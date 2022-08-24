ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Why Russian Support for the War in Ukraine Hasn't Wavered

By Yasmeen Serhan
TIME
TIME
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KWKsa_0hTM3LhU00

Exactly six months have passed since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and so much has changed. At least 12 million Ukrainians have been displaced from their homes, half of whom have fled the country as refugees. NATO is on the verge of its most significant expansion in decades—one that will more than double its borders with Russia. While the impact of the war is most acutely felt in Ukraine, which has suffered thousands of civilian and military casualties and billions of dollars in infrastructure damage, reverberations in the form of food and energy crises are being experienced across the globe.

But one thing that hasn’t seemed to change is Russian public opinion. According to the Levada Center, an independent polling agency in Moscow, more than three-quarters of Russians continue to support what the Kremlin calls its “special military operation” in Ukraine, with just 18% opposed. Putin’s approval rating is similarly high at 83% , a figure that has only risen since the war began. A slightly smaller, but nonetheless consistent, majority of the public believe that the country is headed in the right direction.

Public sentiment in Russia is difficult to gauge, especially when expressing a position contrary to the state-controlled narrative can lead to arrest or worse . “The perception of any poll coming through your phone to any Russian person would be seen with suspicion, as if it’s coming from the government,” says Olga Khvostunova, a fellow at the U.S.-based Foreign Policy Research Institute. But the Levada Center, which the government declared a “ foreign agent ” in 2016, is likely an exception here. And while a recent study found that as many as 10% of those who profess to support the war may be doing so out of expediency, that still leaves a decisive majority of Russians who apparently back it.

Read more: With Pride and Dread, Ukraine Marks Its First Independence Day Since Russia’s Invasion

The durability of this support can be explained by a number of factors, not least the repressive nature of Russian authorities, the non-existence of any viable political opposition, and the country’s tightly-controlled media environment. But another important factor is that, for many ordinary Russians in places such as Moscow and St. Petersburg , life hasn’t fundamentally changed since Feb. 24. Yes, the country was hit with unprecedented Western sanctions, but those have yet to have a substantial impact on the availability of everyday goods (although food prices have gone up ) or on unemployment (which has fallen as low as 3.9% ). And while numerous foreign retailers such as Apple and IKEA have left the country, Levada Center polling shows that only a minority of Russians are particularly bothered by the Western brands’ departures, many of which have since been replaced by Russian copycats such as Starbucks replacement Stars Coffee and McDonalds substitute Vkusno i tochka , which roughly translates to “Tasty, period.”

In some ways, continued Russian support for the war is understandable. The absence of free and independent media in the country, coupled with the restrictive laws prohibiting opposition to the war (or even calling it a “ war ” at all), makes it difficult for ordinary Russians to get the full scope of what is happening in Ukraine. If the consistency of the polling tells us anything, it’s that most Russians are happy, if not resigned, to accept the Kremlin’s narrative of the war.

Denis Volkov, the director of the Levada Center, says that if anything has changed in the past six months, it’s that Russians appear to be disengaging from what is happening in Ukraine, with fewer following the news as attentively as they did when the war began. “More and more people are losing interest,” he says. That could help Russia’s ability to sustain the war, without major public opposition.

If, however, the realities creep ever closer to ordinary Russians—from vacation goers fleeing blasts on the beaches of Russian-occupied Crimea to elites such Darya Dugina , the daughter of a far-right ideologue, who was killed in a car bombing on Saturday in Moscow—perhaps interest in the war will grow and public sentiment will change. But if it does, it’s unlikely to be communicated through the public opposition seen in the early days of the war or during last year’s months-long anti-government protests in support of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, both of which resulted in thousands of arrests.

“If people are going to come out and take that risk, they need to know that there are going to be others out there with them,” says Sam Greene, a professor of Russian politics at King’s College London. “Taking that risk because it’s the moral thing to do is a really high bar to expect people to clear.”

