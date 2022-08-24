Georgia Tech got off to a slow start in the first set, falling behind early as Ole Miss rode its early momentum onto a 25-13 victory. The Yellow Jackets woke up in the second set, recovering from another hot start by the Rebels to take a 12-10 lead following a four-point run. As the two sides traded blows, Bergmann came through with a crucial, three-point run of kills to move Tech ahead, 22-17. The Rebels would climb back to push the set to extra points, but the White and Gold finished things off with a block by Bergmann and senior middle blocker Erin Moss for a 26-24 win in set two.

