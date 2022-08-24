The West Ottawa Panthers entered the 2022 season amidst the third-longest active losing streak in the State of Michigan (26 games). Only New Haven (31) and Pontiac (33) had lost more games than West Ottawa in a row. With key returners back, such as quarterback Cole Tulgestke, and the excitement and momentum that surrounds their new stadium, the energy around Pat Collins’ program had never felt higher. I can only now imagine the energy that will fill their brand new stadium next week for its debut, after the Panthers snapped their losing streak in Week 1 of the season. They stunned the Northview Wildcats on Friday night, 27-16.

HOLLAND, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO