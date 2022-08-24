ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Haven, MI

localsportsjournal.com

Mona Shores captures Battle of the Boardwalk championship

It was a beautiful day for volleyball by the water as teams competed in the Battle of the Boardwalk on Friday, hosted by Grand Haven. Mona Shores, Spring Lake and Fruitport also competed. The Sailors did their thing and captured their third consecutive boardwalk championship with wins over Grand Haven...
NORTON SHORES, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Romero gets another hat trick leading Oakridge past Muskegon Catholic, 7-0

MUSKEGON -T he Oakridge boys soccer team routed Muskegon Catholic Central 7-0 on Friday. Arturo Romero continued his scoring spree with another three-goal hat trick. Zach Maitner netted a pair of goals, while Logan Hunt and Tyler Lewis each added a goal. Goalkeeper Keegan Williamsen posted his second shutout in...
MUSKEGON, MI
Mattawan, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
Grand Haven, MI
East Grand Rapids, MI
Grand Haven, MI
Norton Shores, MI
Michigan Sports
MLive

See photos as Mona Shores hosts Manitowoc Lincoln in high school football

MUSKEGON, MI - Fans packed the newly-turfed stadium at Mona Shores High School to watch Manitowoc Lincoln and Mona Shores face off for the 2022 Battle of the Beaver trophy. During the game, players from Mona Shores wore the same numbers as the first 1963 football club from the school. Many players from the original team watched the game and greeted the current team during a ceremony after the game.
MUSKEGON, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Grand Haven and Mona Shores finish in 2-2 tie

The Mona Shores boys soccer team came back to tie Grand Haven by a score of 2-2 on Thursday night. The Bucs led 2-1 at the half but the Sailors managed to capture the equalizing goal in the second half. Kyle Leenhouts and Kaden Pulaski each found the net for...
GRAND HAVEN, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Garcia scores three goals as Shelby blanks Reed City, 5-0, in soccer

The Shelby boys soccer team turned in a solid performance with a 5-0 shutout of Reed City on Friday. Mason Garcia led the way with a three-goal hat trick, while Ignacio Ortiz bagged a pair of goals. Wyatt Dickman, Ortiz, Miguel Guerra, Alejandro Perez and Zach Horton each collected assists.
SHELBY, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Mona Shores’ golfers claim OK Green Jamboree

The Mona Shores Sailors claimed the first OK Green Jamboree of the season on Wednesday afternoon at Lincoln Golf Club. Five Sailors finished in the top ten as Mona Shores finished the day with a round of 173. Zeeland West finished at 175, good for the runner-up position while Zeeland...
NORTON SHORES, MI
#Sailors
localsportsjournal.com

Sailors fall to Forest Hills Central 4-1 in Tuesday soccer action

The Mona Shores boys soccer team fell to Forest Hills Central on Tuesday evening by a score of 4-1. The Sailors trailed 2-0 at the half and struggled offensively. Easton Lopez scored the team’s only goal off an assist from Kyle Anderson. “This one’s on me,” said Coach William...
NORTON SHORES, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Stratton leads Whitehall to shootout victory over Hudsonville Unity Christian, 54-26

Whitehall’s Kyle Stratton started his season in grand style on Thursday night in leading the Vikings to a 54-26 non-league football victory over the Hudsonville Unity Christian Crusaders. Stratton accounted for five touchdowns, including three touchdown passes, one rushing TD and he returned an interception for a touchdown. Trannon...
WHITEHALL, MI
localsportsjournal.com

WMC wins in four sets over Tri-Unity Christian

The Western Michigan Christian volleyball team took down Tri-Unity Christian in four sets on Tuesday evening. The Warriors won with scores of 22-25, 25-21, 25-14 and 25-17. Julissa TerHaar had 15 digs for the Warriors, while Abby Leffring had 12 kills and eight blocks. Ashley Folkema and Nora Anderson added...
MUSKEGON, MI
michigansportsradio.com

Streak Snapped! West Ottawa Tops Northview, Halts 26-Game Skid

The West Ottawa Panthers entered the 2022 season amidst the third-longest active losing streak in the State of Michigan (26 games). Only New Haven (31) and Pontiac (33) had lost more games than West Ottawa in a row. With key returners back, such as quarterback Cole Tulgestke, and the excitement and momentum that surrounds their new stadium, the energy around Pat Collins’ program had never felt higher. I can only now imagine the energy that will fill their brand new stadium next week for its debut, after the Panthers snapped their losing streak in Week 1 of the season. They stunned the Northview Wildcats on Friday night, 27-16.
HOLLAND, MI
Sports
localsportsjournal.com

Orchard View’s return to varsity football results in lopsided loss

The Orchard View Cardinals opened their season with a difficult trip to Reed City to take on the Coyotes. The Cardinals were saddled with a 62-16 loss in their first varsity football contest since 2020. Low numbers a year ago prevented Orchard View from fielding a varsity team. On Thursday,...
MUSKEGON, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Hart’s Pirates earn 5-1 soccer road win at Benzie Central

Hart built a 4-0 lead at the half and cruised to a 5-1 non-conference boys soccer win over Benzie Central on Wednesday night. The game was played in Benzonia. After a slow start, which found the Pirates looking for an opening in the compact Huskies defense, a weak pass from a Benzie defender across the middle was intercepted by senior team captain Blane Bromley. He beat the Huskies’ keeper for the game’s first goal.
HART, MI
MLive

See photos as Rockford tops East Grand Rapids in season opening game

ROCKFORD, MI - High school football is back this season in full force with hundreds of students, parents and fans roaring in gleeful support. Rockford High School hosted East Grand Rapids for its first home game of the season. Students from Rockford filled the stands donning Hawaiian themed outfits while students from East Grand Rapids responded with equally bright neon construction clothing.
ROCKFORD, MI
MLive.com

Rockford’s Mac VandenHout throws six TD passes in win over East Grand Rapids

ROCKFORD – Rockford senior wide receiver Brody Thompson took a second to enjoy the moment during the Rams’ 48-7 season-opening win over East Grand Rapids Thursday night. “I turned to our running backs coach and said, ‘Wow, football is so much fun,’” said Thompson, who was sidelined all of last year due to injury. “I missed it so much and I’m excited to be out here.”
ROCKFORD, MI

