2022 Election: Ryan defeats Molinaro in 19th District race; Bowman wins primary
Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan defeated his Dutchess County counterpart Marc Molinaro in the special election to fill the vacancy in New York’s 19th Congressional District while incumbent Rep. Jamaal Bowman secured his party’s nomination in the Democratic primary for the 16th Congressional District. With 95% of the...
Connecticut Green Bank seeks director of environmental infrastructure programs
The Connecticut Green Bank is seeking a candidate to fill the newly created position of director of environmental infrastructure programs. In a press statement, the organization said was looking for an “entrepreneurial leader” who would be “tasked with designing, implementing, and overseeing new programs to raise revenues to deploy environmental infrastructure in the state with a focus on decarbonization and climate resilience.”
Working Families Party endorses Lamont and Bysiewicz
Gov. Ned Lamont and Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz have received the endorsement of Connecticut’s Working Families Party. The party traditionally offers its ballot line to Democratic candidates and endorsed Lamont and Bysiewicz when they first ran for their respective offices in 2018. Lamont’s placement on the Working Families Party line in the previous gubernatorial election brought him approximately 18,000 votes.
Majority of Connecticut’s restaurants struggling with higher costs and shrinking workforce
Connecticut’s restaurant industry is facing an existential crisis within the current inflationary economy, according to a new survey of over 4,000 businesses by the Connecticut Restaurant Association. The survey found 43% of Connecticut’s restaurant owners stating their business conditions are worse now versus three months earlier. Complicating matters is...
New York’s agriculture sector produced $3.3B in GDP
New York’s agriculture sector paid $970.2 million in wages and produced roughly $3.3 billion in gross domestic product during 2021, according to a report published by New York State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli. Milk is the state’s largest agricultural commodity, ranked fifth nationally in sales by the U.S. Department...
PURA sets date for Connecticut’s utilities to resume residential service shutoffs
The Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (PURA) has set May 2, 2023, as the last day of the pandemic-era mandate that prevents Connecticut’s utilities from shutting off gas and electricity to residential customers with financial or medical hardships. According to a Hartford Courant report, more than 16,000 customers of Eversource’s...
Connecticut added 6,500 jobs in July
Connecticut gained 6,500 jobs in July, a 0.4% uptick to 1.65 million, as the state’s unemployment rate fell to 3.7%, according to data released by the state’s Department of Labor. This marked the seventh consecutive month of employment gains during 2022. Also, the initially released June 2022 job...
Major construction management firm opens Mount Vernon office
A Manhattan-based construction management and design company that has managed an estimated $50 billion worth of projects over the last decade has opened a branch office at 12 E. Third St. in Mount Vernon. McKissack & McKissack, which has more than 150 employees, is a New York state-certified Minority and Women Owned Business Enterprise (MWBE) headed by Cheryl McKissack Daniel. She has more than 30 years of experience in all phases of the construction industry and has overseen more than 600 projects during her tenure as the company’s president and CEO.
Robeks to offer first New York location in Carmel
The Robeks smoothie chain will be opening its first New York location next month in Putnam County. The new outlet will be located at 1081 Stoneleigh Ave. in Carmel. A ribbon-cutting opening ceremony is scheduled for Sept. 17 beginning at 10:00 a.m. Robeks was founded in 1996 and has approximately...
Weisselberg pleads guilty; Bragg says more Trump employees evaded taxes
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L Bragg, Jr. said today that employees of the Trump Organization in addition to CFO Allen Weisselberg engaged in schemes to avoid paying taxes on compensation provided by the company. Bragg did not name the other employees and did not indicate whether law enforcement action against them was underway.
New initiative offers educational advice to Connecticut Lottery winners
Admit it — whenever the arrival of a multimillion-dollar lottery prize permeates the news headlines, you’ve entertained the notion (even if it was for a split second) about how much fun it would be to snag that XXL-sized jackpot. However, for many people who abruptly find their fantasy becoming a cash-heavy reality, the burden of becoming incredibly rich without warning often comes with complications.
Connecticut’s Sales Tax-Free Week starts Aug. 21
Connecticut will hold its annual Sales Tax-Free Week from Aug. 21 through Aug. 27. During the course of the week, retail purchases of most clothing and footwear items priced under $100 will be exempt from the Connecticut sales and use tax. This the second tax holiday week being offered in Connecticut this year – for the first time, a springtime tax holiday was held last April.
Investment banking firm Stifel to open Stamford office
Stifel, a global wealth management and investment banking company, is opening its first Fairfield County office at 677 Washington Blvd. in Stamford. This will be Stifel’s sixth office in Connecticut – it also operates in Hamden, Hartford, Madison, Mystic, and Southbury. The Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development (DECD) will provide the company with a grant in arrears up to $1.75 million, contingent on the company creating and retaining 50 new full-time jobs.
HOME HEALTH AGENCY AWARDED TWO 5-STAR RATINGS
Sterling Care has received two 5-star ratings in quality of patient care and patient satisfaction, the only home health agency in the state of Connecticut achieving a perfect 5-Star rating in each of two categories. The ratings are based on quality outcome measurements, readmission rates, timely and effective care and patient experience. Ricki Goldstein, JD,…
Mount Vernon purifier company demands $60m for trampled trademarks
A Mount Vernon air purifier maker is suing a competitor for $60 million for allegedly infringing on its trademarks. SteriLumen Inc. accused a Florida company of deceiving customers, in a complaint filed Aug. 11 in U.S. District Court, White Plains, by renaming itself as AeroClean Technologies and making itself “confusingly and deceptively similar” to SteriLumen’s “Airo” trademarks.
