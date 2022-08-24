ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cortland, NY

Cayuga Health Opens New Physical Therapy Location in Downtown Cortland

Yesterday, Cayuga Health Systems officially opened their new Cayuga Physical Therapy location on Main Street in Downtown Cortland. The facility is 2,000 square feet and replaces the previous physical therapy that was located on Commons Ave. in Cortland. “Our physical therapists provide convenient appointments each weekday and our new space...
CORTLAND, NY
Dozens of Business Step up to Help Those Affected by Voyant and ALPLA Closure

The announcement of Voyant and ALPLA Inc. shutting down their operations in Cortland County by the end of the year left the possibility of over 500 people without work. The Cortland County Workforce Development office and Cortland Works Career Center have ramped up efforts to ensure that workers who will be displaced by the closure will have the opportunity to connect with businesses that are actively hiring.
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
Students Begin to Return at SUNY Cortland

Today begins the arrival of students to SUNY Cortland in the City of Cortland. The move-in is expected to go through this Sunday. Traffic is expected to be heavy and those traveling in the Cortland area should expect delays as road work and road closures will increase congestion. SUNY Cortland is urging those coming to Cortland to find an alternative route from 81 other than Exit 11 (Clinton Ave).
CORTLAND, NY
Village of Homer Wants Community Input for DRI Application

If the Village of Homer wins the grant, that would mean $10 million in funds that could be used towards projects to revitalize the downtown area of Homer. In order to maximize the chances to become the 2022 Central NY winner of the grant, Mayor McCabe is asking the community for input. Community members can give their input at the upcoming meetings Sept. 1 Virtually via Zoom at 7pm, an In-Person meeting Sept. 7th from 4pm-7pm at the Homer Center for the Arts, or through the online survey found here.
HOMER, NY
Tompkins County officials seek dog that bit someone

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Officials in Tompkins County are looking for a dog. The Health Department says a black dog bit someone around 2:30 PM on Wednesday, in the Mulholland Wildflower Preserve off Giles Street in Ithaca. Officials say the person walking the dog was a white male with...
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
8 restaurants fail their health inspection: August 7-13

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of August 7 to August 13, 2022. Baked Potato Express (Mobile Unit) TGI Friday’s in Destiny USA. Sake Japan in Destiny USA. Sbarro in Destiny USA. Cajun Cafe &...
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
Hilfiger family donates bags for back-to-school giveaway

Correction: The information about businesses involved in the event has been updated. ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – This Saturday, August 27th local kids will have the chance to get a bag from fashion designer Tommy Hilfiger at an event sponsored by Family Affairs and Stop the Violence. The event will run from noon to 3:00 p.m. […]
ELMIRA, NY

