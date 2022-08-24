G. Mondini’s compact Cigno Tray Sealer Now Available in North America

TAUNTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 24, 2022--

Harpak-ULMA, the industry leader in smart, connected packaging solutions, has announced the commercial availability of Cigno (pronounced Cheenyo ), a fully automatic, easy-to-use compact tray sealer that increases productivity in small-to-medium-sized food operations.

Cigno is designed for simplicity: streamlined installation, low staff and infrastructure requirements, and a gas flush design that eliminates the need for costly vacuum pumps and compressed air. Reduced complexity and intuitive functioning ensure greater ease of use while minimizing training requirements – making it more accessible at any skill level. Cigno’s smart, connected design supports Augmented Reality guided work instructions, allowing complete novices to become proficient operators in virtually no time. The Cigno’s toolless changeover design easily accommodates format changes without need of wrenches or trolleys. Its stainless-steel frame and easy accessibility meet the highest sanitary design standards, resulting in straightforward wash-down operations. The Cigno delivers production flexibility, effortless toolless changeover, and a cycle rate of 20-30 ppm — all at a very competitive price point. These features make the Cigno ideal for testing and pilot purposes as well as back-of-store operations.

The Cigno can be conveyor-fed – delivering automated product loading capability at a price point typical of semi-automatic machines. With the Cigno, advanced MAP tray-sealing technology is now available in a highly compact footprint (1.6 meters) — well below the industry standard of 2.4 meters. While the Cigno’s flexibility is suitable in a variety of products in many food packaging applications, this next-generation compact tray sealer likely delivers its greatest benefits to smaller meat, produce, and ready-meal retailers, as well as supermarket (back-of-store) operations.

Harpak-ULMA is G. Mondini’s exclusive distributor in North America. Carlo Bergonzi, the Harpak-ULMA product manager responsible for the Mondini product line, is enthusiastic about the Cigno’s introduction. “If you have space restrictions or limited technical support, the Cigno tray sealer should be on your radar. It’s an innovative machine design that can be easily integrated into existing facilities with MAP capabilities that apply across many food-industry segments,” he said. “Adopting the Cigno is a great first step for smaller manufacturers or retailers that need tray sealing technology. It has the price point and flexibility of a semi-automatic machine, but delivers the automated approach previously associated only with an in-line machine. Like those larger machines, we also offer end-to-end automation solutions for the Cigno. The beauty of the Cigno is that it doesn’t require any compromise on quality or product shelf-life achieved.”

