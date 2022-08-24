Kohr Explores: Abbey Road Farm’s Silobration features wine tasting, music
PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — Winemakers at Abbey Road Farm are gearing up for their summer Silobration NW .
This weekend’s event will include wine tasting, live music and much more.Teacher pay penalty worse in Oregon and Washington than other states: Report
Kohr Harlan went out to Carlton with a preview of what to expect.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.
Comments / 0