Eugene’s Hult Center marks 40 years
Eugene’s Hult Center for the Performing Arts celebrates 40 years of operation this weekend. This week, the center released a short documentary marking the anniversary. In the film, local storyteller and journalist Fred Crafts explains, “The grand opening occurred on September 24th, 1982. About 3,000 people attended. All the city bigwigs were there including author Ken Kesey of Pleasant Hill, and actor David Ogden Stiers of Eugene was the master of ceremonies. Eugene singer-songwriter Mason Williams, in a tux, rode his canoe from Springfield to Willamette Street, and then he went to the parking garage and asked the attendant to park it.”
City vacates street to help Helping Hands
Three members of the Albany City Council plus the mayor Wednesday pushed through a move to vacate or abandon a short section of Jefferson Street, an action the Helping Hands homeless shelter needs to expand. As authorized by the council at a work session March 7, the vacation of the...
City of Salem approves funding for young adult micro-shelter village
Another micro-shelter village for the homeless is in the works in Salem -- this one focusing on helping young adults in need.
RV Couple Claims Harassment; Food Share Recipient of Grant Money; Report on Local Creeks and Rivers; COVID-19
A person who refers to himself as a citizen of Florence is saying he is unduly being targeted for parking his RV on the city streets of Florence. Jeff Iak has begun a Facebook campaign and sent letters to the City Council stating that he believes that what he has experienced has been tantamount to harassment by City Code officer Dan Frazier. Iak stated in his correspondence to the city council that on three occasions they have been asked to move. He also said on social media that they are currently unable to find or afford conventional housing. Florence City Manager Erin Reynolds confirmed the actions of the city code officer, but said that the city does not target individuals, but merely respond to complaints lodged by individuals.
August 27, 1972: The day the Grateful Dead saved Springfield Creamery
In August of 1972, the Springfield Creamery hit a financial rough patch. Owners Chuck and Sue Kesey had been in business for more than a decade and just introduced a new probiotic product called Nancy’s Yogurt. But debts and back taxes threatened to shut them down. That’s when somebody...
Search for woman who dropped off late husband's flag at American Legion
EUGENE, Ore. — The American Legion Post 83 on River Road in Eugene is looking for a woman who gave them an American flag to retire in honor of her husband who died during the Vietnam War. Staff there were so touched by her story, they forgot to get...
Air quality advisory issued for Salem, Oregon City areas
The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality issued an air quality advisory Thursday for Salem and Oregon City, citing increased levels of smog.
Swastika Mountain in Oregon may have a new name soon
Swastika Mountain, located within Oregon's Umpqua National Forest, may get a new name later this year -- partly thanks to one Eugene resident.
Beef Northwest Feeders Expands Footprint With Carlton Farms
Beef Northwest Feeders (Beef NW), a family-owned cattle operation headquartered in North Powder, has purchased family-owned Carlton Farms in Yamhill County. “We are delighted to add Carlton Farms to our portfolio of agricultural businesses,” said Julian Garcia, Beef NW’s CEO. “Their commitment to quality, customers, and employee focus unlocks exciting growth opportunities in the Pacific Northwest. This acquisition reflects our continued commitment to investing in local agriculture.”
Eye 5 for August 27, 2022
Jason Brown joined KLCC as Program Director on January 30, 2019. Most recently Brown was Operations Director at KRCU in Cape Girardeau MO, and host of the music show Left of the Dial. This week we’ve got brand new music from the likes of Spiritualized, The War on Drugs, and...
Tuna Boats are in Port Along All of Oregon Coast, Selling Straight to Consumer
Heralding the opening of tuna season along the Oregon coast is an aspect not all seafood fans are aware of: some of the boats sell straight to you. Numerous seafood shops either on or near those docks are also featuring the freshest stuff possible, and there are deals galore. But your timing has to be right.
Semi spills load on Beltline Hwy in Eugene, closes exit to Delta Hwy
A crash involving a semi-truck has shut down the Beltline Highway interchange to Delta Highway in Lane County Friday morning, the Oregon Department of Transportation tweeted.
‘What happened isn’t fair’: Family mourns after tragic shooting by McMinnville police
A family is in mourning and calling for change after their loved one was shot and killed by McMinnville police.
Squatters’ hideouts cleared of underbrush
After a few days out of town, I found the landscape around Cox Creek and the Waverly Memorial Cemetery had a new look. Gone was the thicket of brambles and branches that camouflaged the vagrant encampments there in the past. Here’s my report from Saturday afternoon:. Tombstones from long...
FATAL VEHICLE/PEDESTRAIN CRASH ON HIGHWAY 99E IN CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OREGON
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (August 26, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Thursday, August 25, 2022 at approximately 4:28 AM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on Highway 99E near milepost 22. The preliminary investigation revealed a northbound blue Toyota Corolla,...
In mad dash, Oregon psilocybin centers face bans across the state before any have opened
Outside McMinnville, tucked in between huge vineyards and State Highway 18, farmer Jason Lampman runs a small, one-acre operation. He squeezes in as many plants as possible, making the most of the available space: apples, cherries, walnut trees and other crops. But for Lampman, a father of three who moved...
Albany bicyclist declared deceased after truck crash
ALBANY, Ore. -- A bicyclist is dead after a pickup truck crash Monday morning, the Linn County Sheriff’s Office said. According to the LCSO, at about 8:13 a.m. on August 23 they received a call about a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on Riverside Drive outside of Albany. Officials say deputies and medics from the Albany Fire Department arrived to the scene to find that a bicyclist had been hit by a blue 2002 Chevrolet Avalanche pick-up truck. The bicyclist, identified as Kelli Lyn Kennedy, 52, of Albany, was declared dead at the scene by paramedics.
Update: OR 126 McKenzie Highway reopened after crash
UPDATE #2 (12:45 p.m.) : ODOT announced all lanes of OR 126 McKenzie Highway are open. ODOT says to watch for crews still in the area. UPDATE #1: ODOT says one lane of OR 126 McKenzie Highway is now open. Crews are responding to a crash still in the area. ODOT Expect delays and use caution.
Fired DOC employee claims retaliatory actions and discrimination by administrators
A former state corrections official says she was fired for opposing unethical practices by her administrators at the Oregon Department of Corrections. Nathaline Frener joined DOC as an assistant director in 2019 after heading Lane County’s youth services department. But on July 29, 2022, DOC director Colette Peters fired Frener through a termination letter, saying she was taking the division’s leadership “in a new direction.”
Woman arrested for allegedly covering floor of Oregon cannabis dispensary with teriyaki sauce
PORTLAND, Ore. — A woman was arrested Tuesday afternoon after covering the floor of a cannabis dispensary in Newport, Oregon with teriyaki sauce, police say. According to a news release from the Newport Oregon Police Department, officers were called out to a dispensary after a woman making a purchase took a pack of an unknown sauce and began spreading it over the counter, throwing it at staff.
