2022 with a range of home cleaning essentials, arbOUR is creating new solutions to age-old cleaning problems — from smarter stain-removers, to non-toxic ways to tackle stubborn odors, to hand wash made from sustainably sourced soapbark. arbOUR products are available exclusively on the arbourproducts.com website, where the arbOUR TREEHOUSE is building a community to redefine cleaning as less choreful, and more cheerful. For more good clean fun, visit arbourproducts.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220824005238/en/

CONTACT: Sara Strasbaugh, Godfrey Social PR

Email:Sara@godfreysocialpr.com

KEYWORD: OHIO UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: RETAIL SOCIAL MEDIA FAMILY MANUFACTURING CONSUMER HOME GOODS ONLINE RETAIL ELECTRONIC COMMERCE ENVIRONMENT SUSTAINABILITY COMMUNICATIONS WOMEN TEXTILES FASHION

SOURCE: arbOUR

PUB: 08/24/2022 09:02 AM/DISC: 08/24/2022 09:03 AM