Majority of Connecticut’s restaurants struggling with higher costs and shrinking workforce
Connecticut’s restaurant industry is facing an existential crisis within the current inflationary economy, according to a new survey of over 4,000 businesses by the Connecticut Restaurant Association. The survey found 43% of Connecticut’s restaurant owners stating their business conditions are worse now versus three months earlier. Complicating matters is...
New York’s agriculture sector produced $3.3B in GDP
New York’s agriculture sector paid $970.2 million in wages and produced roughly $3.3 billion in gross domestic product during 2021, according to a report published by New York State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli. Milk is the state’s largest agricultural commodity, ranked fifth nationally in sales by the U.S. Department...
HOME HEALTH AGENCY AWARDED TWO 5-STAR RATINGS
Sterling Care has received two 5-star ratings in quality of patient care and patient satisfaction, the only home health agency in the state of Connecticut achieving a perfect 5-Star rating in each of two categories. The ratings are based on quality outcome measurements, readmission rates, timely and effective care and patient experience. Ricki Goldstein, JD,…
Connecticut added 6,500 jobs in July
Connecticut gained 6,500 jobs in July, a 0.4% uptick to 1.65 million, as the state’s unemployment rate fell to 3.7%, according to data released by the state’s Department of Labor. This marked the seventh consecutive month of employment gains during 2022. Also, the initially released June 2022 job...
Major construction management firm opens Mount Vernon office
A Manhattan-based construction management and design company that has managed an estimated $50 billion worth of projects over the last decade has opened a branch office at 12 E. Third St. in Mount Vernon. McKissack & McKissack, which has more than 150 employees, is a New York state-certified Minority and Women Owned Business Enterprise (MWBE) headed by Cheryl McKissack Daniel. She has more than 30 years of experience in all phases of the construction industry and has overseen more than 600 projects during her tenure as the company’s president and CEO.
Stefanowski loses Independent Party endorsement in contested vote
Bob Stefanowski, the Republican Party candidate for the Connecticut governorship, lost the nomination of the Independent Party in a tie-breaking vote that is being contested by his campaign. According to a CTMirror report, the party’s vote between Stefanowski and Rob Hotaling, a Liberian-born senior vice president with Webster Bank, ended...
Robeks to offer first New York location in Carmel
The Robeks smoothie chain will be opening its first New York location next month in Putnam County. The new outlet will be located at 1081 Stoneleigh Ave. in Carmel. A ribbon-cutting opening ceremony is scheduled for Sept. 17 beginning at 10:00 a.m. Robeks was founded in 1996 and has approximately...
Investment banking firm Stifel to open Stamford office
Stifel, a global wealth management and investment banking company, is opening its first Fairfield County office at 677 Washington Blvd. in Stamford. This will be Stifel’s sixth office in Connecticut – it also operates in Hamden, Hartford, Madison, Mystic, and Southbury. The Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development (DECD) will provide the company with a grant in arrears up to $1.75 million, contingent on the company creating and retaining 50 new full-time jobs.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Greenwich Medical Spa plans tri-state expansion through acquisitions
For the past 17 years, Greenwich Medical Spa (GMS) has offered a full suite of nonsurgical facial treatments, medical-grade facials, injectables, body contouring treatments, laser hair removal and an acne clinic that claims a 90% success rate within three-to-four months. Last month, GMS announced its acquisition of MedSpa1064 in Glastonbury for an undisclosed sum.
2022 Election: Ryan defeats Molinaro in 19th District race; Bowman wins primary
Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan defeated his Dutchess County counterpart Marc Molinaro in the special election to fill the vacancy in New York’s 19th Congressional District while incumbent Rep. Jamaal Bowman secured his party’s nomination in the Democratic primary for the 16th Congressional District. With 95% of the...
New initiative offers educational advice to Connecticut Lottery winners
Admit it — whenever the arrival of a multimillion-dollar lottery prize permeates the news headlines, you’ve entertained the notion (even if it was for a split second) about how much fun it would be to snag that XXL-sized jackpot. However, for many people who abruptly find their fantasy becoming a cash-heavy reality, the burden of becoming incredibly rich without warning often comes with complications.
Mount Vernon purifier company demands $60m for trampled trademarks
A Mount Vernon air purifier maker is suing a competitor for $60 million for allegedly infringing on its trademarks. SteriLumen Inc. accused a Florida company of deceiving customers, in a complaint filed Aug. 11 in U.S. District Court, White Plains, by renaming itself as AeroClean Technologies and making itself “confusingly and deceptively similar” to SteriLumen’s “Airo” trademarks.
Working Families Party endorses Lamont and Bysiewicz
Gov. Ned Lamont and Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz have received the endorsement of Connecticut’s Working Families Party. The party traditionally offers its ballot line to Democratic candidates and endorsed Lamont and Bysiewicz when they first ran for their respective offices in 2018. Lamont’s placement on the Working Families Party line in the previous gubernatorial election brought him approximately 18,000 votes.
AWARD-WINNING DOCUMENTARY TO MAKE CONNECTICUT DEBUT
The internationally acclaimed documentary “In Flowers Through Space” will premiere in Connecticut at Merryall Art Center on Aug. 27 at 8 p.m. The film, winner of Spotlight’s Best Documentary Award, is based on the Fibonacci Sequence combing mathematics and the art of music. The director Dennis Cahlo and recording artist E. Scott Lindner, the subject…
Weisselberg pleads guilty; Bragg says more Trump employees evaded taxes
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L Bragg, Jr. said today that employees of the Trump Organization in addition to CFO Allen Weisselberg engaged in schemes to avoid paying taxes on compensation provided by the company. Bragg did not name the other employees and did not indicate whether law enforcement action against them was underway.