Comments / 0

Related
nationalinterest.org

No Matter Who Wins Ukraine, America Has Already Lost

There are multiple tough strategic realities for the United States to absorb. Regardless of who wins the Ukrainian war, the United States will be the strategic loser. Russia will build closer relations with China and other countries on the Eurasian continent, including India, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the Gulf states. It will turn irrevocably away from European democracies and Washington. Just as President Richard Nixon and Henry Kissinger played the “China card” to isolate the Soviet Union during the Cold War, presidents Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping will play their cards in a bid to contain U.S. global leadership.
FOREIGN POLICY
TheDailyBeast

Russia Vows Revenge at the Latest Country to Cross Putin

Latvia’s parliament has moved to designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism over Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine—and the Kremlin does not appear to be taking it well. Russia is committing a “genocide against the Ukrainian people,” Latvian MPs said in a statement Thursday,...
POLITICS
Benzinga

Norwegian Expert Predicts 'The Beginning Of The End' For Vladimir Putin's Regime

A Norwegian expert says Russian President Vladimir Putin's regime is about to fall as his faltering invasion of Ukraine continues to hurt the economy. What Happened: Iver Neumann, the director of Norway's Fridof Nansen Institute and an expert on Russia, predicted Putin's refusal to reform the country's economy, magnified by the invasion of Ukraine, could be "the beginning of the end" of his regime.
POLITICS
Business Insider

Russia is trying to fool the world with its new 'hypersonic' Kinzhal missile

In March, Russia announced the first operational use of its new Kh-47M2 Kinzhal hypersonic missile. While it was the first operational use, it wasn't exactly the historic occasion it was made to seem. The Kh-47M2 is little more than a conventional air-launched ballistic missile with a decades-old design. In March...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexei Navalny
Daily Mail

Model wife of Putin's spokesman sparks anger as she is filmed smashing plates during Greek holiday as Russia carries out bloody invasion of Ukraine

A top Kremlin wife has caused outrage after she was seen on video frantically smashing plates while on vacation during Vladimir Putin's bloody war with Ukraine. Former Olympic skater Tatiana Navka, 47, born in Soviet Ukraine, is married to Dmitry Peskov, 54, Putin's spokesman and also deputy chief of his Kremlin administration.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine War#A Just Russia#Refugees#Ukrainians#Nato#The Levada Center#Russians#Kremlin
Daily Mail

US finally sanctions Putin's 'gymnast lover girlfriend' and the 'mother of his two children' Alina Kabaeva in latest round of hits on 10 other Russian nationalists

The U.S. imposed sanctions on Alina Kabaeva on Tuesday, a former Olympic gymnast who is believed to have a secret family with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Announcing the move, the Treasury coyly described the 39-year-old gold medallist as having 'a close relationship to Putin.'. But other countries have gone further,...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Russian commander in charge of Europe's largest nuclear plant 'has wired it with explosives and told the Ukrainians he will blow it up if they try to take it back', Kyiv's state atomic energy firm says

The Russian commander in charge of Europe's largest nuclear plant has wired it with explosives and threatened to blow it up if Ukraine tries to take it back, Kyiv claims. Major-general Valery Vasilyev, who commands Russia's nuclear, biological and chemical protection troops, has reportedly told Ukraine about the bombs and warned: 'This will be either Russian land or scorched earth.'
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
IKEA
NewsBreak
Apple
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Starbucks
Country
Russia
Daily Mail

Missile strike kills female commander who 'boasted of how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians' and whose troops fired on civilians in Donbas as she becomes Russia's first senior woman officer to die

A Russian female commander who boasted about how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians and whose troops fired on civilians in the Donbas region has been killed in a missile strike. Lieutenant Colonel Olga 'Kursa' Kachura, 52, was killed instantly after a Ukrainian missile hit her car as she was driving in the city of Horlivka, in the Donetsk region of Ukraine.
MILITARY
nationalinterest.org

Navy Day: Putin’s New Russian Fleet Has a Message for NATO

This year’s lineup reflects the Russian Navy’s slow-but-deliberate shift away from the hulking cruisers and destroyers of the Soviet era in favor of a leaner and smaller rapid-response force. On Sunday, Russia held a large-scale parade in St. Petersburg to mark Navy Day. This year’s parade featured forty-seven...
MILITARY
Business Insider

Russia says its Su-57 is performing 'brilliantly' in Ukraine, but there's little evidence the stealth jet is actually being used there

Despite the general underperformance of Russia's Aerospace Forces in the skies of Ukraine during over the course of Russia's invasion, Russian military leaders have nonetheless claimed that new prestige weapons such as the Su-57 Felon have performed well over the course of the invasion. Despite Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu's...
MILITARY
CNN

Soldiers fighting Russians have a new weapon. See what it can do

Ukrainian troops are loving their new Polish “Krabs” artillery system - a high-tech GPS-directed artillery system that is more accurate and safer than the old Soviet era kit. CNN’s Nic Robertson joins an artillery battery commander as he calls in fire on Russian positions.
MILITARY
TIME

TIME

70K+
Followers
8K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news and current events from around the globe.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy