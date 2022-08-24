Read full article on original website
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in Texas
7 of the strangest laws in Houston. How many have you broken?
These are some of San Antonio's most unusual laws
This businessman is giving away millions in San Antonio
Beto says Abbott's "response to Sutherland Springs, Santa Fe, El Paso and now Uvalde has been the same stale but predict
news4sanantonio.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crews repairing damage from major accident at Southwest Side intersection
SAN ANTONIO - Crews are working to repair the damage from an accident on Thursday to a Southwest Side intersection. The accident happened at the intersection of Frio City Road and Ceralvo Street and heavily damaged utility poles and signage. Crews have been working over 12 hours to repair the...
KSAT 12
San Antonio woman arrested after leaving scene of deadly crash involving motorcyclist, affidavit says
SAN ANTONIO – A woman was arrested Saturday after San Antonio police said she left the scene of a deadly crash she was involved in earlier this year. Mercedes Haines, 29, is charged with failure to stop and render aid - death, according to records from the Bexar County Jail.
news4sanantonio.com
Woman shot from passing vehicle while walking along Northeast Side highway, police say
SAN ANTONIO - A woman is in the hospital after being shot while walking along a Northeast Side highway early Friday morning. The shooting happened around 5:30 a.m. along Austin Highway near Rittiman Road. Police said the woman was walking along the highway when she was hit by a bullet...
KSAT 12
Man found dead in pool of blood at North Side home; 1 detained
SAN ANTONIO – A man was detained at his North Side home on Friday morning after another man was found dead in a pool of blood, according to San Antonio police. Police said they initially received a call after 6 a.m. from a man saying he thought he hurt someone at his home in the 100 block of Englewood, not far from West Avenue.
San Antonio road rage leads to man pointing gun at 55-year-old woman
Police are searching for the suspect.
Guadalupe County forced to dismiss 12 cases after Schertz Police Department taints evidence while cleaning storage area
SAN ANTONIO — The Guadalupe County district attorney on Friday dismissed a dozen criminal cases, including some felony charges, because of a clerical error by the Schertz Police Department. The police force admits employees "destroyed or comingled" evidence when they cleaned out a property storage room in January, sparking...
KSAT 12
Downtown homeless camp cleared; TxDOT fencing off area
SAN ANTONIO – It’s not the first time a homeless camp under I-37 has been cleared out, but the Texas Department of Transportation is hoping it may be the last. TxDOT and City of San Antonio employees, along with SAPD, were at the site near Brooklyn Avenue Thursday morning, where dozens of people have been camping out - close to services they use. As the people staying there packed up what they could, city crews cleared out anything left behind.
Bexar County deputies arrest eight in incident at Converse Walmart
Deputies reported hearing gunshots at a nearby house.
KTSA
Man is shot while working on vehicle at a San Antonio Apartment complex
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man who was making some late night car repairs has been shot. KSAT-12 reports it happened at around 11:45 P.M. Thursday at Amber Hill Apartments in the 5300 block of Northwest Loop 410. The man was working on a car when he was...
Eight people detained, including five teens, after shooting prompts Walmart evacuation in Converse, BCSO says
CONVERSE, Texas — The Bexar County Sheriff's Office detained eight people Saturday afternoon after the second shooting in less than 24 hours in the neighborhood near the back loading area of a Walmart store in Converse, Sherriff Javier Salazar said. Numerous law enforcement personnel were sent to the Walmart...
news4sanantonio.com
Residents say ground shook after huge explosion, massive fire at SAWS facility
SAN ANTONIO - A lightning strike may be to blame for a massive fire at a water facility late Monday night. Crews got reports of an explosion and a huge fire just after 9 p.m. at the San Antonio Water System (SAWS) facility off Hardy Road. Nearby residents said the...
Texas Residents Say Ground Shook After Intense Explosion
The fire could be seen for miles.
Dozens of people living in the Hays St. encampment face another sweep this week
SAN ANTONIO — The area underneath the I-37 and 281 overpass has been Christina Barrera's home for 17 years. She considers the community a family and takes care of as many people as she can, as often as she can. When she learns of another scheduled sweep, the first thing she thinks is "here we go again."
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Persistent Drought Dries Up, Closes Popular Central Texas Swimming Hole
After reports last month that a popular Central Texas swimming hole was drying up, Hays County parks say they're closing Jacob's Well to swimming for the remainder of the year. The Hays County Parks Department said the watering hole was suffering from significant drought and that significant rainfall was needed...
KENS 5
Caught on video: Thieves make off with 6-foot decor outside San Antonio business
SAN ANTONIO — A bizarre theft was caught on video when two men allegedly stole garden decor of a 6-foot rooster. It belongs to a longtime family business off Blanco Road near La Manda Boulevard. And the crime has left Angel Torres, owner of Mikes Hare Styles, scratching his head.
Man in critical condition after he was shot on a sidewalk; police search for suspect
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio police are looking for a person who shot a man on a sidewalk on the city's northwest side. The shooting happened around 11:45 p.m. on Thursday near an apartment complex close to NW Loop 410 and Evers Road. Police said a man was outside...
62 Year Old Scott Payne Dead After Motorcycle Accident Near New Braunfels (New Braunfels, TX)
Authorities state that a San Antonio man was killed on Sunday afternoon in a motorcycle accident. Canyon Lake Fire, EMS, troopers from the Texas Department of Public Safety, and Comal County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived at the accident scene west of New Braunfels around 2:18 PM on Sunday.
KSAT 12
South Side woman shot in head during struggle over gun, police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Police are questioning the boyfriend of a woman who was shot in the head in a South Side home. SAPD officers were called to a home located in the 3000 block of Ivy Ridge Lane around 9 a.m. Saturday. Upon arrival, officers found a...
Central Texas parents share their story after teen son dies due to suspected overdose
KYLE, Texas — Officials reported three Hays CISD students have died in just a month after taking pills suspected to be laced with fentanyl. 17-year-old Kevin McConville was one of them. His mom found him dead in his room on Aug. 3. For his parents Shannon and Darren McConville, it was unimaginable.
