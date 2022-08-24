ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone County, IN

All Tied Up

Yellow is often described as the color of happiness, optimism, energy, warmth and sunshine. It just happens to be the only color. that Westfield’s first mayor, Andy Cook, can see due to colorblindness. In 2010 Cook organized the first-ever Yellow Tie Gala benefiting the Westfield Youth Assistance Program (WYAP). Rather than calling it a black-tie gala, he chose the moniker as a nod to the only color he can see.
WESTFIELD, IN
BAGI Celebrates 100 Years

The Builders Association of Greater Indianapolis (BAGI) is celebrating 100 years of providing key networking and education opportunities to hundreds of its members and the citizens of Central Indiana. The organization was created in 1922 and serves Boone, Hamilton, Hancock, Johnson, Madison, Marion, Morgan and Shelby County, respectively. Throughout the years, its.
WESTFIELD, IN
Carmel reader wonders about possible corruption in Carmel government

Letters to the Editor do not reflect the opinions of The Reporter, its publisher or its staff. You can submit your own Letter to the Editor by email to [email protected]. Please include your phone number and city of residence. The Reporter will publish one letter per person per week.
CARMEL, IN
Kokomo YouTuber plans statewide treasure hunt

KOKOMO, Ind. — An Indiana man is setting up a statewide treasure hunt on Saturday. Adam Rood, who manages a YouTube channel called "Driving Me Quackers," is hiding gifts across 10 Indiana counties. The prizes in each location include Amazon gift cards, rubber ducks, and a signed copy of the book "Starfish" by Kokomo author Lisa Fipps.
KOKOMO, IN
Fall fun destinations in central Indiana for 2022

INDIANAPOLIS — Temperatures will soon drop, kids are back to school, and football season here. There are so many things to do in the Indianapolis area when it comes to the fall season. Greater Indianapolis is plentiful with scares, pumpkin patches, orchards, festival, and more!. We took a look...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fit for a Queen

The Johnson County Fair Queen Contest is a long-standing tradition. Each young woman selected must be an active member of 4-H, poised and well-spoken. Grace McCarty, a 17-year-old senior at Center Grove High School, was chosen as the 2022 Johnson County Fair Queen on July 17. Grace is a nine-year...
JOHNSON COUNTY, IN
3 Dutch soldiers injured, 2 critically, in after shooting in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Three Dutch soldiers were shot and wounded early Saturday outside a downtown hotel in Indianapolis, authorities said. In a news release, the Netherlands Ministry of Defense said one of the soldiers was in critical condition. Officials with the Indianapolis Metro Police Department said two of the soldiers were in critical condition, WRTV, WTTV and the Indianapolis Star reported.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
See over 500 collector cars at 15th Artomobilia in Carmel

The first of a series of classic Indiana car sculptures planned for the 96th Street corridor between White River and Keystone Parkway will be displayed for the first time on Saturday during the 15th annual Artomobilia in the Carmel Arts & Design District. The Marmon Wasp sculpture, designed by artist Arlon Bayliss and built by bo-mar Industries, honors the car that won the first Indianapolis 500 in 1911.
CARMEL, IN
Nationwide Scammer Sentenced in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Federal officials say the man behind a nationwide senior romance scam has been sentenced. Edwin Agbi has been sentenced to five years in federal prison, says the Department of Justice. Agbi was convicted on several charges, including mail fraud and money laundering. Investigators say several packages...

