Corvallis, OR

klcc.org

Eugene’s Hult Center marks 40 years

Eugene’s Hult Center for the Performing Arts celebrates 40 years of operation this weekend. This week, the center released a short documentary marking the anniversary. In the film, local storyteller and journalist Fred Crafts explains, “The grand opening occurred on September 24th, 1982. About 3,000 people attended. All the city bigwigs were there including author Ken Kesey of Pleasant Hill, and actor David Ogden Stiers of Eugene was the master of ceremonies. Eugene singer-songwriter Mason Williams, in a tux, rode his canoe from Springfield to Willamette Street, and then he went to the parking garage and asked the attendant to park it.”
EUGENE, OR
hh-today.com

City vacates street to help Helping Hands

Three members of the Albany City Council plus the mayor Wednesday pushed through a move to vacate or abandon a short section of Jefferson Street, an action the Helping Hands homeless shelter needs to expand. As authorized by the council at a work session March 7, the vacation of the...
ALBANY, OR
kcfmradio.com

RV Couple Claims Harassment; Food Share Recipient of Grant Money; Report on Local Creeks and Rivers; COVID-19

A person who refers to himself as a citizen of Florence is saying he is unduly being targeted for parking his RV on the city streets of Florence. Jeff Iak has begun a Facebook campaign and sent letters to the City Council stating that he believes that what he has experienced has been tantamount to harassment by City Code officer Dan Frazier. Iak stated in his correspondence to the city council that on three occasions they have been asked to move. He also said on social media that they are currently unable to find or afford conventional housing. Florence City Manager Erin Reynolds confirmed the actions of the city code officer, but said that the city does not target individuals, but merely respond to complaints lodged by individuals.
FLORENCE, OR
Corvallis, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Government
City
Corvallis, OR
klcc.org

August 27, 1972: The day the Grateful Dead saved Springfield Creamery

In August of 1972, the Springfield Creamery hit a financial rough patch. Owners Chuck and Sue Kesey had been in business for more than a decade and just introduced a new probiotic product called Nancy’s Yogurt. But debts and back taxes threatened to shut them down. That’s when somebody...
EUGENE, OR
Person
Martin Luther King
northeastoregonnow.com

Beef Northwest Feeders Expands Footprint With Carlton Farms

Beef Northwest Feeders (Beef NW), a family-owned cattle operation headquartered in North Powder, has purchased family-owned Carlton Farms in Yamhill County. “We are delighted to add Carlton Farms to our portfolio of agricultural businesses,” said Julian Garcia, Beef NW’s CEO. “Their commitment to quality, customers, and employee focus unlocks exciting growth opportunities in the Pacific Northwest. This acquisition reflects our continued commitment to investing in local agriculture.”
YAMHILL COUNTY, OR
klcc.org

Eye 5 for August 27, 2022

Jason Brown joined KLCC as Program Director on January 30, 2019. Most recently Brown was Operations Director at KRCU in Cape Girardeau MO, and host of the music show Left of the Dial. This week we’ve got brand new music from the likes of Spiritualized, The War on Drugs, and...
EUGENE, OR
#Mlk#Parks And Recreation
hh-today.com

Squatters’ hideouts cleared of underbrush

After a few days out of town, I found the landscape around Cox Creek and the Waverly Memorial Cemetery had a new look. Gone was the thicket of brambles and branches that camouflaged the vagrant encampments there in the past. Here’s my report from Saturday afternoon:. Tombstones from long...
ALBANY, OR
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
kezi.com

Albany bicyclist declared deceased after truck crash

ALBANY, Ore. -- A bicyclist is dead after a pickup truck crash Monday morning, the Linn County Sheriff’s Office said. According to the LCSO, at about 8:13 a.m. on August 23 they received a call about a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on Riverside Drive outside of Albany. Officials say deputies and medics from the Albany Fire Department arrived to the scene to find that a bicyclist had been hit by a blue 2002 Chevrolet Avalanche pick-up truck. The bicyclist, identified as Kelli Lyn Kennedy, 52, of Albany, was declared dead at the scene by paramedics.
ALBANY, OR
KVAL

Update: OR 126 McKenzie Highway reopened after crash

UPDATE #2 (12:45 p.m.) : ODOT announced all lanes of OR 126 McKenzie Highway are open. ODOT says to watch for crews still in the area. UPDATE #1: ODOT says one lane of OR 126 McKenzie Highway is now open. Crews are responding to a crash still in the area. ODOT Expect delays and use caution.
VIDA, OR
klcc.org

Fired DOC employee claims retaliatory actions and discrimination by administrators

A former state corrections official says she was fired for opposing unethical practices by her administrators at the Oregon Department of Corrections. Nathaline Frener joined DOC as an assistant director in 2019 after heading Lane County’s youth services department. But on July 29, 2022, DOC director Colette Peters fired Frener through a termination letter, saying she was taking the division’s leadership “in a new direction.”
OREGON STATE
WGAU

Woman arrested for allegedly covering floor of Oregon cannabis dispensary with teriyaki sauce

PORTLAND, Ore. — A woman was arrested Tuesday afternoon after covering the floor of a cannabis dispensary in Newport, Oregon with teriyaki sauce, police say. According to a news release from the Newport Oregon Police Department, officers were called out to a dispensary after a woman making a purchase took a pack of an unknown sauce and began spreading it over the counter, throwing it at staff.
NEWPORT, OR

