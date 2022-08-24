Read full article on original website
Final Course of Asphalt to Begin Next Week
Starting next week, with weather permitting, the City of Cortland DPW will begin to place the final course of asphalt on city streets. Starting Monday, August 29th DPW crews will start on Floral Ave. (Madison St. to West Main), then go on Norma’s Way, and finish on Lincoln Ave. (between Homer Ave. and Woodruff St.).
In a very rare move, Central NY fire department announces plans to close
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Sentinel Heights Fire Department — a volunteer department that services part of the town of Onondaga — is dissolving at the end of the year. The department - founded 76 years ago - made the announcement in a Facebook post Tuesday. It’s very...
Students Begin to Return at SUNY Cortland
Today begins the arrival of students to SUNY Cortland in the City of Cortland. The move-in is expected to go through this Sunday. Traffic is expected to be heavy and those traveling in the Cortland area should expect delays as road work and road closures will increase congestion. SUNY Cortland is urging those coming to Cortland to find an alternative route from 81 other than Exit 11 (Clinton Ave).
NY Police Issue Important Warning for Wide Loads on Highways
I couldn't believe what I was seeing as I drove with my wife on Route 17 on the way to Ithaca, NY this past weekend. It was so huge it looked like a cartoon, but as we got closer we could finally see the reality of the situation: a MASSIVE quarry truck was being towed, sandwiched between a parade of vehicles with flashing "wide load" signs.
Cortland Mayor: Businesses stepping in to help with looming job losses
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Two businesses in Cortland will close by the end of this year. Mayor Scott Steve tells WHCU it’s going to affect hundreds of people. Voyant Beauty and ALPLA employed over 400 folks in the Cortland area. The mayor says they’re in talks with the property owners to make sure the properties remain maintained.
2 Central New York factories employing 500 to close
Cortland, N.Y. -- Two Central New York factories are slated to close by the end of the year, eliminating nearly 500 jobs. Voyant Beauty and Alpla Inc. notified workers in Cortland on Tuesday of the plans to shut down the factories.
Homer School Superintendent Tom Turck Gives Updates on School Year
Homer Schools Superintendent Tom Turck joined John Eves on Meet Cortland County this morning. He gave us an update on the upcoming school year with things becoming more normal again. As well as the additions of Community Liaisons at all buildings in the district.
Port Byron man chalks up fourth DWI this year
State Troopers out of Lyons responded to a vehicle crashing into a residence on Grist Mill Drive in Lyons on Sunday (8/21) at 7:59 p.m. The vehicle operator, Severiano Martinez-Pazos, age 39, of Aldrich Road in Port Gibson was subsequently arrested for Felony Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor vehicle in the First Degree; Felony DWI, with two prior convictions, and Felony DWI/BAC, with a blood alcohol level of .17%. He was taken to centralized arraignment and released to appear in Lyons Town Court.
Binghamton Post Office Parking Spaces Blocked by New Curb
Access to a few parking spaces at a neighborhood post office in Binghamton now is affected by a newly-installed curb. The spaces are located on the east side of the Southview Station post office at Vestal Avenue and Mary Street. Nearby residents have wondered whether the construction of the curb...
House of the Week: Couple put their ‘hearts’ into restoring Cazenovia’s Vadeboncoeur estate
CAZENOVIA, N.Y. – When Greg and Nichole Widrick returned to Upstate New York from New York City, they were unaware of the legacy of the Vadeboncoeur estate in Cazenovia. But they knew they needed to preserve some of it.
Cortland roads will be shutdown for SUNY move-in
Cortland Mayor Scott Steve announced via Facebook that there will be daily road closures and redirections as students move in to SUNY Cortland throughout the weekend.
Roaches noted in 2 of 4 restaurant inspection failures at Destiny; 8 CNY restaurants fail
Here are the food service inspections reported by the Onondaga County Health Department from Aug. 7 to Aug. 13:
Binghamton man arrested for DWI after hitting curbs and road signs
A Binghamton man was charged with Driving While Intoxicated on the night of August 18th.
Shots Fired Inside CNY Veteran’s Center; Founder Says Mission Is Unchanged
Security enhancements are coming to the Central New York Veterans' Outreach Center/ Utica Center for Development after shots rang out in the facility's gymnasium during a basketball game. Utica police were called to 726 Washington Street in Utica shortly after 9:00 Thursday night - the former downtown YMCA building -...
Village of Homer Wants Community Input for DRI Application
If the Village of Homer wins the grant, that would mean $10 million in funds that could be used towards projects to revitalize the downtown area of Homer. In order to maximize the chances to become the 2022 Central NY winner of the grant, Mayor McCabe is asking the community for input. Community members can give their input at the upcoming meetings Sept. 1 Virtually via Zoom at 7pm, an In-Person meeting Sept. 7th from 4pm-7pm at the Homer Center for the Arts, or through the online survey found here.
Serious Hit-n-Run Crash in Utica: ‘She Just Kept on Going!’
"For the life of me I can't understand why she didn't stop...She just kept on going like nothing happened!" Those words from an eyewitness in a serious hit-and-run, T-bone style accident at Genesee Street and the Parkway in Utica that sent one man to the hospital on Thursday afternoon. In fact, Victoria Cooke's vehicle would also be struck before the driver was ultimately stopped when another motorist further South on Genesee Street approached the wrecked vehicle and removed the keys from the ignition before the operator could drive any further.
Cayuga Health Opens New Physical Therapy Location in Downtown Cortland
Yesterday, Cayuga Health Systems officially opened their new Cayuga Physical Therapy location on Main Street in Downtown Cortland. The facility is 2,000 square feet and replaces the previous physical therapy that was located on Commons Ave. in Cortland. “Our physical therapists provide convenient appointments each weekday and our new space...
Syracuse University students are back and so is this legendary Marshall Street bar
Syracuse, NY — For the first time in five years, Syracuse University students returning for the fall semester can head straight to Hungry Chuck’s bar after they unpack. Hungry Chuck’s opens at 9 p.m. tonight in its new home at 135 Marshall St. Students, many accompanied by their parents, began moving in this week for the semester that starts Monday.
This Sherburne Firefighter Is A Hero; But To Him It’s Just His Job
Here's a young hero who is dedicated to serving and protecting his community, in much more ways than just one. As a fire fighter, secretary, farmer, and family man, Ed has always put others ahead of himself. Eddy has been a member of the Sherburne Fire Department for years, starting...
Fulton Police Investigate Ontario Street Stabbing
FULTON – Last night, Saturday, August 27, at 1:55 a.m., Fulton Police responded to a reported stabbing which occurred in the 500 block of Ontario Street. A 35-year-old woman, unnamed by police, was found at that location with multiple stab wounds. She was transported by ambulance to a Syracuse area hospital where she underwent emergency surgery. According to police, she is currently listed in stable condition.
