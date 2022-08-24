Read full article on original website
localsportsjournal.com
Mona Shores captures Battle of the Boardwalk championship
It was a beautiful day for volleyball by the water as teams competed in the Battle of the Boardwalk on Friday, hosted by Grand Haven. Mona Shores, Spring Lake and Fruitport also competed. The Sailors did their thing and captured their third consecutive boardwalk championship with wins over Grand Haven...
localsportsjournal.com
Romero gets another hat trick leading Oakridge past Muskegon Catholic, 7-0
MUSKEGON -T he Oakridge boys soccer team routed Muskegon Catholic Central 7-0 on Friday. Arturo Romero continued his scoring spree with another three-goal hat trick. Zach Maitner netted a pair of goals, while Logan Hunt and Tyler Lewis each added a goal. Goalkeeper Keegan Williamsen posted his second shutout in...
localsportsjournal.com
Liam Smith scores a pair of goals as Reeths-Puffer shuts out North Muskegon, 4-0
MUSKEGON – — The Reeths-Puffer boys soccer team shut down North Muskegon, 4-0, on Friday. The action was scoreless at the half before the Rockets found their rhythm on offense. Liam Smith led the way with two goals and an assist, while Conner Mammen and Aiden McCollum added...
localsportsjournal.com
Defense sparks Muskegon in narrow victory over rival East Kentwood, 20-14
MUSKEGON — It was defense that kept Muskegon in the game in its opener against East Kentwood. That defense ultimately won it as well in a 20-14 Big Reds victory in the Hackley Stadium Showcase on Friday evening. After it took the lead on a 20-yard quarterback keeper from...
See photos as Mona Shores hosts Manitowoc Lincoln in high school football
MUSKEGON, MI - Fans packed the newly-turfed stadium at Mona Shores High School to watch Manitowoc Lincoln and Mona Shores face off for the 2022 Battle of the Beaver trophy. During the game, players from Mona Shores wore the same numbers as the first 1963 football club from the school. Many players from the original team watched the game and greeted the current team during a ceremony after the game.
localsportsjournal.com
Grand Haven and Mona Shores finish in 2-2 tie
The Mona Shores boys soccer team came back to tie Grand Haven by a score of 2-2 on Thursday night. The Bucs led 2-1 at the half but the Sailors managed to capture the equalizing goal in the second half. Kyle Leenhouts and Kaden Pulaski each found the net for...
localsportsjournal.com
Garcia scores three goals as Shelby blanks Reed City, 5-0, in soccer
The Shelby boys soccer team turned in a solid performance with a 5-0 shutout of Reed City on Friday. Mason Garcia led the way with a three-goal hat trick, while Ignacio Ortiz bagged a pair of goals. Wyatt Dickman, Ortiz, Miguel Guerra, Alejandro Perez and Zach Horton each collected assists.
localsportsjournal.com
Mona Shores’ golfers claim OK Green Jamboree
The Mona Shores Sailors claimed the first OK Green Jamboree of the season on Wednesday afternoon at Lincoln Golf Club. Five Sailors finished in the top ten as Mona Shores finished the day with a round of 173. Zeeland West finished at 175, good for the runner-up position while Zeeland...
localsportsjournal.com
Sailors fall to Forest Hills Central 4-1 in Tuesday soccer action
The Mona Shores boys soccer team fell to Forest Hills Central on Tuesday evening by a score of 4-1. The Sailors trailed 2-0 at the half and struggled offensively. Easton Lopez scored the team’s only goal off an assist from Kyle Anderson. “This one’s on me,” said Coach William...
localsportsjournal.com
Stratton leads Whitehall to shootout victory over Hudsonville Unity Christian, 54-26
Whitehall’s Kyle Stratton started his season in grand style on Thursday night in leading the Vikings to a 54-26 non-league football victory over the Hudsonville Unity Christian Crusaders. Stratton accounted for five touchdowns, including three touchdown passes, one rushing TD and he returned an interception for a touchdown. Trannon...
