Yellow is often described as the color of happiness, optimism, energy, warmth and sunshine. It just happens to be the only color. that Westfield’s first mayor, Andy Cook, can see due to colorblindness. In 2010 Cook organized the first-ever Yellow Tie Gala benefiting the Westfield Youth Assistance Program (WYAP). Rather than calling it a black-tie gala, he chose the moniker as a nod to the only color he can see.

WESTFIELD, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO