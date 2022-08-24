ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Kohr Explores: Abbey Road Farm’s Silobration features wine tasting, music

By Kohr Harlan
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 3 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — Winemakers at Abbey Road Farm are gearing up for their summer Silobration NW .

This weekend’s event will include wine tasting, live music and much more.

Kohr Harlan went out to Carlton with a preview of what to expect.

