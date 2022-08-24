A Manhattan-based construction management and design company that has managed an estimated $50 billion worth of projects over the last decade has opened a branch office at 12 E. Third St. in Mount Vernon. McKissack & McKissack, which has more than 150 employees, is a New York state-certified Minority and Women Owned Business Enterprise (MWBE) headed by Cheryl McKissack Daniel. She has more than 30 years of experience in all phases of the construction industry and has overseen more than 600 projects during her tenure as the company’s president and CEO.

MANHATTAN, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO