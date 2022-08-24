Read full article on original website
Police identify man killed in double shooting in Moline Acres
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was killed in a double shooting in Moline Acres Tuesday night. The shooting happened at 8 p.m. in the 9700 block of Portage Drive. Police said two men shot at each other following an altercation. Both were hospitalized but one of the men later died. Police later identified him as Jerusal Cooper. He was 46 years old.
WATCH: Suspect fires shots at gun case during break-in at Academy Sports
O’FALLON, Ill. (KMOV) - An investigation is underway after two Academy Sports + Outdoors stores were targeted in St. Peters and the Metro East. The first incident was reported at the sporting goods store on West Highway 50 in O’Fallon, Illinois around 4:20 a.m. A dark-colored Hyundai Elantra was abandoned in between the damaged double doors of the building. Employees told News 4 that no one was injured since they were just arriving for their shift Wednesday morning. Police later said surveillance video from inside the store showed multiple people getting out of the Hyundai following the crash and heading to the gun department. The suspects then reportedly attempted to get into the gun cases using a blunt force object but were not successful. They then ran off.
Man charged in deadly hit-and-run outside Ted Drewes
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office charged 25-year-old Jacob Adler in a fatal hit-and-run, alleging he struck a 17-year-old with his truck outside a Ted Drewes and then fled. A probable cause statement alleges Adler was driving in a Ford truck past Ted Drewes in...
Former Northwoods police officer fined for assaulting woman at St. Louis County DMV
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- A former Northwoods, Missouri Police Officer was fined $10,000 for assaulting someone at a DMV in Florissant. Michael L. Bennett, 64, pleaded guilty to hitting a woman at the DMV repeatedly in April during a confrontation. Court documents say Bennett was off duty and in plain clothes when he intervened in an argument between a customer and an employee. Bennett identified himself as a police officer, the documents say, and began giving commands to the customer.
Man charged with assaulting officers at Metro East nightclub
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man has been charged with assaulting and resisting two officers at a Metro East nightclub on April 20. Leland Cherry Jr. is charged with two counts each of aggravated battery to a peace officer and resisting a peace officer. He is also charged with one count of aggravated assault.
Man accused of shooting Rigazzi’s co-worker sentenced to 8 1/2 years in prison
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man with a "quite disturbing number of criminal offenses" has been sentenced to eight and one-half years in prison for shooting his then Rigazzi's co-worker. Eyewitnesses told investigators they saw Philandias Calvin shoot his co-worker seven times after a verbal argument...
Man sentenced to 12 years for robbing St. Peters liquor store at gunpoint
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A Northwoods man was sentenced to 12 years in prison for robbing a liquor store in St. Peters in 2018. Bobby Andre, 44, was convicted of robbing the Cool Spot Liquor Store on July 31, 2018. Charges said he robbed the store at gunpoint and stole $143. Police matched Andre’s DNA to a blue rag he dropped while robbing the store.
‘I didn’t want to die;’ Union man is the victim of a random shooting
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Chad Cartwright is recovering from a gunshot wound to his lower back. He suffered the injury when someone randomly shot into the pickup he was driving on Page Boulevard when he stopped for a red light at Academy Avenue. "The next thing I know, the...
24-year-old hit, killed by car in North County identified
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 24-year-old woman was hit and killed by a car in north St. Louis County late Monday night. Police said Jeep Grand Cherokee hit Deandra Rodgers, 24, in the 9900 block of Page Avenue in Overland, Mo. just before midnight. When officers arrived they found Rodgers dead.
St. Charles County police seek help finding 2 missing 13-year-olds
ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV) – Two 13-year-olds are missing out of St. Charles County. According to the St. Charles County Police Department, Mary-Beth Leigh Rhodes and Dylinn Grace Mertens were last seen around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Sherwood Harbor in Portage Des Sioux. Rhodes was last...
WATCH: Surveillance video shows break-in at Academy Sports in St. Peters
News 4 Meteorologist Leah Hill talks with a Washington University professor about the scrubbed launch.
Police: Mother allegedly hire suspects to kidnap, drive son from California to Missouri
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An arrest was made after a duo allegedly took a teenage boy against his will in California to relocate him to the Show-Me State. Shana Gaviola, 35, of Clovis, California and Julio Sandoval, 41, of Piedmont, Missouri, was federally charged with violating a protective order in July 2021. According to the indictment unsealed Tuesday, the protective order was issued at the request of Gaviola’s son. He lived with his mother and another family in 2020. The teen later petitioned to be emancipated and obtained a domestic violence protection order from her.
Gardner files motion to vacate Lamar Johnson’s conviction
Pedestrian hit, killed by car in North County
Officers Shute & Beffa swam through chest-deep water to rescue a woman on July 28, 2022.
Homicide detectives called after man found shot inside car in North City
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot in north St. Louis City before noon Monday. Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department found a man shot inside a car in the 1400 block of E. Adelaide before noon. This is between the College Hill and O’Fallon neighborhoods.
Frontenac squad car struck by driver during traffic stop
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - An officer was uninjured after a suspected impaired driver hit their squad car in Frontenac Sunday night. The Frontenac Police Department said one of their officers was conducting a traffic stop for saturation patrol, a unit looking for impaired drivers. During the traffic stop, the squad car was rear-ended, causing severe damage.
California woman tells her story after St. Louis County officers save her from flood waters
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - California resident Roslyn Brewer was in St. Louis on July 28 to visit family. She had just picked up her rental car and was on her way to grab lunch for her brother and sister-in-law when flood waters started to rise. “It was raining really...
Accident at end of chase closes all lanes of WB I-70 near Highway 79 in St. Charles County Monday afternoon
ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV) - An accident at the end of a chase closed all lanes of westbound I-70 near Highway 79 in St. Charles County Monday afternoon. The accident happened around 3:00 p.m. between the Highway 79 and Mid Rivers Mall exits. St. Louis County police tell News 4 that detectives spotted a stolen Jeep Cherokee near I-70 and Goodfellow. It was stolen from Wentzville in June and is connected to several violent felonies. Police tried to initiate a traffic stop, but the driver kept going, leading them on a chase.
4 shot near Jennings schools
JENNINGS, Mo. (KMOV) – Four people were shot near Jennings schools Monday morning. St. Louis County Police Officers were called to the 8800 block of Cozens Avenue around 7:15 a.m. Responding officers confirmed two people were found shot at Shannon Avenue and Brookfield Drive and two additional victims were found nearby.
Interview with Greater St. Louis Inc. about where the city currently stands
