Read full article on original website
Related
wxhc.com
Cayuga Health Opens New Physical Therapy Location in Downtown Cortland
Yesterday, Cayuga Health Systems officially opened their new Cayuga Physical Therapy location on Main Street in Downtown Cortland. The facility is 2,000 square feet and replaces the previous physical therapy that was located on Commons Ave. in Cortland. “Our physical therapists provide convenient appointments each weekday and our new space...
wxhc.com
Dozens of Business Step up to Help Those Affected by Voyant and ALPLA Closure
The announcement of Voyant and ALPLA Inc. shutting down their operations in Cortland County by the end of the year left the possibility of over 500 people without work. The Cortland County Workforce Development office and Cortland Works Career Center have ramped up efforts to ensure that workers who will be displaced by the closure will have the opportunity to connect with businesses that are actively hiring.
wxhc.com
Homer School Superintendent Tom Turck Gives Updates on School Year
Homer Schools Superintendent Tom Turck joined John Eves on Meet Cortland County this morning. He gave us an update on the upcoming school year with things becoming more normal again. As well as the additions of Community Liaisons at all buildings in the district.
Binghamton HS to host distinguished graduates dinner
The Binghamton City School District will host it's Annual Distinguished Graduates Dinner on Thursday, October 13th, at Binghamton High School.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cortland roads will be shutdown for SUNY move-in
Cortland Mayor Scott Steve announced via Facebook that there will be daily road closures and redirections as students move in to SUNY Cortland throughout the weekend.
wxhc.com
Students Begin to Return at SUNY Cortland
Today begins the arrival of students to SUNY Cortland in the City of Cortland. The move-in is expected to go through this Sunday. Traffic is expected to be heavy and those traveling in the Cortland area should expect delays as road work and road closures will increase congestion. SUNY Cortland is urging those coming to Cortland to find an alternative route from 81 other than Exit 11 (Clinton Ave).
Successful City of Binghamton backpack giveaway
This marks the 6th year that the City of Binghamton has partnered with CARES, Community Advocates Restoring Educational Standards, to provide families with free backpacks and supplies for school.
wxhc.com
Village of Homer Wants Community Input for DRI Application
If the Village of Homer wins the grant, that would mean $10 million in funds that could be used towards projects to revitalize the downtown area of Homer. In order to maximize the chances to become the 2022 Central NY winner of the grant, Mayor McCabe is asking the community for input. Community members can give their input at the upcoming meetings Sept. 1 Virtually via Zoom at 7pm, an In-Person meeting Sept. 7th from 4pm-7pm at the Homer Center for the Arts, or through the online survey found here.
RELATED PEOPLE
This Sherburne Firefighter Is A Hero; But To Him It’s Just His Job
Here's a young hero who is dedicated to serving and protecting his community, in much more ways than just one. As a fire fighter, secretary, farmer, and family man, Ed has always put others ahead of himself. Eddy has been a member of the Sherburne Fire Department for years, starting...
Corning Market Street trust company building up for sale
Market Street Trust Company owns Market Street Services, LLC at 76-82 East Market St. in Corning. The company is based out of New Hampshire and started out as a family office in 1909, becoming a Trust Company in 1987.
967thevine.com
Tompkins County officials seek dog that bit someone
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Officials in Tompkins County are looking for a dog. The Health Department says a black dog bit someone around 2:30 PM on Wednesday, in the Mulholland Wildflower Preserve off Giles Street in Ithaca. Officials say the person walking the dog was a white male with...
Vestal Emergency Squad Preparing to Move Into New Headquarters
The Vestal Volunteer Emergency Squad will soon be operating from its newly-constructed complex near the town's public library. Construction work on the headquarters building on the Vestal Parkway near the entrance to Route 26 has been completed. There are five bays for vehicles in the new Vestal Volunteer Emergency Squad...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Shopping carts defile the confluence
A shopping cart sculpture has been erected at the confluence in Binghamton, marring the picturesque landscape.
Roaches noted in 2 of 4 restaurant inspection failures at Destiny; 8 CNY restaurants fail
Here are the food service inspections reported by the Onondaga County Health Department from Aug. 7 to Aug. 13:
Popular Owego farm store to celebrate anniversary
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Little Creek Farm in Owego decided to help their neighbors by offering farm-fresh eggs, pork, and beef in a stand by the road, all on honor system.
In a very rare move, Central NY fire department announces plans to close
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Sentinel Heights Fire Department — a volunteer department that services part of the town of Onondaga — is dissolving at the end of the year. The department - founded 76 years ago - made the announcement in a Facebook post Tuesday. It’s very...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
localsyr.com
8 restaurants fail their health inspection: August 7-13
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of August 7 to August 13, 2022. Baked Potato Express (Mobile Unit) TGI Friday’s in Destiny USA. Sake Japan in Destiny USA. Sbarro in Destiny USA. Cajun Cafe &...
Binghamton Shoppers Await Construction of New Parking Garage
Now that the old city-owned parking facility on Water Street has been torn down, people who shop, work and live in downtown Binghamton are looking forward to the new garage. Workers from Gorick Construction began the massive demolition project at site next to Boscov's department store a couple of days after Christmas.
Hilfiger family donates bags for back-to-school giveaway
Correction: The information about businesses involved in the event has been updated. ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – This Saturday, August 27th local kids will have the chance to get a bag from fashion designer Tommy Hilfiger at an event sponsored by Family Affairs and Stop the Violence. The event will run from noon to 3:00 p.m. […]
House of the Week: Couple put their ‘hearts’ into restoring Cazenovia’s Vadeboncoeur estate
CAZENOVIA, N.Y. – When Greg and Nichole Widrick returned to Upstate New York from New York City, they were unaware of the legacy of the Vadeboncoeur estate in Cazenovia. But they knew they needed to preserve some of it.
Comments / 0