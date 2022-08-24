ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bergmann Powers Tech Past Ole Miss, 3-1

Georgia Tech got off to a slow start in the first set, falling behind early as Ole Miss rode its early momentum onto a 25-13 victory. The Yellow Jackets woke up in the second set, recovering from another hot start by the Rebels to take a 12-10 lead following a four-point run. As the two sides traded blows, Bergmann came through with a crucial, three-point run of kills to move Tech ahead, 22-17. The Rebels would climb back to push the set to extra points, but the White and Gold finished things off with a block by Bergmann and senior middle blocker Erin Moss for a 26-24 win in set two.
No. 9 Georgia Tech Serves up 2022 at Ole Miss Invitational

Friday, Aug. 26 | No. 9 Georgia Tech at Ole Miss | 5 p.m. | SECN+ | Watch | Live Stats. Saturday, Aug. 27 | No. 9 Georgia Tech at No. 17 Illinois | 4 p.m. | Live Stats. The Jackets received their highest preseason ranking in program history of No. 9 in the AVCA DI Coaches Preseason Poll.
Athletics to Host Title IX Weekend Celebration

THE FLATS – In celebration of the 50th anniversary of Title IX, Georgia Tech athletics will host a Title IX Weekend Celebration, Sept. 9-11. Featuring several events, the festivities will be highlighted by an all-female panel Friday night. Georgia Tech will welcome back several prominent former letterwinners and coaches...
