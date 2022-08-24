Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Tyler O’Neill’s walk-off walk caps Cardinals’ comeback win over Braves
Tyler O’Neill’s walk-off walk lifted the St. Louis Cardinals past the visiting Atlanta Braves 6-5 Saturday night. The Cardinals completed
Cardinals score twice in bottom of the 9th, beat Braves 6-5
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Corey Dickerson tied the game with an infield single and Tyler O’Neill drew a bases-loaded walk, all in the bottom of the ninth inning, to give the St. Louis Cardinals a 6-5 win over the Atlanta Braves on Saturday night. Nolan Arenado and Andrew Knizner homered for the Cardinals, who claimed their sixth walk-off win of the season. Brendan Donovan hit a one-out double off Kenley Jansen (5-1) in the ninth and advanced to third on a wild pitch. Jansen walked Paul Goldschmidt and hit Nolan Arenado to load the bases. Dickerson singled to shortstop Dansby Swanson, scoring Donovan and tying the game. Jansen then walked O’Neill on five pitches to blow his fifth save in 34 chances. Ryan Helsley (8-1) pitched a scoreless ninth in his first appearance since Aug. 16 after missing eight games due to the birth of his first child.
Myers homers, Darvish finds groove as Padres top Royals 4-3
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Wil Myers hit a two-run homer against his former team, Yu Darvish recovered from a rocky start and the San Diego Padres beat the Kansas City Royals 4-3 on Saturday night. After falling behind 3-0 in the first inning, the Padres took the lead in the third and held on. Myers connected in the second, and San Diego went ahead on RBI singles by Manny Machado and Brandon Drury an inning later. Darvish (11-7) allowed three runs and five hits in seven innings. He struck out six and walked two. The right-hander has lasted at least six innings in 22 of his 24 starts, most in the National League. “After the first inning I was just thinking if I could get through five it’d be a good night,” Darvish said. “Somehow I managed to get to seven innings, so all in all I think it was a good outing.”
Diamondbacks build lead, add more to knock off White Sox
Carson Kelly and Geraldo Perdomo drove in three runs apiece, Jake McCarthy had four hits and three runs, and Merrill
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KELOLAND
Watch: Lincoln and Jefferson win in Games of the Week
Two games livestreamed as the Games of the Week this weekend. Lincoln and Jefferson were the two teams who picked up wins on Friday and Saturday.
Comments / 0