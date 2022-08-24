If the Village of Homer wins the grant, that would mean $10 million in funds that could be used towards projects to revitalize the downtown area of Homer. In order to maximize the chances to become the 2022 Central NY winner of the grant, Mayor McCabe is asking the community for input. Community members can give their input at the upcoming meetings Sept. 1 Virtually via Zoom at 7pm, an In-Person meeting Sept. 7th from 4pm-7pm at the Homer Center for the Arts, or through the online survey found here.

HOMER, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO