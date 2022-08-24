Tinno USA Inc. Debuts WIKO VOIX, A New Smartphone for Value Seekers

PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 24, 2022--

Tinno USA Inc. introduces WIKO VOIX , a new smartphone designed with the value-seeker in mind. Tinno is a leading global smartphone manufacturer working with wireless industry partners to successfully launch a wide range of smartphones with attractive, innovative designs and key consumer-centric features across all major U.S. carriers.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220824005195/en/

The WIKO VOIX smartphone is available now in T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile stores. (Photo: Business Wire)

Tinno is once again leveraging their core strengths, in-house R&D, Industrial Design Center, strong supply chain, and carrier experience to roll out the WIKO VOIX smartphone in partnership with American Network Solutions. The new smartphone is available now exclusively at T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile.

American Network Solutions is Tinno’s sales and distribution partner for bringing the WIKO VOIX to market.

Lance Cornish, the Chief Product Officer of Tinno USA, says, “We’ve listened to consumers on which features matter most, including cameras, battery life, ease of use, and of course outstanding industrial design, to create a sleek smartphone with a great look and feel at a price point that makes sense for everyone. We’re calling this phone VOIX (pronounced ‘voice’), because we want to empower each person to use their unique voice, and we believe everyone’s voice deserves to be heard.”

“We are thrilled to work together with Tinno to bring this great new LTE value smartphone to market,” says James Daurio, the Vice President of Sales at American Network Solutions.

WIKO VOIX includes 2.0GHz Quad-Core processing power with 4G LTE speeds, 3GB RAM, and 32GB of internal storage on the latest Android™ 12 Operating System offering new and intuitive features. Enjoy movies, gaming, and other video content on the phone’s vibrant 6.5” HD+ IPS display. Storytellers and entertainers will appreciate the phone’s feature-packed dual rear camera (13+2MP) with an LED flash, as well as the 5MP front camera with 1080p video recording. With Google Assistant™ built in as well as HD Voice, it’s easy to make calls, send a text, or search online, all with your voice. The WIKO VOIX phone is also equipped with a long-lasting 3400mAh battery with a battery saver mode. Designed to enhance the consumer’s daily life with its thoughtful features and clever design, WIKO VOIX provides a seamless user experience and great design regardless of technical prowess or budget.

The WIKO VOIX smartphone is available now in T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile stores.

ABOUT TINNO

Founded in 2005, Tinno Mobile Technology Corp. has successfully grown to become a leading, Global Top-4 Original Design Manufacturer (ODM) for smartphones and wireless devices with a proven history of supplying products in more than 80 countries worldwide. Tinno is a full-service ODM with their own Industrial Design House, Research and Development teams, and their own high-capacity Manufacturing Facilities and Quality Systems. With a strategic focus on North America, Tinno USA Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary, was established in 2018 to focus on serving the North America market for 4G and 5G smartphones and wireless devices. For more information, please visit Tinno.us.

ABOUT AMERICAN NETWORK SOLUTIONS LLC

American Network Solutions (ANS) is a mainstream partner and supplier in the wireless industry, providing turn-key solutions for engineering, marketing, sales and logistics. Founded in 2013, ANS has been a leading supplier of smartphones, tablets and IOT devices to U.S. wireless carriers.

Android is a trademark of Google LLC.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220824005195/en/

CONTACT: Tinno Media Contact:

Holly Haworth

HollyNoellePR@Gmail.com

KEYWORD: TEXAS UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: OTHER CONSUMER MOBILE/WIRELESS TECHNOLOGY TEENS WOMEN CARRIERS AND SERVICES MEN TELECOMMUNICATIONS CONSUMER CONSUMER ELECTRONICS

SOURCE: Tinno USA Inc.

PUB: 08/24/2022 09:00 AM/DISC: 08/24/2022 09:02 AM