ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mercer County, NJ

Comments / 0

Related
94.3 The Point

12 Foods That Define New Jersey

From boardwalk to some Italian-American classics, here's a list of foods that define the garden state. The Jersey Shore has many iconic stops, but these are the must-sees when you take a trip down the shore!
TRAVEL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mercer County, NJ
Food & Drinks
Mercer County, NJ
Lifestyle
County
Mercer County, NJ
City
Ocean Grove, NJ
City
West Windsor Township, NJ
Mercer County, NJ
Restaurants
newjerseyisntboring.com

35 Free New Jersey Events for September 2022

Is your favorite four-letter word FREE? Of course, it is! Good thing there’s plenty of free, fun entertainment going on in NJ all month long in September. Be sure to put these free events (which include fireworks, free movies, festivals, and more) on your calendar. Due to the ongoing...
BAYONNE, NJ
NJ.com

Here are 5 N.J. lakefront homes that you can buy before summer ends

Lakefront living has its allure. Boating, fishing, swimming — and don’t forget the sunsets. For those shopping for the ultimate backyard accessory in New Jersey — a lake — there are quite a few homes to choose from. Realtor.com has 157 current listings in New Jersey that contain the word “lakefront.”
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Coffee Info#Food Drink Info#Coffee Beans#Central Jersey#Iced Coffee#Food Drink#The Best Coffee Shop#The Best Coffee Shops#Dominican Red Honey#Grover S Mill Coffee
94.3 The Point

New Jersey’s own Campbell’s Soup does the can-can for 125 years of condensed soup

New Jersey’s own Campbell Soup is celebrating a big birthday this month. They are celebrating the 125th birthday of condensed soup. Condensed soup was a big breakthrough in helping homemakers serve up a great meal. One can of condensed soup with water or milk added, depending on the soup, would yield 2 or 3 servings of soup as opposed to a single serving can of soup.
FOOD & DRINKS
94.3 The Point

15 Facts You Probably Didn’t Know About New Jersey

New Jersey is one of the most controversial states in the entire country and an interesting one at that! Our very own state is one of those love or hate kinds of topics. You meet people from the area who absolutely love New Jersey and never want to leave. Then, there are plenty of others that just can’t stand the topic of all things New Jersey.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Starbucks
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
New Jersey 101.5

Where a Food Network star went for dinner at the NJ shore

Celebrity chef Robert Irvine was in South Jersey over the weekend to spend some time with friend and business associate Scott Philly and his family at their Longport home. According to Scott's dad, Todd Philly, Irvine told them he wanted to eat at Robert's Place in Margate. Irvine knew Robert's Place, the popular Atlantic Avenue spot, from his days living in South Jersey years ago when he worked as a chef at Trump Taj Mahal, Resorts, and Ceasars.
LONGPORT, NJ
NJ.com

Another N.J. town edges toward launching legal weed store

EDITOR’S NOTE: NJ Cannabis Insider is hosting a day-long conference and networking event Sept. 15 at the Crowne Plaza Princeton, featuring ma. Curaleaf is expected to go before a state panel in two weeks to obtain final approvals to expand its 1 ½-year old medical dispensary in Bordentown Township and begin selling adult recreational weed.
BORDENTOWN, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Another landmark New Jersey pizzeria closes

I suppose it’s just the way of the world, but it seems like more and more New Jersey institutions, whether because of the pandemic, retirement, of falling business. The latest famed NJ pizzeria to fold is Angelo’s in Maywood, a staple in the Bergen County borough since 1963.
MAYWOOD, NJ
94.3 The Point

94.3 The Point

Toms River, NJ
18K+
Followers
17K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

94.3 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy