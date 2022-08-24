ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cortland, NY

Final Course of Asphalt to Begin Next Week

Starting next week, with weather permitting, the City of Cortland DPW will begin to place the final course of asphalt on city streets. Starting Monday, August 29th DPW crews will start on Floral Ave. (Madison St. to West Main), then go on Norma’s Way, and finish on Lincoln Ave. (between Homer Ave. and Woodruff St.).
CORTLAND, NY
Students Begin to Return at SUNY Cortland

Today begins the arrival of students to SUNY Cortland in the City of Cortland. The move-in is expected to go through this Sunday. Traffic is expected to be heavy and those traveling in the Cortland area should expect delays as road work and road closures will increase congestion. SUNY Cortland is urging those coming to Cortland to find an alternative route from 81 other than Exit 11 (Clinton Ave).
CORTLAND, NY
NY Police Issue Important Warning for Wide Loads on Highways

I couldn't believe what I was seeing as I drove with my wife on Route 17 on the way to Ithaca, NY this past weekend. It was so huge it looked like a cartoon, but as we got closer we could finally see the reality of the situation: a MASSIVE quarry truck was being towed, sandwiched between a parade of vehicles with flashing "wide load" signs.
ITHACA, NY
Cortland, NY
Jewett, NY
Cortland, NY
Cortland Mayor: Businesses stepping in to help with looming job losses

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Two businesses in Cortland will close by the end of this year. Mayor Scott Steve tells WHCU it’s going to affect hundreds of people. Voyant Beauty and ALPLA employed over 400 folks in the Cortland area. The mayor says they’re in talks with the property owners to make sure the properties remain maintained.
CORTLAND, NY
Port Byron man chalks up fourth DWI this year

State Troopers out of Lyons responded to a vehicle crashing into a residence on Grist Mill Drive in Lyons on Sunday (8/21) at 7:59 p.m. The vehicle operator, Severiano Martinez-Pazos, age 39, of Aldrich Road in Port Gibson was subsequently arrested for Felony Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor vehicle in the First Degree; Felony DWI, with two prior convictions, and Felony DWI/BAC, with a blood alcohol level of .17%. He was taken to centralized arraignment and released to appear in Lyons Town Court.
PORT BYRON, NY
Village of Homer Wants Community Input for DRI Application

If the Village of Homer wins the grant, that would mean $10 million in funds that could be used towards projects to revitalize the downtown area of Homer. In order to maximize the chances to become the 2022 Central NY winner of the grant, Mayor McCabe is asking the community for input. Community members can give their input at the upcoming meetings Sept. 1 Virtually via Zoom at 7pm, an In-Person meeting Sept. 7th from 4pm-7pm at the Homer Center for the Arts, or through the online survey found here.
HOMER, NY
Serious Hit-n-Run Crash in Utica: ‘She Just Kept on Going!’

"For the life of me I can't understand why she didn't stop...She just kept on going like nothing happened!" Those words from an eyewitness in a serious hit-and-run, T-bone style accident at Genesee Street and the Parkway in Utica that sent one man to the hospital on Thursday afternoon. In fact, Victoria Cooke's vehicle would also be struck before the driver was ultimately stopped when another motorist further South on Genesee Street approached the wrecked vehicle and removed the keys from the ignition before the operator could drive any further.
UTICA, NY
Cayuga Health Opens New Physical Therapy Location in Downtown Cortland

Yesterday, Cayuga Health Systems officially opened their new Cayuga Physical Therapy location on Main Street in Downtown Cortland. The facility is 2,000 square feet and replaces the previous physical therapy that was located on Commons Ave. in Cortland. “Our physical therapists provide convenient appointments each weekday and our new space...
CORTLAND, NY
Fulton Police Investigate Ontario Street Stabbing

FULTON – Last night, Saturday, August 27, at 1:55 a.m., Fulton Police responded to a reported stabbing which occurred in the 500 block of Ontario Street. A 35-year-old woman, unnamed by police, was found at that location with multiple stab wounds. She was transported by ambulance to a Syracuse area hospital where she underwent emergency surgery. According to police, she is currently listed in stable condition.
FULTON, NY

