Grace Cathedral Adding New Languages to Visitor Experience

Grace Cathedral announced today that it has added three languages, Spanish, Chinese, and Korean, for its self-guided “Highlights” tour, so that even more sightseeing visitors and tourists from around the world can appreciate the impressive history, architecture, and artifacts of the cathedral. A sightseeing admission fee is charged for entry (see below) and includes the self-guided tours.

Grace now offers the Highlights Tour of 18 artifacts in 12 professionally curated touchscreen stops, in English, Spanish, Chinese, and Korean. The Highlights Tour is also available in a docent-led option, in English.

“Grace Cathedral is a home for all people of all faiths, nationalities, races, and ages,” said the Very Rev. Dr. Malcolm Clemens Young, Dean of Grace Cathedral. “By offering tours in Spanish, Chinese, and Korean, the languages most frequently requested by our visitors, we hope that even more people will have an opportunity to fully appreciate our cathedral and share in the sense of awe we have every day.”

Grace Cathedral is open to visitors Monday through Saturday from 10am - 5pm. Sightseeing admission tickets are $12 and include the self-guided tours. Seniors 65+ and youth between the ages of 12-22 are $10. Children 11 and under are free. Group discounts are available. Visitors can purchase timed tickets for self-guided or docent-led tours at gracecathedral.org/plan-your-visit/.

Individuals seeking a place for prayer or meditation are welcomed at no admission cost during sightseeing hours. Religious services are held regularly. For more information visit gracecathedral.org.

About Grace Cathedral

Grace Cathedral is an Episcopal church in the heart of San Francisco and the third largest Episcopal cathedral in the United States. Grace is a working cathedral and a house of prayer for all people, serving the community and its congregation with courage, joy and wonder through prayer, the arts, and connection, with a deep commitment to social justice. The cathedral is a famed destination for visitors from all over the world who come to see its striking architecture, stunning stained glass, two labyrinths, Interfaith AIDS Chapel, Aeolian-Skinner organ; and to participate in its beautiful traditional and contemporary expressions of spirituality, music and prayer. Everyone is welcome.