localsportsjournal.com
WMC wins in four sets over Tri-Unity Christian
The Western Michigan Christian volleyball team took down Tri-Unity Christian in four sets on Tuesday evening. The Warriors won with scores of 22-25, 25-21, 25-14 and 25-17. Julissa TerHaar had 15 digs for the Warriors, while Abby Leffring had 12 kills and eight blocks. Ashley Folkema and Nora Anderson added...
michigansportsradio.com
Streak Snapped! West Ottawa Tops Northview, Halts 26-Game Skid
The West Ottawa Panthers entered the 2022 season amidst the third-longest active losing streak in the State of Michigan (26 games). Only New Haven (31) and Pontiac (33) had lost more games than West Ottawa in a row. With key returners back, such as quarterback Cole Tulgestke, and the excitement and momentum that surrounds their new stadium, the energy around Pat Collins’ program had never felt higher. I can only now imagine the energy that will fill their brand new stadium next week for its debut, after the Panthers snapped their losing streak in Week 1 of the season. They stunned the Northview Wildcats on Friday night, 27-16.
localsportsjournal.com
Orchard View’s return to varsity football results in lopsided loss
The Orchard View Cardinals opened their season with a difficult trip to Reed City to take on the Coyotes. The Cardinals were saddled with a 62-16 loss in their first varsity football contest since 2020. Low numbers a year ago prevented Orchard View from fielding a varsity team. On Thursday,...
localsportsjournal.com
Muskegon Heights struggles in opening-game loss to Godwin Heights
The Muskegon Heights Tigers’ football team ran into a buzz saw in the form of Godwin Heights on Friday night. The host Tigers dropped a 43-6 decision to the Wolverines in a game played at Phillips Field. Tiger quarterback G’Nari Davis hit Jameer Williams on a 10-yard touchdown pass...
Top 10 W. Michigan high school football prospects
With the help of 247 Sports’ Allen Trieu, WOOD TV8 is breaking down his list of the top ten seniors in West Michigan.
localsportsjournal.com
Hart’s Pirates earn 5-1 soccer road win at Benzie Central
Hart built a 4-0 lead at the half and cruised to a 5-1 non-conference boys soccer win over Benzie Central on Wednesday night. The game was played in Benzonia. After a slow start, which found the Pirates looking for an opening in the compact Huskies defense, a weak pass from a Benzie defender across the middle was intercepted by senior team captain Blane Bromley. He beat the Huskies’ keeper for the game’s first goal.
See photos as Rockford tops East Grand Rapids in season opening game
ROCKFORD, MI - High school football is back this season in full force with hundreds of students, parents and fans roaring in gleeful support. Rockford High School hosted East Grand Rapids for its first home game of the season. Students from Rockford filled the stands donning Hawaiian themed outfits while students from East Grand Rapids responded with equally bright neon construction clothing.
MLive.com
Rockford’s Mac VandenHout throws six TD passes in win over East Grand Rapids
ROCKFORD – Rockford senior wide receiver Brody Thompson took a second to enjoy the moment during the Rams’ 48-7 season-opening win over East Grand Rapids Thursday night. “I turned to our running backs coach and said, ‘Wow, football is so much fun,’” said Thompson, who was sidelined all of last year due to injury. “I missed it so much and I’m excited to be out here.”
localsportsjournal.com
Liam Smith nets two goals as Reeths-Puffer plays to a 4-4 tie with Hudsonville
The Reeths-Puffer boys soccer team played to a 4-all draw against Hudsonville on Tuesday evening. Liam Smith led the way with a pair of goals, while Carson Cooper and Aiden McCollum added a goal apiece. Isaac Ritsema, Nick Clemens, JT Fansler and Smith posted assists for the Rockets. Goalkeeper Gage...
localsportsjournal.com
Ludington racks up 492 yards in offense, holds off Petoskey 37-31 in overtime
PETOSKEY — It came down to a big goal-line stand for the Ludington football team to secure a 37-31 overtime win at Petoskey in the season opener for both teams Thursday night. Aidan Gilchrist punched the ball in from 6 yards out for the game-winner in overtime for the...
