ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
townepost.com

All Tied Up

Yellow is often described as the color of happiness, optimism, energy, warmth and sunshine. It just happens to be the only color. that Westfield’s first mayor, Andy Cook, can see due to colorblindness. In 2010 Cook organized the first-ever Yellow Tie Gala benefiting the Westfield Youth Assistance Program (WYAP). Rather than calling it a black-tie gala, he chose the moniker as a nod to the only color he can see.
WESTFIELD, IN
townepost.com

BAGI Celebrates 100 Years

The Builders Association of Greater Indianapolis (BAGI) is celebrating 100 years of providing key networking and education opportunities to hundreds of its members and the citizens of Central Indiana. The organization was created in 1922 and serves Boone, Hamilton, Hancock, Johnson, Madison, Marion, Morgan and Shelby County, respectively. Throughout the years, its.
WESTFIELD, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy