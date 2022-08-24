Read full article on original website
Related
Michelle Williams Starred In ‘The Greatest Showman’ Because She Needed a Break From Intense Dramas
Michelle Williams went from 'Dawson's Creek' to dark fare like 'Blue Valentine.' To reset, she took on a surprising choice: 'The Greatest Showman.'
Tea with Ozzy Osbourne: ‘I’ve sung that song for 55 years. I’m not going to forget the words’
Birmingham’s Commonwealth Games closing ceremony on 8 August was a starry night showcasing the city’s rich musical legacy. The Peaky Blinders-themed song and dance number and the dandified return of Dexy’s Midnight Runners singing Geno; the athletes’ flag-waving entrance to the Spencer Davis Group’s Keep on Running and, of course, a Duran Duran medley – everything was Brum and proud.
Comments / 0