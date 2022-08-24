Death toll of Michigan dog illness up to 60

LANSING, Mich. ( WLNS ) — The number of dogs suspected of dying from a new parvo-like illness has now doubled in Northern Michigan, going from 30 to 60 in just a matter of days.

The jump has prompted state officials to investigate the unidentified illness that is mostly impacting dogs under the age of two.

The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development is continuing their testing to learn more. According to state officials, one of the best ways to keep your pet safe is by making sure they’re up to date on vaccinations. They say this will decrease the chances of your pet getting the severe illness.

“It’s going to be those unvaccinated ones that put them in the greater category for this serious illness and or higher risk for potential death,” said Dr. Jennifer Calogero, assistant state veterinarian with the MDARD. “It’s working with your veterinarian to make sure you vaccinate as quickly as possible for the dog’s life.”

This illness is highly contagious for dogs. It is not transmittable to humans or other animals. State officials say to make sure to clean up after your pet, and not allow them to come in contact with other pets’ waste.

If your dog does start to show signs of the illness, state officials suggest you keep them away from other dogs and call your veterinarian immediately.

Animal shelters in Northern Michigan who have seen cases say some of the symptoms of this illness include vomiting, diarrhea, and bloody stools.

“We are working very closely with our partners in local veterinary clinics talking to them quite frequently in addition to animal control officers and the Michigan State University Veterinary Diagnostic Lab,” Calogero said. “We have submitted samples to the Michigan State University Veterinary Diagnostic Lab, and a few of the samples we submitted did end up testing positive for canine parvovirus , however, we still have results pending and we still have more to learn regarding the situation.”

The illness prompted the city of Kalamazoo parks department to postpone the Friday Bark in the Park event that was scheduled to be held at Fairmount Dog Park.

“Kzoo Parks will continue to follow guidance from Kalamazoo County Animal Services and Enforcement for Fairmount Dog Park,” a statement read. “At this time Kzoo Parks has not been advised to close the dog park due to the outbreak, so it is currently open for use at the owner’s discretion. Dogs experiencing any symptoms or that are known to have been exposed to illness should stay home.”

